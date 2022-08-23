CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the course of the summer, businesses were opening and moving into North Central West Virginia, suggesting a promising economic outlook. “We have had more ribbon cuttings this year, so far. I think we’re up to 35 this year to date. Last year, we did 32 for the entire year, so if that’s any indication, then things are looking up here in Harrison County,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO