As far as season premieres go, this was a great one. Right off, from the first frame, we jump into the unique action of See. See Season 3 Episode 1 takes place two hundred and fifty-six days after the events of the See Season 2 finale. On "Heavy Hangs the Head," we see how everyone is faring, what kind of headspace they are in, and how they react to the events happening around them.

