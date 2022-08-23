Read full article on original website
KEVN
Friday Night Hike, August, 26, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The St. Thomas More Cavaliers lived up to their ranking as they kept Spearfish off the scoreboard. Plus, Douglas and Belle Fourche gave fans an entertaining battle as two first-year head coaches had their teams ready for gameday. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
KEVN
Main Street Square fountains to close Sept. 4th
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a fun Summer of playing in the water at Main Street Square, the fountains at the downtown site are closing for the season. The Splash Pad, as it’s known, was busy this summer, for the first time being open on Mondays. In the...
KEVN
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City Parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
KEVN
Mixing marriage, comedy, magic at the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central State’s Fair full schedule makes it difficult to decide what’s a “can’t miss.” But one act is all about comedy and magic. The Trevor and Lorena Comedy Magic Show has mastered mixing marriage with comedy and even magic.
KEVN
Dry and Warmer Today, but a Few Storms Tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After the delicious rains the past 18 hours (1″-4″), we should expect a drier day today, but one more chance of thunderstorms arrives late this afternoon and tonight as the main trough axis shifts east. One or two strong storms will be possible in northwest South Dakota.
KEVN
More rain this evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is expected this evening. Storms have already begun forming in Northeast Wyoming. Those storms will impact Rapid City around the same time we saw heavy rain yesterday. Some storms could be severe. The rain will clear out of our area after midnight and we will see mostly sunny skies by tomorrow morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer with highs mostly in the lower 90s. Highs throughout next week will mostly be in the 80s and we will also see very sunny skies for most of the week.
KEVN
Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the expected influx of military personnel moving to Box Elder with the arrival of the B-21 Raider, one of the main concerns is not being able to find affordable housing. This topic of conversation was led by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Thursday,...
KEVN
Reminder: Rapid City’s pothole hotline helps cars, streets
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A photo shared on social media about large potholes was widely shared. In Rapid City, the city’s pothole hotline is there to save the day. The post shared on social media says, “There’s a 4-bedroom 3 bath pothole on East Main Street if anyone’s looking.”
KEVN
The nationwide school bus driver shortage drives into Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Rapid City Area Schools heading back to the classroom next Tuesday, the national school bus driver shortage is hitting home. In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Rapid City Area School District announced that it will cancel certain routes amid a struggle to find bus drivers. The driver shortage isn’t unique to Rapid City, as schools across the nation struggle to find drivers with many former drivers retiring or resigning from the profession.
KEVN
Black Hills schools receive donations from local credit union
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As teachers welcome students back into the classrooms, it is important that children have the supplies they need to head back to school prepared. And Black Hills Federal Credit Union is helping make that possible. Thursday marked the end of BHFCU’s 26th Annual School Supply...
KEVN
Remember to comment on housing, community development plans by Sept. 19
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City residents are encouraged to review and submit comments on proposed housing and community development plans by Sept.19. According to a release, the public can review and submit their reports on the City’s Community Development Block Grant 5-year strategic plan, the FY 2023 Annual Action Plan, and the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice.
KEVN
City officials still looking for feedback regarding affordable housing plans
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Plans are still underway as Rapid City officials are working with the community to bring their ideas to life through plans regarding housing. Two community sessions were held earlier this month at City Hall regarding the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and the 5-year strategic plan for the Community Development Block Grant. According to the Community Enrichment Division Manager, Michelle Schuelke, these plans are developed by the community for the community. Officials are doing this in order to understand the priorities the community needs and wants.
KEVN
New pet ownership declines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - New data suggests that nationally, pet ownership has reached a steady state. During the pandemic there was a boom in pet ownership, but as things calmed, the industry has seen a slowdown in the demand for pet supplies. According to the Humane Society of the...
KEVN
Libertarian U.S. House candidate speaks to Penn. Co. Democrats
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Democratic Party held its monthly business meeting this week, and their guest speaker was Dusty Johnson’s opponent for U.S. House in Novembers election. The catch? He’s not even a Democrat. Collin Duprel of the Libertarian Party is the only one...
KEVN
Democratic Gubernatorial nominee, defending new AG’s integrity, calls for special prosecutor in Noem probe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the aftermath of the decision by the state’s Government Accountability Board regarding Governor Kristi Noem’s possible ethics violations, her opponent in this year’s election is calling for a special prosecutor in the case. Representative Jamie Smith, along with a group of...
