Read full article on original website
Related
India restricts wheat flour exports to ease record local prices
India’s cabinet has approved restrictions on wheat flour exports to calm prices in the local market. The government banned the export of wheat itself in mid-May as a heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high. That ban boosted demand for Indian wheat flour, exports of which jumped 200% between April and July from a year ago, and lifted prices in the local market, the government said on Thursday.
Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges.
Households brace for ‘devastating’ rise in Britain’s energy price cap – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as energy regulator Ofgem announces October’s rise in Britain’s energy price cap
Ofgem raises energy price cap to eye-watering £3,549 leaving 24 million households facing an 80% bill hike in October pushing millions more into fuel poverty as cost-of-living crisis worsens
The energy price cap for October 2022 will rise to £3,549 for the average household from October 1, energy regulator Ofgem announced this morning. In the latest blow for UK households amid the cost of living crisis, it is expected that around 24 million households are set to be told that their energy bills will rise by around 80% from the start of October.
Comments / 0