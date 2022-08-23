If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It might still be hotter than a McDonald’s coffee out, but believe it or not, fall is on its way. We’ve already noticed tons of pumpkin spice items making their way back to store shelves and chain restaurants, but we wish that people realized that there’s so much more to fall than just pumpkin. After all, fall is also apple pickin’ season, so before we get to pumpkin, we like to settle in a bit with the flavors of apple and cinnamon. Trader Joe’s knows what we mean, and to celebrate early autumn, they just brought back a fan-favorite treat: old-fashioned apple cider donuts.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO