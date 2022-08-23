Chris Brown, 33, and Jordin Sparks, 32, brought on the nostalgia over the weekend when they performed their 2008 hit song “No Air” for the first time in 15 years. The latter joined the former at his Las Vegas, NV show on his One Of Them Ones tour and surprised the audience when she stepped out on stage to sing with him. She also took to Instagram to share a video of the memorable moment.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 MINUTES AGO