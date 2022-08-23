Read full article on original website
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
1 injured in shooting aboard Northern California train
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — One person was wounded Friday afternoon during a shooting aboard a train in Northern California and the suspect remained at-large hours later, authorities said. The person was taken to the hospital in stable condition following the incident in Oakland on a train operated by the...
It's not your imagination: It's smoky in the Bay Area right now
"Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present."
Police: Motorists Should Avoid Cherry St Between Mowry And Smith Until Noon
NEWARK (BCN) Newark police are advising the public to avoid Cherry Street between Mowry Avenue and Smith Street until around noon Saturday. Drivers can use Cedar Boulevard as a detour route, police said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
One man injured in a shooting on a BART train in Oakland, agency says
An adult male who was injured in a shooting on a BART train in Oakland on Friday afternoon is in stable conditions, officials said.
The Daily 08-26-22: Please, let the San Francisco Art Institute die
SFAI, the famous San Francisco art school, may be closed for good, but it left lasting financial impacts on its students. Read more. • This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma. • California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
'Foul play was involved': San Francisco restaurant Baia temporarily closes after trash fire spread to building
This was not the only fire to take place in the area that morning.
Disgraced former San Francisco official Mohammed Nuru gets seven years in prison for corruption scandal
One contractor admitted to bribing Nuru with a $36,000 Rolex watch.
Lights go out in Oakland amid huge power outage
More than 24,000 PG&E customers in the Oakland area were temporarily without power on Thursday due to a large outage.
SFAI is dead, but its students are still paying the price
When I left, my mental health spiraled. So did my life's course.
14-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Last Weekend Found Safe
PLEASANT HILL (BCN) A 14-year-old student at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill who had been missing since last weekend has been found safe, the school announced Friday. Lila Petrik had been missing since Saturday and Pleasant Hill police had said she may have left her house with a...
Respected analyst predicts 'overvalued' San Francisco Bay Area home prices may drop
Homes in some parts of the Bay Area are reportedly overvalued by nearly 20%.
SF Lyft driver goes to hospital after attack, police say
A San Francisco Lyft driver was robbed and beaten before the suspect drove off with his car in broad daylight on Thursday in the city's SoMa neighborhood, officials said.
Bay Area deputy arrested on multiple felony charges, sheriff's office says
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday that it arrested a member of its own team on weapons, drug and grand theft charges.
9-year-old Oakland boy found, CHP says
Juanaeh Newton was last seen Thursday about 1:15 p.m. near Markham Elementary School in Oakland, according to the CHP.
Police Search For Suspect In Stabbing Death Of 16-Year-Old Boy
A early morning Saturday stabbing in San Jose left a 16-year-old dead and one man injured, the San Jose Police Department announced. At 1:36 a.m., officers found a 16-year-old boy and a man suffering from at least one stab wound each in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way, said police.
