TV Series

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22 Online

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S5E22 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22, Anhelina and Jenni reignited...
Surface Season 1 Episode 7

Sophie meets with Hannah and tells her she thinks she was the problem in her life. Sophie runs into Baden during a jog and tells him not to pursue the case against James. He gives her 24 hours before he brings his evidence forward. James tells Sophie that financial crimes...
Animal Kingdom Exclusive Teaser: EP Previews a "Worthy" Series Finale!

The Final Score is among us as the landmark series Animal Kingdom comes to an end. After six seasons of thrills, action, heists, surfing, brawls, badassery, and so much more, we'll say goodbye to the Codys, ending the chapter of this beloved summer hit series with Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13.
Manifest Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed

Manifest fans, we have some good news. Netflix has finally announced when the fourth -- and final -- season will get underway. The news broke on 828 Day in true Manifest fashion, with TUDUM sharing it all first. Cool, right?. The first 10 episodes of Manifest Season 4 will receive...
See Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Heavy Hangs the Head

As far as season premieres go, this was a great one. Right off, from the first frame, we jump into the unique action of See. See Season 3 Episode 1 takes place two hundred and fifty-six days after the events of the See Season 2 finale. On "Heavy Hangs the Head," we see how everyone is faring, what kind of headspace they are in, and how they react to the events happening around them.
What to Watch: Rings of Power, Stargirl, Pantheon

It's another week of big premieres on broadcast, streaming, and cable!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has its premiere, and we are so excited. Check out our recommendations for the week ahead. Saturday, August 27. 8/7c Bodyguard Seduction (Lifetime) A businesswoman requires a Bodyguard when there...
Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!

There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
Everything I Know About Love Cast Previews Peacock Dramedy

Everything I Know About Love premiered on Peacock Thursday, August 25. Based on Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same, we follow the story of four best friends in 2012 as they navigate life and love. TV Fanatic got the chance to speak with Emma Appleton (Maggie), Marli Siu (Nell), and...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Marvin Takes A Breath

It looks like Marvin's anger management classes have been doing him some good. Marvin is a hothead by nature, and his anger can manifest in violent outbursts, as we've seen over the series. And while the court-mandated classes haven't exactly been something Marvin's opened himself up to in the past, times could be changing.
Resident Evil Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Netflix's Resident Evil will not return for a second season. Deadline reported Friday that the streamer had canceled the zombie drama after just one season. The news comes around six weeks after its debut on the service. It kicked off with 72.7 million hours viewed, but didn't grow much from...
Richard Harmon Takes on Tennis and Romance in Game, Set, Love

When Venus Williams is executive producing a romantic movie set around tennis, you know it's going to be good. Even better for leading man Richard Harmon is his sister, Jessica Harmon, directs, allowing Richard room to breathe as he enters a new arena as a romantic lead. Starring with Davida...
The Challenge: USA's Leo Temory Explains Sudden Exit

Leo Temory was one of just three contestants from The Amazing Race on the cast of The Challenge: USA. On Wednesday's new episode, Leo was eliminated from the CBS reality series after being thrown into a Hall Brawl against Enzo Palumbo. Temory revealed that he was under the impression this...
Floribama Shore: Canceled After Four Seasons at MTV

Floribama Shore will not be returning to MTV. The cabler has announced it will not proceed with the reality series's fifth season. However, Deadline notes that "the future of the series is being evaluated" by the network. Whether that means the show could end up at another outlet down the...
