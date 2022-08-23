Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
The Museum of the Bible has returned an ancient gospel to a Greek monastery.DwayneWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
northernvirginiamag.com
How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia
Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
Washingtonian.com
This DC-Area High-Tech Toilet Startup Wants to Solve the Public Bathroom Problem
It’s a familiar problem: You’re out and about, and you’ve got to go. But you can’t find anywhere to, you know, go. The Brentwood, Maryland-based company Throne Labs is trying to solve this issue via a fleet of portable, high-tech public toilets. The company hopes to banish the days of holding your breath in a smelly park bathroom or trying to find a coffee shop that will let you use its restroom.
northernvirginiamag.com
The 6 Best Heritage Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Year
One of the great things about NoVA is the diversity of cultures, and you can experience food and fun from many of them at these festivals. Northern Virginia is a true melting pot, where people from different cultures and backgrounds are intertwined in day-to-day life. That also means the region is host to some exciting cultural celebrations. Make sure pop into these heritage festivals for international celebrations of food, music, and entertainment.
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Get Away: Key West Cottages Chincoteague Island
Key West Cottages Chincoteague Island, which is set at the water’s edge in Chincoteague Island, Virginia, is expanding from five to 38 pastel-colored tiny retreats. Slated to open in August and September, the 33 new one- or two-bedroom cottages range from 376 to 661 square feet. Each has a full kitchen, tiled walk-in shower, coastal decor and a cozy covered porch with water views. Many of the decks are at the canal’s edge, making it easy to fish and crab from them.
ffxnow.com
FCPD: Community member finds body near Huntley Meadows Park
Fairfax County police are investigating a dead body discovered near Huntley Meadows Park in the Hybla Valley area. The body was found in “a wooded area” in the 7900 block of Janna Avenue, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday). Due to the condition...
northernvirginiamag.com
Why Cox Farms’ Fall Festival Is the Can’t-Miss Event of the Season
With pumpkin patches and haunted mazes, get lost for fun (and fear) at Cox Farms. The annual fall festival at Cox Farms is a seasonal event that is not to be missed. Attendees at the Centreville farm will be “a-mazed” at the number of activities, from hayrides to a volcano slide, to a giant cornfield you can navigate both in the daytime and after dark. Cox Farms is a perfect outing for families. Kids adore panning for minerals at Cox’s Mining Company, learning to milk a cow, and petting the cuddly goats at Goat Village.
Customer jailed after dispute over smoothie ends with food flying, Virginia cops say
She didn’t like her smoothie, deputies say.
Virginia Man Charged With Soliciting 15-Year-Old Girl in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD – A Virginia man thought he was engaging a 15-year-old Montgomery County girl, but...
12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall
TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...
Northern Virginia’s Progress On Affordable Housing? It’s Mixed
Residents and elected officials across Northern Virginia routinely express concern about the scarcity of affordable housing. And they’re right to do so: while some areas of the region are currently meeting housing targets, the region has an uphill battle to build new affordable housing units — particularly for people at the lowest incomes — at the pace they’re needed, and even sometimes to preserve existing ones.
Stafford Schools: 'Poor communication' and lack of water led to 101 heat illnesses at convocation
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Stafford County’s School Board is investigating what caused eight people to be hospitalized from heat illness during a school event earlier this month. The board held a special meeting Tuesday evening to get answers about the unusual August 5 incident. SCPS kicked off the 2022...
arlingtonmagazine.com
For ‘Pan-African Soul’ Food, Try Hedzole
The aroma of cloves hangs in the air as I dig into a saucy bowl of tender braised oxtails and lima beans. My lunch is courtesy of Hedzole (pronounced hey-JOE-leh), a fast-casual eatery that sells at the Sunday farmers market in the Mosaic District, and until recently at Urbanspace in Tysons.
WJLA
Youngkin responds to GOP candidates who laughed at autistic student singing nat'l anthem
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — 7News On Your Side was the first to report on a YouTube video showing Republican Fairfax County School Board candidates Harry Jackson and Stephanie Lundquist Arora laughing at an autistic student who was singing the national anthem at a Fairfax County School Board meeting. “I’m...
fox5dc.com
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody
MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
alxnow.com
Robbery suspects allegedly threatened Alexandria Home Depot employee with pepper spray
Two Washington, D.C. men go to court next month after allegedly robbing the Home Depot and threatening an employee with pepper spray. On May 19, three suspects walked out of the Home Depot at 400 S. Pickett Street with $2,266.94 worth of power tools and other merchandise. Before they left the store, the three suspects were confronted by a loss prevention officer, according to a search warrant affidavit.
WJLA
DC mom continues waiting for stillbirth certificate for nearly 2 years, demands answers
Washington, D.C. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. woman says she has still not received the stillbirth certificate she is entitled to after the District established a code saying they would grant one within 180 days of March 2021. Monday marked 522 days since she has not received one after...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
PHOTOS: $5,000 reward offered for information on deadly Virginia 7-Eleven shooting suspect
Photos have been released and a reward is now being offered, in hopes that the public can assist in identifying the suspect involved in a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas.
2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting
BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
