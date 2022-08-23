LAS VEGAS (AP) — A special pregame surprise was awaiting the U.S. World Cup qualifying team Thursday night, in the form of a pep talk from Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K’s words worked for the Americans again. John Jenkins scored 22 points on 8-for-9 shooting — including a 6-of-7 effort from 3-point range — and the U.S. had little trouble on the way to a 105-71 victory over Uruguay in a World Cup Americas Region qualifying game, with Krzyzewski sitting courtside to enjoy the show. “We knew when he came and talked to us that we had to put on a good performance and play hard,” Jenkins said.

