Pets

survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown & Jordin Sparks Reunite To Perform ‘No Air’ 15 Years Later: Watch

Chris Brown, 33, and Jordin Sparks, 32, brought on the nostalgia over the weekend when they performed their 2008 hit song “No Air” for the first time in 15 years. The latter joined the former at his Las Vegas, NV show on his One Of Them Ones tour and surprised the audience when she stepped out on stage to sing with him. She also took to Instagram to share a video of the memorable moment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Watch The Killers and Lindsay Buckingham perform ‘Go Your Own Way’

Lindsay Buckingham joined The Killers on stage last night (August 27) to perform the Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Go your Own Way’. Performing at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, The Killers surprised fans by bringing out Buckingham for the encore. Together, they gave a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s 1976 single ‘Go Your Own Way’, lifted from the iconic band’s 11th studio album, ‘Rumours’.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Elton John on helping Britney Spears return to music: “There’s a lot of fear there”

Elton John has recalled how he helped Britney Spears overcome her “fear” of returning with new music following a six-year hiatus. The pair have teamed up for the new single ‘Hold Me Closer’, a reimagining of John’s 1971 classic track ‘Tiny Dancer’. Arriving today (August 26), it marks the first material from Spears since her 2016 album ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
MUSIC
NME

WILLOW reveals her rock opera ambitions at Reading 2022

WILLOW made her Reading Festival main stage debut today (Sunday August 28) – revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”. Delivering heavy cuts from her her acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘lately i feel Everything’,the rocker opened with her viral TikTok smash ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.
MUSIC
NME

Neurosis singer Scott Kelly retires from music and admits abuse

Scott Kelly, singer of California metal band Neurosis, has shared a statement in which he admits to abuse and announces his retirement from music. Kelly, who has fronted Neurosis for more than 30 years and collaborated extensively with Mastodon and more, said he is now “100% permanently retired from being a professional musician”.
MUSIC
NME

Krept & Konan perform a loving tribute to their late friends and family at Reading Festival 2022

South London rap duo Krept & Konan headlined the BBC 1Xtra stage on Saturday (August 27) – paying a loving tribute to their late friends and family. This marked the group’s first live performance since their Revenge Is Sweet tour, with Krept telling the Reading crowd that they needed to “light this place up” with their phone torches in tribute before playing the emotive ‘Broski’ from their second album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet‘.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Arlo Parks cover Julia Jacklin’s ‘Good Guy’

Arlo Parks has covered Julia Jacklin‘s ‘Good Guy’ for Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. Parks’ take on Jacklin’s 2019 ‘Crushing’ cut – filmed while she was in the country for a tour that included Gang of Youths‘ A More Perfect Union festival – stays relatively faithful to the original, filling it out with warm synths.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Frightened Rabbit’s Grant Hutchison perform live with The Twilight Sad

Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant Hutchison performed live with The Twilight Sad at their Scottish festival show yesterday (August 27) – see footage below. The Scottish band – who collaborated with Frightened Rabbit on a number of occasions – were playing the Connect Festival in their homeland on Saturday, and were joined by Hutchison on drums.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Cash Savage and the Last Drinks’ new single ‘Push’

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks have released a new single titled ‘Push’. The song follows the Melbourne group’s previous track, ‘Young and Free’, which came ahead of the 2022 Australian election and took aim at “the shitshow that is the [then-current] Australian government”.
MUSIC
NME

KISS announce deluxe ‘Creatures Of The Night’ reissue to celebrate 40th anniversary

KISS have announced a deluxe reissue of their 10th studio album, ‘Creatures Of The Night’, set to arrive on November 18 in belated celebration of its 40th anniversary. Alongside a slew of merchandise, KISS will release the 40th anniversary edition of ‘Creatures Of The Night’ in five versions. There’ll be a single-disc CD and vinyl pressing – which will both feature a newly remastered mix of the original nine-track album – as well as a deluxe edition (over two CDs or three vinyl records) with an additional nine demos, rarities and outtakes, and seven tracks recorded live on the 1982/83 ‘Creatures’ tour.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Fontaines D.C. invite fan to play guitar on stage at Reading Festival 2022

Fontaines D.C. invited a fan to play guitar with them on stage during their Reading Festival set tonight – see footage below. The Irish band were playing on the festival’s Main Stage this evening ahead of Arctic Monkeys, and spotted a fan named Dexter in the crowd holding a sign aloft asking to play guitar with them.
MUSIC
NME

The Rolling Stones share 1967 ‘We Love You’ video online for the first time

The Rolling Stones have shared their “promotional film” from 1967 for the track ‘We Love You’ online for the very first time. The video documents and pokes fun at the notorious Redlands drug bust of the same year, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Marianne Faithfull were arrested at Richards’ home in Sussex for drug possession.
MUSIC

