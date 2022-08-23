ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone, Kenton, Campbell remain among Kentucky counties with lowest unemployment rates

Unemployment rates fell in 117 counties between July 2021 and July 2022 and rose in three, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3% each. It was followed by Oldham and Scott counties, 3.2% each; Anderson, Boone and Fayette counties, 3.3% each; Jessamine County, 3.4%; and Bourbon, Campbell, Carroll, Harrison, Kenton, Marion, Monroe, Pendleton, Todd and Washington counties, 3.5% each.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region

Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

AAA: Stable oil prices bring some relief at pump, but will it be smooth sailing through hurricane season?

Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline prompted the national gas price average to fall another nickel in the past week to $3.90, as consumers continue to enjoy lower prices when they fill up. But with hurricane season entering its peak time of the year, it’s hard to predict if gas prices will avoid the impact of tropical storms.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Michelle Zimmerman: Churchill Downs to be a leader for Kyians, go smoke-free at new Turfway facility

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease, and cancer remains the leading cause of death in Kentucky. Reducing exposure to this deadly product can have a significant impact on improving health and saving lives nationwide, but particularly in Kentucky. Therefore, the idea that Churchill Downs is opening their Turfway Park here and refusing to make the new facility smoke-free is hard to believe.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

CPE President Aaron Thompson to begin statewide tour to address workforce shortage, career readiness

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson will kick off a statewide tour this week focused on addressing the immediate workforce shortage and increasing work-ready college graduates to support business, industry, communities and regional economies. “Our colleges and universities play a crucial role in training the highly-skilled workers that...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bill Straub: When it comes to McConnell these days, who knows — maybe the craziness will work

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, in an unprecedented moment of candor, has acknowledged that at least some of his party’s candidates running for seats in the upper chamber this year stink. And the odds of assuming the majority as the result of a “red wave,” once considered a sure thing, are starting to look dismal, like the Washington Nationals reaching the World Series.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KDFWR makes changes to youth waterfowl hunting season, adds days for veterans, active-duty military

Kentucky’s Youth-only waterfowl hunting opportunities will undergo significant changes beginning this year. Veterans and active-duty military personnel will also be provided with special waterfowling days starting this fall. Changes now in effect in state regulations include:. • The youth-only waterfowl hunting days are now statewide. Zones have been eliminated.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Judicial Campaign Conduct group cautions about misleading or false third-party posts on social media

The Kentucky Judicial Campaign Conduct Committee, which has called out false and misleading campaigning by judicial candidates since 2006, is cautioning this year’s candidates that they are ultimately responsible for material posted on their social-media pages and should remove information that is false or misleading. The committee is an...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Benjamin Gies: Youth advocates say FDA must stay the course — and ban Juul

Unfortunately, Kentucky’s youth suffered another setback earlier this summer after efforts to pull harmful Juul e-cigarettes from store shelves were stalled by the FDA. The young people of Kentucky cannot afford such a delay when the stakes are this high; our youth continue to face the damaging health outcomes and deadly consequences of access to e-cigarettes.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

CPE report shows rise in college graduation rates despite declining undergraduate enrollment

College graduation rates are on the rise in Kentucky despite a drop in undergraduate enrollment, according to the 2022 Progress Report from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. The report details public higher education performance for the 2020-21 school year. The report showed graduation rates continued their upward climb, increasing...
