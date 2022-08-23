Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 3
TV Fanatic
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 22
Why did Angelina and Jennie reignite their old feud?. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22 was an explosive hour of this long-in-the-tooth MTV reality series. Just when it seemed like they were in good standing, a rumor threatened to derail everything. Meanwhile, the rest of the houseguests had...
TV Fanatic
Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13
TV Fanatic
See Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Heavy Hangs the Head
As far as season premieres go, this was a great one. Right off, from the first frame, we jump into the unique action of See. See Season 3 Episode 1 takes place two hundred and fifty-six days after the events of the See Season 2 finale. On "Heavy Hangs the Head," we see how everyone is faring, what kind of headspace they are in, and how they react to the events happening around them.
TV Fanatic
Manifest Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed
Manifest fans, we have some good news. Netflix has finally announced when the fourth -- and final -- season will get underway. The news broke on 828 Day in true Manifest fashion, with TUDUM sharing it all first. Cool, right?. The first 10 episodes of Manifest Season 4 will receive...
TV Fanatic
Animal Kingdom's Jasper Polish & Kevin Csolak on the Cody Twins' Bond & "Heartwrenching" Series Finale
As we've tuned into Animal Kingdom Season 6, it's undeniably clear that Julia Cody is at the center of this story. And the relationship between the Cody twins has shaped so much of everything. With Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 13 teasing that Andrew commits the Original Sin, it's safe...
TV Fanatic
Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!
There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
TV Fanatic
Everything I Know About Love Cast Previews Peacock Dramedy
Everything I Know About Love premiered on Peacock Thursday, August 25. Based on Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same, we follow the story of four best friends in 2012 as they navigate life and love. TV Fanatic got the chance to speak with Emma Appleton (Maggie), Marli Siu (Nell), and...
TV Fanatic
Parker Posey Shares Thoughts on Stepping Into Tales of the Walking Dead - "It Was a Blast."
One of my favorite things about interviews is seeing things in a new light from the cast and creatives who bring entertainment to life. From my perspective, tales of the Walking Dead "Blair/Gina" is a beautiful addition to the TWD universe. As much as I enjoyed it and saw the...
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Marvin Takes A Breath
It looks like Marvin's anger management classes have been doing him some good. Marvin is a hothead by nature, and his anger can manifest in violent outbursts, as we've seen over the series. And while the court-mandated classes haven't exactly been something Marvin's opened himself up to in the past, times could be changing.
TV Fanatic
The Challenge: USA's Leo Temory Explains Sudden Exit
Leo Temory was one of just three contestants from The Amazing Race on the cast of The Challenge: USA. On Wednesday's new episode, Leo was eliminated from the CBS reality series after being thrown into a Hall Brawl against Enzo Palumbo. Temory revealed that he was under the impression this...
