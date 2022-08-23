ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingwood, WV

WVNews

North Marion girls soccer blanks Keyser

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — The North Marion Huskies entered Saturday’s contest at Keyser unbeaten and unscored upon after first blanking Berkeley Springs 12-0 to start the season. Keyser, by contrast, entered Saturday’s home contest winless and scoreless after losing to Hampshire 3-0.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Sports

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleven seconds was all it took for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to seize a lead they wouldn’t surrender against…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

WVU hopes to get back on scoring track as it hosts Saint Francis

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Held to no goals in two of its first three contests of the 2022 season, West Virginia's women's soccer team will work to shore up its attack when it hosts Saint Francis at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. WVU put up five goals in a win over St. Joseph's a week ago, but trapping defense by Indiana and the overall strength of Penn State combined to keep the Mountaineers off the board in those two contests.
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Kingwood, WV
Kingwood, WV
Sports
WVNews

WVU has some big plays ready for Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Intense rivalries, such as the Backyard Brawl, which picks up where it left off 11 years ago with West Virginia winning, 21-20, over arch-rival Pitt, are often won on one play. It may not the final play of the game, but often is.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

First Pride Parade comes to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Morgantown Pride Parade marched through downtown on Saturday evening, kicking off Morgantown Pride Weekend. Pride Month is in June, but Morgantown Pride President Ash Orr said he likes to wait until West Virginia University students are back to fully celebrate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Benvenuti: West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival returns to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is set to kick off next weekend in downtown Clarksburg after being missing since 2019. “We have gone through many challenges with COVID, of course, and last year coming so close to having the festival because of the pandemic, I am ecstatic. And I think the town of Clarksburg itself is ecstatic to be able to finally come together again in the streets, have that sense of community and honor our tradition,” said Marissa Bailey, Regina Maria XLIII.
CLARKSBURG, WV
#Frankfort#Falcons#Knights
WVNews

WVU Organic Field Day is Saturday

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center. The WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sheila D. Carpenter

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sheila D. Carpenter, age 66, of Vantage Hill Circle, Buckhannon, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born on July 17, 1956, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Rev. Donzel Wayne and Valta C. James Nicholson.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Soccer
Sports
WVNews

Barbara 'Bobbie' Lynn Ogden Berry

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Ogden Berry, 83, of Sneads Ferry, NC, formerly of Wallace, WV, went home to the Lord while in her daughter’s arms on August 20, 2022, following a long battle with coronary heart disease. She was born October 27,...
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WVNews

Small businesses have promising landscape in NCWV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the course of the summer, businesses were opening and moving into North Central West Virginia, suggesting a promising economic outlook. “We have had more ribbon cuttings this year, so far. I think we’re up to 35 this year to date. Last year, we did 32 for the entire year, so if that’s any indication, then things are looking up here in Harrison County,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine's Albert Wright details planned capital projects

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Shortly after opening the doors of the new $215 million, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in late September, the state’s largest health care system plans to begin its next phase of expansion projects. The WVU Health System board of directors recently approved...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Sunday

William Marconi Lodge 1140 Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy annual picnic, noon, Maple Shelter, Nutter Fort. Bring dessert to be shared. All else provided. Call Becky Sprout with questions.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — John Lucas Bart, 29, Clarksburg, to Shallon Sharee Watson, 26, Clarksburg.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

