ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Islip, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot dead during no-knock warrant raid on her home

A former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead during a no-knock warrant raid on her home in 2020. Kelly Goodlett, 35, who resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) last week, is expected to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
105.5 The Fan

Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines

R. Kelly's five-figure prison commissary fund is being seized due to outstanding court fines. On Aug. 4, the prosecution in R. Kelly's New York federal sex crimes case filed a motion in regard to obtaining the $27,828.24 the disgraced singer has in his prison commissary reserve in order to pay off the $140,900 he still owes to the court in fine, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Aug. 9).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Central Islip, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Central Islip, NY
Crime & Safety
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fetty Wap
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Three teenage girls who robbed two male street vendors at knifepoint and are terrorizing NYC neighborhood as cops offer $3,500 reward

Three teenage girls allegedly robbed two male vendors at knifepoint in New York City and told them to 'go back to Mexico.'. The girls, who appear to be in their teens, reportedly robbed two vendors, 37 and 38, in a parking lot around 3.30pm on August 12 on River Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Drug Trafficking#Illegal Drugs#The New York Post#Narcontics#Nbc News#The Department Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial

R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: 50 Cent Arrested On Drug Charges 28 Years Ago

On this date in 1994, before becoming one of Hip Hop’s top execs, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who was then known as “Boo Boo”, was arrested on a direct sale of a controlled substance charge after selling four vials of crack cocaine to an undercover officer. Weeks later, he was arrested again when police raided his home and found heroin, ten ounces of crack cocaine, and a starter pistol.
HIP HOP
Oxygen

Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game

A wealthy dentist has been convicted of killing his wife, nearly six years after she was shot in the heart during an African safari trip in 2016. It took a federal jury in Denver a day and a half to convict Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph of murder and mail fraud, for collecting more than $4.8 million in life insurance benefits in connection with the death of his wife Bianca Rudolph, the Associated Press reports.
DENVER, CO
HipHopDX.com

R. Kelly's $28K Prison Inmate Fund Seized By Feds - Only Has $500 Left

New York, NY – R. Kelly has taken another loss after the feds reportedly seized his inmate commissary fund. According to Bloomberg, the disgraced singer failed to pay $140,000 in court-ordered fines, so prosecutors asked a federal court to seize over $28,000. A letter sent on August 4 said...
CELEBRITIES
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy