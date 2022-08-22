ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

“Help for me but not for thee”: Texas Republican who trashed pandemic relief cashed in on COVID aid

By Matthew Choi
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TreDJ_0hRS2JtR00

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Monica De La Cruz, a firebrand Republican running in a fiercely competitive South Texas race, received thousands of dollars for personal business interests from federal COVID relief programs despite disparaging federal assistance programs as harmful to the U.S. economy.

She's the latest to join the growing list of Republican candidates and members of Congress who have recently come under fire for touting the benefits of Democratic or bipartisan legislation that they had disparaged and voted against. De La Cruz told The Texas Tribune she has always supported the kinds of assistance programs her businesses benefited from, but she vocally opposed major legislation that would have expanded them, saying they included wasteful spending items.

De La Cruz reported herself in disclosure forms as president of JSM De La Cruz Holdings, which generated for her rental income in the $100,001 to $1 million bracket in 2020. The firm received a $1,000 Economic Injury Disaster grant in May 2020 as well as a $39,000 loan.

De La Cruz also co-owned Navi Business Group with her then-husband, reporting $36,000 in spousal income in 2020. The firm received $4,000 in an Economic Injury Disaster Grant in April 2020 and a $98,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan in May of that year. De La Cruz and her husband have since separated in a bitter divorce involving allegations against her of abusive behavior toward his daughter. De La Cruz rejected the allegations.

Two years later during a January candidate forum, De La Cruz blasted President Joe Biden's pandemic relief package, the American Rescue Plan, as causing "higher prices" and the "destruction of small businesses." The American Rescue Plan Act appropriated $15 billion toward the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Another of De La Cruz's businesses, DLC Insurance, was approved for a $38,552 Paycheck Protection Program loan back on April 29, 2020, intended to support five jobs at the firm. But the firm was ultimately shuttered during the pandemic, according to a March report from NBC News. De La Cruz, who listed her title as president of the company on disclosure forms, reported making $44,600 in income from DLC Insurance that year. The PPP loan was forgiven, including interest.

Calls by The Texas Tribune to a number listed with her insurance agency went unanswered.

On her campaign website, De La Cruz runs on a platform of stopping "incentivizing able-bodied adults not to work," implementing "universal and enforceable work requirements for welfare" and working "with companies to transition people from welfare to work to address our labor shortage." She also opposes Democratic social spending legislation, citing concerns it drives up inflation.

The PPP was one of the key relief elements of the CARES Act, a behemoth pandemic response package signed by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 as millions of Americans stopped going to work in person. Trump signed another COVID-19 relief package in December of that year, which De La Cruz criticized in a Facebook post and comments as surprising and "very sad."

"I'm surprised Trump signed this," she wrote on social media posts, criticizing the aspects of the bill that allocated funding for other countries.

"Monica De La Cruz raged against relief funding for Texas small businesses, but what she didn't mention was that she and her family happily took nearly $200,000 of that same aid for themselves. Her hypocritical agenda of 'Help for me, but not for thee' is politics at its worst and South Texans deserve better," said Monica Robinson, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

De La Cruz retorted to the Tribune that such claims are "nothing more than another desperate attempt by the far Left to smear me."

"Like many others, my small business received PPP loans to help us stay open and afloat during the pandemic. I've always supported programs like that to help small businesses, while also pointing out that the Democrat's so-called American Rescue spending bill wasted far too much taxpayer money on unnecessary items and caused higher inflation," she said.

In the early days of the pandemic, De La Cruz was running against U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez in Congressional District 15, ultimately losing in a close race to the moderate member. This year, she faces progressive newcomer and fellow small businesswoman Michelle Vallejo, who runs on a progressive populist platform and has also encountered her own financial scrutiny after neglecting to declare more than $200,000 in assets on her financial disclosure report, CQ Roll Call reported last month. Vallejo's campaign submitted an amended disclosure accounting for information "inadvertently left off the original filing," her campaign spokesperson told CQ Roll Call.

The CD-15 race is the most competitive in Texas, with no incumbent after Gonzalez opted to run in the newly reshaped 34th congressional district, previously held by Rep. Filemon Vela. National Republicans have also been pouring money into South Texas to flip the historically Democratic region, touching on the area's border proximity and its religious and social conservatism.

Disclosure: The Texas Tribune, as a nonprofit local newsroom and a small business, applied for and received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program in the amount of $1,116,626.

The full program is now LIVE for the 2022 The Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 22-24 in Austin. Explore the schedule of 100+ mind-expanding conversations coming to TribFest, including the inside track on the 2022 elections and the 2023 legislative session, the state of public and higher ed at this stage in the pandemic, why Texas suburbs are booming, why broadband access matters, the legacy of slavery, what really happened in Uvalde and so much more. See the program.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/08/22/monica-de-la-cruz-ppp-pandemic-loans/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Comments / 72

John Balch
5d ago

It is Republicans like her that are forcing real Republicans to leave the party all together, it is the party of corruption, lies, racism, guns, etc. I used to respect everyone no matter which party as there was a day it did not matter, today it matters a lot to see how people can really be and it's sad

Reply(5)
115
RLCJ Cooke
5d ago

Unbelievable. A duo role a profit making civil citizen and and Republican candidate getting over. People, people we're in trouble

Reply
40
clowlee
4d ago

Typical radical Republican politicians. How many Republican politicians took credit in their states when the infrastructure bill was passed? They were quick to tell the people in their state what great things it would do for them , but they actually voted against passing the bill.

Reply
16
Related
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
Salon

GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”

Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election

A judge in Florida appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been ousted by voters following his high-profile decision in an abortion case earlier this year. Back in January, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied a 17-year-old access to an abortion, citing her 2.0 GPA as the reason for his decision. Despite numerous major endorsements, Smith lost his seat on the bench to opponent Nancy Jacobs this week. The two opponents came neck and neck in the race, with Jacobs beating the incumbent by just 3.7 percentage points, approximately 7,900 votes. Hillsborough County voted for President Biden by a margin of 7 percent in 2020, according to the county’s election data. The results are likely to be encouraging to Democratic leaders who hope that more primary results will be influenced by the recent Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Ash Jurberg

Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."

"I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi." Texan Senator Ted Cruz. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Dallas, Texas, over the last four days has finally concluded. It featured a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Former President Donald Trump, Fox News Host Sean Hannity, Texas Gov Greg Abbott, and outspoken Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#South Texas#U S Economy#Covid#Ppp Loan#Politics Federal#The Texas Tribune#Democratic#Jsm De La Cruz Holdings#Navi Business Group
POLITICO

One top Republican who's noticeably not slamming the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home? Mitch McConnell. And the Kentuckian is not alone.

The Senate minority leader declined to address a question on it during a tour of flood damage in his home state. What’s going on: Donald Trump's GOP allies have responded in predictable fashion to the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate getting searched by federal agents on Monday. Republican lawmakers have lined up to allege, with no factual basis thus far, that Trump is a victim of politicized law enforcement.
POTUS
Salon

Donald Trump reaps the mistrust he sowed: Mar-a-Lago leaves him paranoid and confused

During the pandemic, there was a lot of discussion about the use of "trusted voices" to persuade people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This is apparently a well-known concept in the field of public health because it's often difficult to get people to change behaviors or accept unfamiliar interventions. You'll recall that it was often advised that people speak to their family doctors if they had questions since surveys show that people trust them to tell the truth. Health care organizations also advised outreach to faith leaders, particularly in communities of color, since many "will only trust voices, leaders, and organizations that have consistently served them, and many of those voices are found in their places of worship." Farmers were recruited in rural areas because they know about vaccinations and "herd immunity."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
154K+
Followers
18K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy