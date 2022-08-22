ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans staking fullback role on Troy Hairston

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IbntB_0hRRybz500

The Houston Texans are investing in fullback. The battle throughout training camp and preseason was between Troy Hairston and Andy Janovich, but that battle has been decided.

The Texans released Janovich on Monday as part of their cuts to get at 80 players. As a result, Hairson, an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan, is the Texans’ lone fullback on the roster.

“He’s caught our eye throughout camp,” coach Lovie Smith told reporters on Monday at Houston Methodist Training Center. “Versatile player and was a defensive lineman in college, low linebacker. Normally those guys can transition over to the fullback position.”

Hairston caught a 4-yard pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the 24-20 win over the defending Super Bowl champions Aug. 19 at SoFi Stadium. The 5-11, 245-pound fullback also played 14 snaps on special teams.

“Brings a lot of athletic ability,” said Smith. “He’s an excellent special teams player, also good lead blocker. We like a lot of things that he’s done.”

With Hairston having a monopoly on fullback duties, it helps the Texans solidify a position as they prepare for their final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job

With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Significant Chiefs Injury News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Blake Bell underwent surgery on a hip flexor injury. When speaking to reporters Tuesday, Reid wouldn't confirm whether the team will place Bell on the injured reserve. However, he doesn't anticipate the tight end returning soon. "I don’t think it’s going...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman not surprised by brawl between Bengals, Rams

Whoever thought it was a good idea to have the Super Bowl teams hold joint practices probably didn’t have player safety at the top of their list. Today the Rams and the Bengals became the latest teams to join the trend of fighting at joint practices. If you look closely you can see Aaron Donald swinging two Cincinnati helmets around like some kind of medieval warrior.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chet Holmgren's injury has some Thunder fans excited to tank for Victor Wembanyama

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren reportedly has an injured foot that could keep him sidelined during the upcoming season. Holmgren, a 7-foot center from the Gonzaga Bulldogs who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a very impressive freshman campaign, was otherwise expected to play a big role for the Thunder. He had several promising and encouraging flashes while on the court during NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Super Bowl Champions#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
CBS San Francisco

Jimmy Garoppolo remains with 49ers as roster drops to 80 players

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster.The Niners reduced the active roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday without making a move with Garoppolo, their former starter who has spent all training camp working out on his own while San Francisco tries to find a trade partner.The Niners placed cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) on the reserve physically unable to perform list and rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis (knee) on the reserve non-football injury list. Both players no longer count against the roster and must...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Donald swings helmet during wild Rams-Bengals practice brawl

Perhaps joint practices with the two teams that squared off in the most recent Super Bowl is not the best idea…. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, having recently met in Super Bowl LVI, took to the field for their second day of joint practices Thursday. It ended in a wild melee, with Aaron Donald holding a pair of Bengals’ helmets and at one point swinging a helmet during the fracas.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy