WVNews
Point Pleasant girls soccer waxes Shady Spring 9-0
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The Point Pleasant girls soccer team welcomed visiting Shady Spring into town on Saturday morning, and the hosts delivered a total beatdown of the Lady Tigers by a final score of 9-0. The Lady Knights (3-0-1) had some early scoring chances in the first half, but little did they know the abundance of opportunities they would cash in on later in the contest.
WVNews
WVa police: Suspect kills K-9, is fatally shot by officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot a fleeing suspect who they say killed a police dog. The suspect, who was being pursued on foot after he fled a home toward a wooded area, shot the Charleston police K-9 named Axel at close range Saturday night, Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said.
