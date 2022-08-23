Read full article on original website
WVNews
Point Pleasant girls soccer waxes Shady Spring 9-0
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The Point Pleasant girls soccer team welcomed visiting Shady Spring into town on Saturday morning, and the hosts delivered a total beatdown of the Lady Tigers by a final score of 9-0. The Lady Knights (3-0-1) had some early scoring chances in the first half, but little did they know the abundance of opportunities they would cash in on later in the contest.
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 28, 1900: Harrison H. Ferrell Jr. was born in Chicago. Known as “the Dean” to generations of students, he was...
WVNews
Traveling couple makes W.Va. stops during photo, book tour
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — It’s hard not to be intrigued, and even harder to resist, when Linda and Robert Kalman approach you. There’s Linda, with her Midwestern geniality and folksy friendliness.
WVNews
Small businesses have promising landscape in NCWV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the course of the summer, businesses were opening and moving into North Central West Virginia, suggesting a promising economic outlook. “We have had more ribbon cuttings this year, so far. I think we’re up to 35 this year to date. Last year, we did 32 for the entire year, so if that’s any indication, then things are looking up here in Harrison County,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.
WVNews
West Virginia general election just around the corner
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Just over 70 days remain before this year’s Nov. 8 midterm election. West Virginia voters have until Oct. 18 — that’s 21 days before Election Day — to register to vote, change their party affiliation or make other changes to their voter registration information.
WVNews
West Virginia AG Morrisey shares insight into state, national issues on visit to Eastern Panhandle
MARTINSBURG — On Wednesday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited the Eastern Panhandle and gave updates from his office in regard to the state’s opioid litigation, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Hilltop Hotel and more. The event was held at the Consumer Protection Eastern Panhandle Office in...
WVNews
DOH warns of the dangers of high water
CHARLESTON – West Virginia Division of Highways road crews from North Charleston recently worked through the night to reopen a road that had been washed out by flooding; now the agency is sharing photos of the emergency repair as an important safety reminder to drivers. North Charleston road crews...
WVNews
WVa police: Suspect kills K-9, is fatally shot by officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot a fleeing suspect who they say killed a police dog. The suspect, who was being pursued on foot after he fled a home toward a wooded area, shot the Charleston police K-9 named Axel at close range Saturday night, Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said.
WVNews
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
WVNews
'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his...
