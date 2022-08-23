Read full article on original website
Boone, Kenton, Campbell remain among Kentucky counties with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 117 counties between July 2021 and July 2022 and rose in three, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3% each. It was followed by Oldham and Scott counties, 3.2% each; Anderson, Boone and Fayette counties, 3.3% each; Jessamine County, 3.4%; and Bourbon, Campbell, Carroll, Harrison, Kenton, Marion, Monroe, Pendleton, Todd and Washington counties, 3.5% each.
Richard Innes: Where do you really think Kentucky’s public education system ranks?
Where do you really think Kentucky’s public education system ranks?. Over the past several months, Kentuckians have been bombarded with claims about how the state’s education system rose from the bottom of the stack to supposedly now rank around the middle of all the states. For example, a...
Latest CDC data shows state’s community levels of COVID still declining; NKY counties in yellow zone
The latest Kentucky COVID-19 Community Level map, which is issued each week based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows a drop in the number of counties that have a high community level. The Community Levels map breaks down by county whether the COVID level...
Kentucky woman pleads guilty to crimes related to breach of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
A Kentucky woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to resisting, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and other crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia says Shelly Stallings, 43, of Morganfield, pleaded...
Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region
Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
AAA: Stable oil prices bring some relief at pump, but will it be smooth sailing through hurricane season?
Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline prompted the national gas price average to fall another nickel in the past week to $3.90, as consumers continue to enjoy lower prices when they fill up. But with hurricane season entering its peak time of the year, it’s hard to predict if gas prices will avoid the impact of tropical storms.
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
Governor, legislative leadership announce $212 million for flood-damaged areas over next six months
Gov. Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda to announce a plan to spend $212.7 million over the next six months to help rebuild communities devastated by the deadly flooding that began July 26. The legislature is in special session to speed relief to affected communities. “Since the...
Kentucky offering PACE elder care opportunities in limited counties, aimed at more care at home
In an effort to promote the health and safety of Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Kentucky. The program is designed to provide quality long-term care for people age 55 and older that is cost-effective. “This milestone...
Michelle Zimmerman: Churchill Downs to be a leader for Kyians, go smoke-free at new Turfway facility
Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease, and cancer remains the leading cause of death in Kentucky. Reducing exposure to this deadly product can have a significant impact on improving health and saving lives nationwide, but particularly in Kentucky. Therefore, the idea that Churchill Downs is opening their Turfway Park here and refusing to make the new facility smoke-free is hard to believe.
CPE President Aaron Thompson to begin statewide tour to address workforce shortage, career readiness
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson will kick off a statewide tour this week focused on addressing the immediate workforce shortage and increasing work-ready college graduates to support business, industry, communities and regional economies. “Our colleges and universities play a crucial role in training the highly-skilled workers that...
Arts Council seeking nominations for the Kentucky’s next poet laureate; nomination deadline Sept. 30
The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting nominations for Kentucky Poet Laureate. The next poet laureate will serve for two years starting in 2023, succeeding current Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, who began her term in 2021. The state poet laureate is appointed biennially by the governor to promote the literary...
Bill Straub: When it comes to McConnell these days, who knows — maybe the craziness will work
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, in an unprecedented moment of candor, has acknowledged that at least some of his party’s candidates running for seats in the upper chamber this year stink. And the odds of assuming the majority as the result of a “red wave,” once considered a sure thing, are starting to look dismal, like the Washington Nationals reaching the World Series.
Scholaroo report on 2022’s Best & Worst Schools Systems ranks Kentucky #19 ‘best’ among all states
Even though COVID-19 started wreaking havoc early into 2020, the past two years have still suffered the consequences of a pandemic. Educational institutes are facing staff shortages, among many other obstacles. In the midst of all this, some public schools (attended by a whopping 90% of students in America) are...
KDFWR makes changes to youth waterfowl hunting season, adds days for veterans, active-duty military
Kentucky’s Youth-only waterfowl hunting opportunities will undergo significant changes beginning this year. Veterans and active-duty military personnel will also be provided with special waterfowling days starting this fall. Changes now in effect in state regulations include:. • The youth-only waterfowl hunting days are now statewide. Zones have been eliminated.
Governor calls special session of General Assembly starting noon today to deal with historic flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special session of the General Assembly starting today at noon to provide relief for areas of eastern Kentucky that have been dealing with the historic flooding that happened in late July. According to the language of the proclamation issued Tuesday afternoon calling lawmakers to...
Judicial Campaign Conduct group cautions about misleading or false third-party posts on social media
The Kentucky Judicial Campaign Conduct Committee, which has called out false and misleading campaigning by judicial candidates since 2006, is cautioning this year’s candidates that they are ultimately responsible for material posted on their social-media pages and should remove information that is false or misleading. The committee is an...
Benjamin Gies: Youth advocates say FDA must stay the course — and ban Juul
Unfortunately, Kentucky’s youth suffered another setback earlier this summer after efforts to pull harmful Juul e-cigarettes from store shelves were stalled by the FDA. The young people of Kentucky cannot afford such a delay when the stakes are this high; our youth continue to face the damaging health outcomes and deadly consequences of access to e-cigarettes.
CPE report shows rise in college graduation rates despite declining undergraduate enrollment
College graduation rates are on the rise in Kentucky despite a drop in undergraduate enrollment, according to the 2022 Progress Report from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. The report details public higher education performance for the 2020-21 school year. The report showed graduation rates continued their upward climb, increasing...
People Working Cooperatively, FC Cincinnati team up to help Covington veteran with home repairs
People Working Cooperatively (PWC) teamed up with FC Cincinnati to help a Covington veteran as part of the club’s “Salute to Service” match that honors those who have served in our nation’s military. PWC is a nonprofit providing professional, critical home repair, weatherization, and accessibility modification...
