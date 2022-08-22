ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coushatta, LA

Red River Title I Schools Plan for Academic Improvement

Red River Parish School Leaders are sending a special invitation to all parents and community members. This initiation is providing an opportunity to become a Schoolwide Plan team member of the school of their choice. Anyone may also participate in Schoolwide Plan Team meetings as a visitor rather than a formal team member. The place, date and time for each meeting is listed below:
RED RIVER PARISH, LA

