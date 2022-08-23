Read full article on original website
CPE President Aaron Thompson to begin statewide tour to address workforce shortage, career readiness
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson will kick off a statewide tour this week focused on addressing the immediate workforce shortage and increasing work-ready college graduates to support business, industry, communities and regional economies. “Our colleges and universities play a crucial role in training the highly-skilled workers that...
Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region
Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
Richard Innes: Where do you really think Kentucky’s public education system ranks?
Where do you really think Kentucky’s public education system ranks?. Over the past several months, Kentuckians have been bombarded with claims about how the state’s education system rose from the bottom of the stack to supposedly now rank around the middle of all the states. For example, a...
Arts Council seeking nominations for the Kentucky’s next poet laureate; nomination deadline Sept. 30
The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting nominations for Kentucky Poet Laureate. The next poet laureate will serve for two years starting in 2023, succeeding current Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, who began her term in 2021. The state poet laureate is appointed biennially by the governor to promote the literary...
Boone, Kenton, Campbell remain among Kentucky counties with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 117 counties between July 2021 and July 2022 and rose in three, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3% each. It was followed by Oldham and Scott counties, 3.2% each; Anderson, Boone and Fayette counties, 3.3% each; Jessamine County, 3.4%; and Bourbon, Campbell, Carroll, Harrison, Kenton, Marion, Monroe, Pendleton, Todd and Washington counties, 3.5% each.
Kentucky State Parks accepting entries for 2022 photo contest; deadline to enter October 31
Kentucky State Parks is accepting photo submissions now through October 31 for its 2022 Photo Contest. The three-month contest provides an opportunity for U.S. residents 18 and over to share stories through photography. Participants will have the opportunity to choose from the following categories: Camping, Scenic, Trails, and Park Activities....
Scholaroo report on 2022’s Best & Worst Schools Systems ranks Kentucky #19 ‘best’ among all states
Even though COVID-19 started wreaking havoc early into 2020, the past two years have still suffered the consequences of a pandemic. Educational institutes are facing staff shortages, among many other obstacles. In the midst of all this, some public schools (attended by a whopping 90% of students in America) are...
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
Governor, legislative leadership announce $212 million for flood-damaged areas over next six months
Gov. Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda to announce a plan to spend $212.7 million over the next six months to help rebuild communities devastated by the deadly flooding that began July 26. The legislature is in special session to speed relief to affected communities. “Since the...
NKY’s Newport Aquarium, Rabbit Hash General Store among top finishers in ‘Best in Kentucky’ Awards
Following a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living announced the winners of the 2022 “Best in Kentucky” Awards at a virtual ceremony. Since 2009, readers of Kentucky Living, the most-widely circulated publication in the Commonwealth, have annually cast their votes for their Kentucky favorites in 25 categories, ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities.
Recent natural disasters are compounding mental health issues among Kentucky kids
Housing displacement and emotional trauma from natural disasters in the past year are likely worsening kids’ mental health in the Commonwealth, experts say, and new data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Book show the state already saw a 28% increase in children’s anxiety or depression between 2016 and 2020.
People Working Cooperatively, FC Cincinnati team up to help Covington veteran with home repairs
People Working Cooperatively (PWC) teamed up with FC Cincinnati to help a Covington veteran as part of the club’s “Salute to Service” match that honors those who have served in our nation’s military. PWC is a nonprofit providing professional, critical home repair, weatherization, and accessibility modification...
Kentucky offering PACE elder care opportunities in limited counties, aimed at more care at home
In an effort to promote the health and safety of Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Kentucky. The program is designed to provide quality long-term care for people age 55 and older that is cost-effective. “This milestone...
Michelle Zimmerman: Churchill Downs to be a leader for Kyians, go smoke-free at new Turfway facility
Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease, and cancer remains the leading cause of death in Kentucky. Reducing exposure to this deadly product can have a significant impact on improving health and saving lives nationwide, but particularly in Kentucky. Therefore, the idea that Churchill Downs is opening their Turfway Park here and refusing to make the new facility smoke-free is hard to believe.
Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs celebrated program success with two Demo Days at NKU
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) continues to be a driving force for Kentucky’s entrepreneurial community and has much to celebrate after another successful summer. This summer, GSE gave 144 Kentucky teens a once-in-a-lifetime chance to ignite their entrepreneurial spirits and pitch their business startup ideas at two...
Governor calls special session of General Assembly starting noon today to deal with historic flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special session of the General Assembly starting today at noon to provide relief for areas of eastern Kentucky that have been dealing with the historic flooding that happened in late July. According to the language of the proclamation issued Tuesday afternoon calling lawmakers to...
Latest CDC data shows state’s community levels of COVID still declining; NKY counties in yellow zone
The latest Kentucky COVID-19 Community Level map, which is issued each week based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows a drop in the number of counties that have a high community level. The Community Levels map breaks down by county whether the COVID level...
NKY Chamber’s Government Forum with Dennis Keene and Chris McDaniel is Tuesday during lunch
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its next Government Forum on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. The luncheon event will take place at the Newport Aquarium Riverside Room. Dennis Keene, Kentucky Department for Local Government Commissioner and former District 67 State Representative, and Senator Chris McDaniel, State...
NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues presents the annual State of Northern Kentucky event September 20
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Northern Kentucky Tuesday, September 20. Join the NKY Chamber from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger as local leaders share how they are confronting challenges and collaborating to improve the future of the NKY Metro region.
KDFWR makes changes to youth waterfowl hunting season, adds days for veterans, active-duty military
Kentucky’s Youth-only waterfowl hunting opportunities will undergo significant changes beginning this year. Veterans and active-duty military personnel will also be provided with special waterfowling days starting this fall. Changes now in effect in state regulations include:. • The youth-only waterfowl hunting days are now statewide. Zones have been eliminated.
