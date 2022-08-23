Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Chris Brown & Jordin Sparks Reunite To Perform ‘No Air’ 15 Years Later: Watch
Chris Brown, 33, and Jordin Sparks, 32, brought on the nostalgia over the weekend when they performed their 2008 hit song “No Air” for the first time in 15 years. The latter joined the former at his Las Vegas, NV show on his One Of Them Ones tour and surprised the audience when she stepped out on stage to sing with him. She also took to Instagram to share a video of the memorable moment.
NME
Watch The Killers and Lindsay Buckingham perform ‘Go Your Own Way’
Lindsay Buckingham joined The Killers on stage last night (August 27) to perform the Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Go your Own Way’. Performing at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, The Killers surprised fans by bringing out Buckingham for the encore. Together, they gave a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s 1976 single ‘Go Your Own Way’, lifted from the iconic band’s 11th studio album, ‘Rumours’.
NME
Elton John on helping Britney Spears return to music: “There’s a lot of fear there”
Elton John has recalled how he helped Britney Spears overcome her “fear” of returning with new music following a six-year hiatus. The pair have teamed up for the new single ‘Hold Me Closer’, a reimagining of John’s 1971 classic track ‘Tiny Dancer’. Arriving today (August 26), it marks the first material from Spears since her 2016 album ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NME
WILLOW reveals her rock opera ambitions at Reading 2022
WILLOW made her Reading Festival main stage debut today (Sunday August 28) – revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”. Delivering heavy cuts from her her acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘lately i feel Everything’,the rocker opened with her viral TikTok smash ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.
NME
Neurosis singer Scott Kelly retires from music and admits abuse
Scott Kelly, singer of California metal band Neurosis, has shared a statement in which he admits to abuse and announces his retirement from music. Kelly, who has fronted Neurosis for more than 30 years and collaborated extensively with Mastodon and more, said he is now “100% permanently retired from being a professional musician”.
NME
Krept & Konan perform a loving tribute to their late friends and family at Reading Festival 2022
South London rap duo Krept & Konan headlined the BBC 1Xtra stage on Saturday (August 27) – paying a loving tribute to their late friends and family. This marked the group’s first live performance since their Revenge Is Sweet tour, with Krept telling the Reading crowd that they needed to “light this place up” with their phone torches in tribute before playing the emotive ‘Broski’ from their second album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet‘.
NME
Watch Arlo Parks cover Julia Jacklin’s ‘Good Guy’
Arlo Parks has covered Julia Jacklin‘s ‘Good Guy’ for Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. Parks’ take on Jacklin’s 2019 ‘Crushing’ cut – filmed while she was in the country for a tour that included Gang of Youths‘ A More Perfect Union festival – stays relatively faithful to the original, filling it out with warm synths.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Watch Frightened Rabbit’s Grant Hutchison perform live with The Twilight Sad
Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant Hutchison performed live with The Twilight Sad at their Scottish festival show yesterday (August 27) – see footage below. The Scottish band – who collaborated with Frightened Rabbit on a number of occasions – were playing the Connect Festival in their homeland on Saturday, and were joined by Hutchison on drums.
NME
Listen to Cash Savage and the Last Drinks’ new single ‘Push’
Cash Savage and the Last Drinks have released a new single titled ‘Push’. The song follows the Melbourne group’s previous track, ‘Young and Free’, which came ahead of the 2022 Australian election and took aim at “the shitshow that is the [then-current] Australian government”.
NME
Halsey played Leeds Festival show with “terrible food poisoning”: “I have no idea how I’m still alive”
Halsey has revealed that they played their Leeds Festival headline set last night (August 26) with “terrible food poisoning,” saying: “I have no idea how I’m still alive.”. The singer was co-headlining the first night of the Yorkshire event alongside The 1975, and took to social...
NME
The National joined by Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold for ‘Weird Goodbyes’ at All Points East
The National returned to London last night (August 26) to headline All Points East 2022 – watch them perform new single ‘Weird Goodbyes’ with Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold below. ‘Weird Goodbyes’ was released last week and features Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon on vocals. While introducing Pecknold,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
KISS announce deluxe ‘Creatures Of The Night’ reissue to celebrate 40th anniversary
KISS have announced a deluxe reissue of their 10th studio album, ‘Creatures Of The Night’, set to arrive on November 18 in belated celebration of its 40th anniversary. Alongside a slew of merchandise, KISS will release the 40th anniversary edition of ‘Creatures Of The Night’ in five versions. There’ll be a single-disc CD and vinyl pressing – which will both feature a newly remastered mix of the original nine-track album – as well as a deluxe edition (over two CDs or three vinyl records) with an additional nine demos, rarities and outtakes, and seven tracks recorded live on the 1982/83 ‘Creatures’ tour.
NME
Watch Fontaines D.C. invite fan to play guitar on stage at Reading Festival 2022
Fontaines D.C. invited a fan to play guitar with them on stage during their Reading Festival set tonight – see footage below. The Irish band were playing on the festival’s Main Stage this evening ahead of Arctic Monkeys, and spotted a fan named Dexter in the crowd holding a sign aloft asking to play guitar with them.
NME
Fever 333 on becoming pals with heroes Deftones and their “genre-defining” new album
Fever 333‘s Jason Butler caught up with NME backstage at , telling us about befriending his heroes Deftones and what to expect from the band’s “genre-defining” upcoming album. Watch our video interview with Butler above. Last night (Friday August 26), the band performed a blistering headline...
NME
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes kick off Reading 2022 with female-only mosh pit
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes kicked off the action on the main stages at Reading Festival today (Friday August 26), playing a blistering early afternoon set and inciting a female-only mosh pit. The first act to take to the Main Stage East of the weekend, Carter and co. worked to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Noah Cyrus teams up with Ben Gibbard on “conversational” new ballad, ‘Every Beginning Ends’
Noah Cyrus has teamed up with Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard on a collaborative new single, ‘Every Beginning Ends’ – listen below. The song will appear on Cyrus’ debut studio album ‘The Hardest Part’, which is due for release on September 16 via Records/Columbia.
NME
The Rolling Stones share 1967 ‘We Love You’ video online for the first time
The Rolling Stones have shared their “promotional film” from 1967 for the track ‘We Love You’ online for the very first time. The video documents and pokes fun at the notorious Redlands drug bust of the same year, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Marianne Faithfull were arrested at Richards’ home in Sussex for drug possession.
Comments / 0