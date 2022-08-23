ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, WV

Small businesses have promising landscape in NCWV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the course of the summer, businesses were opening and moving into North Central West Virginia, suggesting a promising economic outlook. “We have had more ribbon cuttings this year, so far. I think we’re up to 35 this year to date. Last year, we did 32 for the entire year, so if that’s any indication, then things are looking up here in Harrison County,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape

TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
IDAHO STATE
DOH warns of the dangers of high water

CHARLESTON – West Virginia Division of Highways road crews from North Charleston recently worked through the night to reopen a road that had been washed out by flooding; now the agency is sharing photos of the emergency repair as an important safety reminder to drivers. North Charleston road crews...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WVa police: Suspect kills K-9, is fatally shot by officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot a fleeing suspect who they say killed a police dog. The suspect, who was being pursued on foot after he fled a home toward a wooded area, shot the Charleston police K-9 named Axel at close range Saturday night, Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said.
CHARLESTON, WV
'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his...
POLITICS

