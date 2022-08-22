Read full article on original website
Your Chance to Own a Missoula County Eyesore in IRS Auction
On your trek to Missoula on Highway 93, across from the Subway and the stoplight from the gas station, you might have noticed the run-down buildings and changing collection of "stuff" from hot tubs to stripped motorhomes. The old Kings Hat Cafe and the building in front of it on the corner of Glacier Drive and Highway 93 will be sold at Public Auction in Missoula on September 13th, 2022.
At least 19 candidates meet deadline to become Missoula’s appointed mayor
The winning nominee will need to win at least seven Missoula City Council votes, even if all 12 council members aren't present.
NBCMontana
Public hearing takes place Sept. 2 for proposed Flathead Reservation gas tax
MISSOULA, Mont. — A public hearing gets underway at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at tribal headquarters in Pablo concerning a gas tax agreement between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the state. The Montana Department of Transportation and tribal leaders will discuss extending the current agreement. The agreement...
missoulacounty.us
It's Friday, and Missoula County employees are working hard for you! Meet Annelise Nerison, Crime Victim Advocate in the Community Justice Department
"As a crime victim advocate, I help individuals who have been victims/survivors of violent crimes, such as sexual violence, relationship violence and stalking, to navigate the criminal justice system. More specifically, I work in the criminal advocate position, which means I support victims/survivors from the very first step of reporting a crime to law enforcement all the way to sentencing in court. Our programs through the crime victim advocate office support and encourage individuals to use their voices to empower and advocate for themselves. Our advocates help people apply for orders of protection, provide crisis counseling and emotional support, and provide a safe place for confidential assistance. Additionally, we work alongside a multitude of different agencies to ensure that the Missoula community receives appropriate trauma-informed responses when a crisis occurs. Our work makes an impact throughout Missoula County, because many people in crisis need a space that feels safe, comfortable and confidential. We offer those spaces as well as services to help people feel safer during difficult and traumatic experiences. I am grateful for the work that I do and the people I serve."
yourbigsky.com
Visit the Garden of 1,000 Buddhas in Montana
Located outside Arlee and Missoula, Montana, is a hidden gem you may not know about: the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas. The garden is located on Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ land on the Flathead Reservation. The Garden of One thousand Buddhas is a public park and botanical garden...
missoulacounty.us
New Episode of Tip of the Spear, Missoula County Commissioners' Podcast
Jerry Marks has worked in the Missoula County Extension Office for more than 50 years, and he knows a thing or two about collaboration. Years ago, he extended an offer to the Missoula Butterfly House & Insectarium when he heard they were outgrowing their downtown location, and the offer was generous: a coveted spot in the middle of Missoula to create a unique science and discovery center.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
Fairfield Sun Times
In Housing Crisis, Montanans with criminal records face higher hurdles
It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records. Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.
NBCMontana
City approves new cable franchise in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — TDS telecommunications has been approved to operate in the greater Missoula area competing with the city’s current and only cable provider in Charter. There has not been another option since 2003, it was noted that a lot has changed in the past 20 years when it comes to TV and internet consumption.
Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot
It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
yourbigsky.com
Importance of smoke jumpers fighting wildfires
Smoke jumpers play a vital role when it comes to fighting wildland fires. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, smoke jumpers uniquely reach fire lines by parachuting from an aircraft 3,000 feet above the ground. Smoke jumpers can reach wildfires fast before getting big. They can also reach fires...
Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson
A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
bitterrootstar.com
Big Ditch gets emergency repairs
The Big Ditch was shut down last Thursday to repair a substantial leak that had developed in the canal bank northeast of Corvallis and south of Stevensville near Popham Lane. The Big Ditch brings irrigation water from behind the dam at Lake Como and stretches over 75 miles to the Eagle Watch area near Florence, irrigating over 16,665 acres. The main canal has an initial capacity of 350 cubic feet per second.
Char-Koosta News
Television show casting Indigenous talent
PABLO — As the Yellowstone television program wraps up filming on the Flathead Reservation, its spinoff show, 1923, offers another opportunity for Native youth who are looking to get involved in the film industry. Yellowstone has recently filmed several scenes at Gray Wolf Peak Casino on August 18 and in Arlee on August 19. Yellowstone only accepted applicants from Montana to be extras for these shoots, ensuring that locals had an chance to experience working on a film set.
NBCMontana
Accident delays traffic on Hwy 93 south
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is delaying traffic on Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road in Missoula. Crews are clearing the accident and motorists will still experience minor delays.
NBCMontana
Several train cars derail in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A train derailed in Missoula on Tuesday morning. No injuries have been reported, and it was a slow speed derailment, according to Andy Garland with Montana Rail Link. The cause of the derailment is being investigated. We will update you when we receive more information.
Kid Rock Doppelganger and Tribute is Taking Over Parts of Montana
I can still remember the day I wandered into Southgate Mall in Missoula and saw someone who melted my mind. As someone born and raised in Montana, it is not every day that you see celebrities in public. And when you do happen to run into one, you almost wonder if they are real or just a look-a-like. That day, I witnessed Pamela Anderson casually looking through a crowded clothes rack at Dillard's. I knew immediately that she was not just some Pam Anderson impersonator, but the real Playmate of the Year.
Woman With Warrant Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
On the evening of August 22, 2022, the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting drug use in a parking lot located at 111 South Avenue West. Missoula Police officers quickly responded. While en route, the officers were advised that the two involved individuals were in a green vehicle with no license plates. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
montanarightnow.com
Hamilton PD looking for information regarding theft from Ace Hardware
HAMILTON, Mont. - Hamilton police are looking for information on a theft from Ace Hardware. Specific details were not given on the theft, however, Hamilton Police Department shared photos of the suspect. If you have information you are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100 and ask for...
Refunds Available For Maren Morris Show in Missoula
Maren Morris will not be returning to Missoula anytime soon. All tickets purchased for her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater will be refunded electronically. TicketWeb, which Big Sky Brewing used as the main ticket purchase portal for the August 20th concert, sent an email to all ticket purchasers on Monday the 22nd with the following message:
