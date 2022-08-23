ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Some residents want Pāʻia and Hāna on radar for Park Maui’s paid visitor parking program

As Park Maui gears up to launch in South and Central Maui, some residents asked that the project accelerate help for congested Hāna and Pāʻia. Park Maui, a new Maui County parking management program, plans to charge visitors to park in some of Maui’s most trafficked areas. The county set aside $3.8 million for the program in its latest budget, and the plan is anticipated to launch in two phases beginning next year.
Water treatment disinfection to change for Upper Kula water system on Sept. 6

Effective Sept. 6, the Department of Water Supply will change its water distribution disinfectant from chloramines to chlorine in the Upper Kula water system because of severe drought conditions Upcountry. Persistent dry conditions have reduced available water supplies, and the department needs to pump water from Lower Kula to Upper...
20 Molokaʻi residents participate in suicide prevention training

Twenty Moloka‘i residents learned to be suicide prevention gatekeepers in training sessions Tuesday and Wednesday conducted by Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services. The four sessions held over the two days at MEO’s Kaunakakai office covered recognition of the warning signs of suicide, how to provide support to those contemplating suicide and connecting them to services. The content was patterned after suicide prevention sessions held at Moloka‘i High and Intermediate in April.
Trash pickup in Kula rescheduled

Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Kula have been rescheduled for pickup to Saturday, Aug. 27, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas. The affected areas in Kula include: ʻĀinakula Road, Akea Place, Alanuilili Place, Ānuenue Place,...
Maui police issue first license to carry a concealed weapon permit

The Maui Police Department has issued its first license to carry a concealed firearm permit. As of Aug. 24, 2022, the MPD Records Division had distributed 187 Concealed Carry Weapon license applications in 2022. Department spokesperson Alana Pico tells Maui Now that 13 of those 187 have been submitted to MPD for processing. A single application was approved.
Gas prices continue to drop slowly in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi gas prices have now dropped for five straight weeks and are now very similar to those in California, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $5.51, which is four cents lower than last week and 21 cents lower than last month. But it is $1.40 higher than a year ago.
