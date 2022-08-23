Read full article on original website
Mayor transmits two resolutions to council in an effort to finalize A&B land acquisition
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted two resolutions to the Maui County Council on Friday to accept the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open sapce. The land acquisition agreement was announced on Aug. 12, 2022 by the mayor and Chris Benjamin, president and...
Some residents want Pāʻia and Hāna on radar for Park Maui’s paid visitor parking program
As Park Maui gears up to launch in South and Central Maui, some residents asked that the project accelerate help for congested Hāna and Pāʻia. Park Maui, a new Maui County parking management program, plans to charge visitors to park in some of Maui’s most trafficked areas. The county set aside $3.8 million for the program in its latest budget, and the plan is anticipated to launch in two phases beginning next year.
King urges signature on ‘sleeping zone for houseless,’ but Mayor’s Office waiting for bill
Maui County Council Member Kelly Takaya King issued a statement Thursday, urging Mayor Michael Victorino to sign a bill enabling the $200,000 county pilot project that allows houseless residents to sleep in vehicles at designated county parking lots. A Maui County spokesperson on Friday, though, told Maui Now that the...
Water treatment disinfection to change for Upper Kula water system on Sept. 6
Effective Sept. 6, the Department of Water Supply will change its water distribution disinfectant from chloramines to chlorine in the Upper Kula water system because of severe drought conditions Upcountry. Persistent dry conditions have reduced available water supplies, and the department needs to pump water from Lower Kula to Upper...
Grants up to $25,000 available to Core Four students for business start-up expenses
Maui Economic Opportunity’s Core Four Business Planning series will run Sept. 6 to Oct. 6, with graduates eligible for up to $25,000 in grants for business start-up expenses. MEO’s Business Development Center offers the course virtually via Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is geared for those thinking of...
Maui hits 7th heat record this month; water conservation urged for visitors, residents
Maui continued to heat up with its seventh record temperature this month — 94 degrees Thursday in Kahului. The record ties 94 degrees set in 1996, according to National Weather Service. Six other records were set this month at Kahului station: 93 degrees Aug. 17, 95 degrees Aug. 16,...
20 Molokaʻi residents participate in suicide prevention training
Twenty Moloka‘i residents learned to be suicide prevention gatekeepers in training sessions Tuesday and Wednesday conducted by Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services. The four sessions held over the two days at MEO’s Kaunakakai office covered recognition of the warning signs of suicide, how to provide support to those contemplating suicide and connecting them to services. The content was patterned after suicide prevention sessions held at Moloka‘i High and Intermediate in April.
Trash pickup in Kula rescheduled
Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Kula have been rescheduled for pickup to Saturday, Aug. 27, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas. The affected areas in Kula include: ʻĀinakula Road, Akea Place, Alanuilili Place, Ānuenue Place,...
Maui police issue first license to carry a concealed weapon permit
The Maui Police Department has issued its first license to carry a concealed firearm permit. As of Aug. 24, 2022, the MPD Records Division had distributed 187 Concealed Carry Weapon license applications in 2022. Department spokesperson Alana Pico tells Maui Now that 13 of those 187 have been submitted to MPD for processing. A single application was approved.
Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra performs in free event at QKC, Sept. 3
The Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra in collaboration with the Hana Hou Music Program, hosts a free, music for all–keiki to kūpuna event at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 12 to 2 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy music performed by Maui’s very...
Gas prices continue to drop slowly in Hawaiʻi
Hawaiʻi gas prices have now dropped for five straight weeks and are now very similar to those in California, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $5.51, which is four cents lower than last week and 21 cents lower than last month. But it is $1.40 higher than a year ago.
Speed suspected in deadly single-vehicle crash that claims life of Waiehu man
The victim has since been identified as William Puha Jr., 33, of Waiehu. The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Puha’s family and friends. Speed is suspected as a factor in a single-vehicle crash on Waikō Road that claimed the life of a 33-year-old Waiehu man on Maui Friday.
