Lafayette, CA

SFGate

1 injured in shooting aboard Northern California train

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — One person was wounded Friday afternoon during a shooting aboard a train in Northern California and the suspect remained at-large hours later, authorities said. The person was taken to the hospital in stable condition following the incident in Oakland on a train operated by the...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police: Motorists Should Avoid Cherry St Between Mowry And Smith Until Noon

NEWARK (BCN) Newark police are advising the public to avoid Cherry Street between Mowry Avenue and Smith Street until around noon Saturday. Drivers can use Cedar Boulevard as a detour route, police said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
NEWARK, CA
SFGate

14-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Last Weekend Found Safe

PLEASANT HILL (BCN) A 14-year-old student at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill who had been missing since last weekend has been found safe, the school announced Friday. Lila Petrik had been missing since Saturday and Pleasant Hill police had said she may have left her house with a...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
SFGate

Police Search For Suspect In Stabbing Death Of 16-Year-Old Boy

A early morning Saturday stabbing in San Jose left a 16-year-old dead and one man injured, the San Jose Police Department announced. At 1:36 a.m., officers found a 16-year-old boy and a man suffering from at least one stab wound each in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way, said police.
SAN JOSE, CA

