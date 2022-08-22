"As a crime victim advocate, I help individuals who have been victims/survivors of violent crimes, such as sexual violence, relationship violence and stalking, to navigate the criminal justice system. More specifically, I work in the criminal advocate position, which means I support victims/survivors from the very first step of reporting a crime to law enforcement all the way to sentencing in court. Our programs through the crime victim advocate office support and encourage individuals to use their voices to empower and advocate for themselves. Our advocates help people apply for orders of protection, provide crisis counseling and emotional support, and provide a safe place for confidential assistance. Additionally, we work alongside a multitude of different agencies to ensure that the Missoula community receives appropriate trauma-informed responses when a crisis occurs. Our work makes an impact throughout Missoula County, because many people in crisis need a space that feels safe, comfortable and confidential. We offer those spaces as well as services to help people feel safer during difficult and traumatic experiences. I am grateful for the work that I do and the people I serve."

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 17 HOURS AGO