Why Trump is asking for ‘special master’ to oversee seized Mar-a-Lago documents
On Monday, former President Trump’s legal team filed a lawsuit asking a judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago during an FBI search of the Florida estate. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what role a “special master” could play in reviewing the documents and why Trump’s legal team want one to be appointed. Aug. 23, 2022.
