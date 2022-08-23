Read full article on original website
Animal Kingdom Exclusive Teaser: EP Previews a "Worthy" Series Finale!
The Final Score is among us as the landmark series Animal Kingdom comes to an end. After six seasons of thrills, action, heists, surfing, brawls, badassery, and so much more, we'll say goodbye to the Codys, ending the chapter of this beloved summer hit series with Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13.
Manifest Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed
Manifest fans, we have some good news. Netflix has finally announced when the fourth -- and final -- season will get underway. The news broke on 828 Day in true Manifest fashion, with TUDUM sharing it all first. Cool, right?. The first 10 episodes of Manifest Season 4 will receive...
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22 Online
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation S5E22 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22, Anhelina and Jenni reignited...
Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13
Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!
There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
What to Watch: Rings of Power, Stargirl, Pantheon
It's another week of big premieres on broadcast, streaming, and cable!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has its premiere, and we are so excited. Check out our recommendations for the week ahead. Saturday, August 27. 8/7c Bodyguard Seduction (Lifetime) A businesswoman requires a Bodyguard when there...
Animal Kingdom's Jasper Polish & Kevin Csolak on the Cody Twins' Bond & "Heartwrenching" Series Finale
As we've tuned into Animal Kingdom Season 6, it's undeniably clear that Julia Cody is at the center of this story. And the relationship between the Cody twins has shaped so much of everything. With Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13 teasing that Andrew commits the Original Sin, it's safe...
Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, and Robert Pine Talk Five Days at Memorial, Responsibility to the Story
Now that you've seen Five Days at Memorial Season 1 Episode 5, you know the extent of the horror that befell patients, visitors, and staff in the days after Katrina. It's also the right time to get insight into the central players, Dr. Anna Pou, Susan Mulderick, and Dr. Horace Baltz.
See Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Heavy Hangs the Head
As far as season premieres go, this was a great one. Right off, from the first frame, we jump into the unique action of See. See Season 3 Episode 1 takes place two hundred and fifty-six days after the events of the See Season 2 finale. On "Heavy Hangs the Head," we see how everyone is faring, what kind of headspace they are in, and how they react to the events happening around them.
Resident Evil Canceled After One Season at Netflix
Netflix's Resident Evil will not return for a second season. Deadline reported Friday that the streamer had canceled the zombie drama after just one season. The news comes around six weeks after its debut on the service. It kicked off with 72.7 million hours viewed, but didn't grow much from...
Everything I Know About Love Cast Previews Peacock Dramedy
Everything I Know About Love premiered on Peacock Thursday, August 25. Based on Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same, we follow the story of four best friends in 2012 as they navigate life and love. TV Fanatic got the chance to speak with Emma Appleton (Maggie), Marli Siu (Nell), and...
NBC Eyes Reduced Broadcast Schedule: Could Your Favorite Show Get the Ax?
NBC, as we know it, could soon be over. According to the Wall Street Journal, the broadcast network may stop programming the 10–11 pm hour, meaning there would be seven fewer hours per week of NBC shows. The network currently airs Law & Order: Organized Crime, New Amsterdam, Quantum...
Richard Harmon Takes on Tennis and Romance in Game, Set, Love
When Venus Williams is executive producing a romantic movie set around tennis, you know it's going to be good. Even better for leading man Richard Harmon is his sister, Jessica Harmon, directs, allowing Richard room to breathe as he enters a new arena as a romantic lead. Starring with Davida...
Parker Posey Shares Thoughts on Stepping Into Tales of the Walking Dead - "It Was a Blast."
One of my favorite things about interviews is seeing things in a new light from the cast and creatives who bring entertainment to life. From my perspective, tales of the Walking Dead "Blair/Gina" is a beautiful addition to the TWD universe. As much as I enjoyed it and saw the...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Marvin Takes A Breath
It looks like Marvin's anger management classes have been doing him some good. Marvin is a hothead by nature, and his anger can manifest in violent outbursts, as we've seen over the series. And while the court-mandated classes haven't exactly been something Marvin's opened himself up to in the past, times could be changing.
Floribama Shore: Canceled After Four Seasons at MTV
Floribama Shore will not be returning to MTV. The cabler has announced it will not proceed with the reality series's fifth season. However, Deadline notes that "the future of the series is being evaluated" by the network. Whether that means the show could end up at another outlet down the...
The Challenge: USA's Leo Temory Explains Sudden Exit
Leo Temory was one of just three contestants from The Amazing Race on the cast of The Challenge: USA. On Wednesday's new episode, Leo was eliminated from the CBS reality series after being thrown into a Hall Brawl against Enzo Palumbo. Temory revealed that he was under the impression this...
Law & Order: SVU: Kelli Giddish Let Go From NBC Drama
As Law & Order: SVU fans react to the news of Kelli Giddish's imminent departure, a surprising new revelation has come to light. Variety reported Thursday that the veteran actress had no say in the decision to write the character of Rollins out of the series. Additionally, the outlet reports...
