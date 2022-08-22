Read full article on original website
Fetty Wap faces at least a 5 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a federal drug crime
Fetty Wap — whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II — was arrested at Citi Field in October on federal drug charges.
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
BREAKING NEWS: Former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot dead during no-knock warrant raid on her home
A former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead during a no-knock warrant raid on her home in 2020. Kelly Goodlett, 35, who resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) last week, is expected to...
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
R. Kelly's five-figure prison commissary fund is being seized due to outstanding court fines. On Aug. 4, the prosecution in R. Kelly's New York federal sex crimes case filed a motion in regard to obtaining the $27,828.24 the disgraced singer has in his prison commissary reserve in order to pay off the $140,900 he still owes to the court in fine, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Aug. 9).
Nearly $1.5 million settlement approved for correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners in Minnesota on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement agreement for eight correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding former police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.
Boston school dean who lived a double life in Latin Kings gang pleads guilty to racketeering after trying to get fellow Kings members to identify a police informant in his case
A former Boston high school dean who lived a double life as a member of the notorious Latin Kings gang may soon face even more jail time after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal racketeering charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, was already serving 26 years in state prison for...
When is the Chrisleys' sentencing and how much jail time do they face?
The Chrisley Knows Best clan let fans sneak a peek into their family lives on The USA Network each Thursday. But in real-time, Julie and Todd Chrisley face jail time and are currently on house arrest ahead of their sentencing. Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of bank...
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Father and son sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The father and son already in prison for chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery two years ago were given additional life sentences on Monday for committing federal hate crimes. Travis McMichael, 36, was given the additional life sentence plus 10 years at the first...
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
PICTURED: Three teenage girls who robbed two male street vendors at knifepoint and are terrorizing NYC neighborhood as cops offer $3,500 reward
Three teenage girls allegedly robbed two male vendors at knifepoint in New York City and told them to 'go back to Mexico.'. The girls, who appear to be in their teens, reportedly robbed two vendors, 37 and 38, in a parking lot around 3.30pm on August 12 on River Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Ex-Sureño Gangster Tells Jury in Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Trial a Rat ‘Is a Person Who Is Doing What I’m Doing Now’
A former Sureño gangster and Mexican Mafia ally who helped control Los Angeles jails from the inside testified Monday that a lawyer provided a crucial bridge between members incarcerated in different prisons, relaying messages about potential murder plots and other key business decisions. Luis “Hefty” Garcia, 43, is the...
Bookkeeper bankrolled her side business with $650,000 she stole from bosses, feds say
This led her bosses, who owned several Georgia real estate businesses, to believe they made less money than they were, prosecutors say.
POC Corrections Officers Barred From Jail Floor Where Derek Chauvin Was Held Settle Discrimination Lawsuit
Eight POC officers at Ramsey County Jail were awarded a $1.5 million settlement after being barred from Derek Chauvin. The post POC Corrections Officers Barred From Jail Floor Where Derek Chauvin Was Held Settle Discrimination Lawsuit appeared first on NewsOne.
R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial
R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
Today In Hip Hop History: 50 Cent Arrested On Drug Charges 28 Years Ago
On this date in 1994, before becoming one of Hip Hop’s top execs, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who was then known as “Boo Boo”, was arrested on a direct sale of a controlled substance charge after selling four vials of crack cocaine to an undercover officer. Weeks later, he was arrested again when police raided his home and found heroin, ten ounces of crack cocaine, and a starter pistol.
Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game
A wealthy dentist has been convicted of killing his wife, nearly six years after she was shot in the heart during an African safari trip in 2016. It took a federal jury in Denver a day and a half to convict Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph of murder and mail fraud, for collecting more than $4.8 million in life insurance benefits in connection with the death of his wife Bianca Rudolph, the Associated Press reports.
R. Kelly's $28K Prison Inmate Fund Seized By Feds - Only Has $500 Left
New York, NY – R. Kelly has taken another loss after the feds reportedly seized his inmate commissary fund. According to Bloomberg, the disgraced singer failed to pay $140,000 in court-ordered fines, so prosecutors asked a federal court to seize over $28,000. A letter sent on August 4 said...
