Read full article on original website
Melinda Horton
5d ago
that money should build back all the homes that was destroyed.But them people will not see a penny of it.Shame
Reply
3
Related
Governor, legislative leadership announce $212 million for flood-damaged areas over next six months
Gov. Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda to announce a plan to spend $212.7 million over the next six months to help rebuild communities devastated by the deadly flooding that began July 26. The legislature is in special session to speed relief to affected communities. “Since the...
Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region
Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
Boone, Kenton, Campbell remain among Kentucky counties with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 117 counties between July 2021 and July 2022 and rose in three, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3% each. It was followed by Oldham and Scott counties, 3.2% each; Anderson, Boone and Fayette counties, 3.3% each; Jessamine County, 3.4%; and Bourbon, Campbell, Carroll, Harrison, Kenton, Marion, Monroe, Pendleton, Todd and Washington counties, 3.5% each.
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
CPE President Aaron Thompson to begin statewide tour to address workforce shortage, career readiness
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson will kick off a statewide tour this week focused on addressing the immediate workforce shortage and increasing work-ready college graduates to support business, industry, communities and regional economies. “Our colleges and universities play a crucial role in training the highly-skilled workers that...
People Working Cooperatively, FC Cincinnati team up to help Covington veteran with home repairs
People Working Cooperatively (PWC) teamed up with FC Cincinnati to help a Covington veteran as part of the club’s “Salute to Service” match that honors those who have served in our nation’s military. PWC is a nonprofit providing professional, critical home repair, weatherization, and accessibility modification...
Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law
At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Security payments expected to go up in Kentucky
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you or is one of your loved ones on Social Security? If so, here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Kentucky), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
AAA: Stable oil prices bring some relief at pump, but will it be smooth sailing through hurricane season?
Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline prompted the national gas price average to fall another nickel in the past week to $3.90, as consumers continue to enjoy lower prices when they fill up. But with hurricane season entering its peak time of the year, it’s hard to predict if gas prices will avoid the impact of tropical storms.
Kentucky offering PACE elder care opportunities in limited counties, aimed at more care at home
In an effort to promote the health and safety of Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Kentucky. The program is designed to provide quality long-term care for people age 55 and older that is cost-effective. “This milestone...
Kentucky State Parks accepting entries for 2022 photo contest; deadline to enter October 31
Kentucky State Parks is accepting photo submissions now through October 31 for its 2022 Photo Contest. The three-month contest provides an opportunity for U.S. residents 18 and over to share stories through photography. Participants will have the opportunity to choose from the following categories: Camping, Scenic, Trails, and Park Activities....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
Richard Innes: Where do you really think Kentucky’s public education system ranks?
Where do you really think Kentucky’s public education system ranks?. Over the past several months, Kentuckians have been bombarded with claims about how the state’s education system rose from the bottom of the stack to supposedly now rank around the middle of all the states. For example, a...
These Creatures Have Invaded Kentucky and They Are Tough to Control [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
KDFWR makes changes to youth waterfowl hunting season, adds days for veterans, active-duty military
Kentucky’s Youth-only waterfowl hunting opportunities will undergo significant changes beginning this year. Veterans and active-duty military personnel will also be provided with special waterfowling days starting this fall. Changes now in effect in state regulations include:. • The youth-only waterfowl hunting days are now statewide. Zones have been eliminated.
NKY’s Newport Aquarium, Rabbit Hash General Store among top finishers in ‘Best in Kentucky’ Awards
Following a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living announced the winners of the 2022 “Best in Kentucky” Awards at a virtual ceremony. Since 2009, readers of Kentucky Living, the most-widely circulated publication in the Commonwealth, have annually cast their votes for their Kentucky favorites in 25 categories, ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities.
Arts Council seeking nominations for the Kentucky’s next poet laureate; nomination deadline Sept. 30
The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting nominations for Kentucky Poet Laureate. The next poet laureate will serve for two years starting in 2023, succeeding current Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, who began her term in 2021. The state poet laureate is appointed biennially by the governor to promote the literary...
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
Ky. Department of Fish and Wildlife to hire additional conservation officers; application period open Sept. 1
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will soon be hiring to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1 and will continue through Sept. 30. Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. To apply, visit personnel.ky.gov during the application period. The online application must be completed to be considered.
JOBS・
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 6