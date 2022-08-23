ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 22

Why did Angelina and Jennie reignite their old feud?. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 22 was an explosive hour of this long-in-the-tooth MTV reality series. Just when it seemed like they were in good standing, a rumor threatened to derail everything. Meanwhile, the rest of the houseguests had...
See Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Heavy Hangs the Head

As far as season premieres go, this was a great one. Right off, from the first frame, we jump into the unique action of See. See Season 3 Episode 1 takes place two hundred and fifty-six days after the events of the See Season 2 finale. On "Heavy Hangs the Head," we see how everyone is faring, what kind of headspace they are in, and how they react to the events happening around them.
Manifest Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed

Manifest fans, we have some good news. Netflix has finally announced when the fourth -- and final -- season will get underway. The news broke on 828 Day in true Manifest fashion, with TUDUM sharing it all first. Cool, right?. The first 10 episodes of Manifest Season 4 will receive...
Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!

There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
Everything I Know About Love Cast Previews Peacock Dramedy

Everything I Know About Love premiered on Peacock Thursday, August 25. Based on Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same, we follow the story of four best friends in 2012 as they navigate life and love. TV Fanatic got the chance to speak with Emma Appleton (Maggie), Marli Siu (Nell), and...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Exclusive Clip: Marvin Takes A Breath

It looks like Marvin's anger management classes have been doing him some good. Marvin is a hothead by nature, and his anger can manifest in violent outbursts, as we've seen over the series. And while the court-mandated classes haven't exactly been something Marvin's opened himself up to in the past, times could be changing.
The Challenge: USA's Leo Temory Explains Sudden Exit

Leo Temory was one of just three contestants from The Amazing Race on the cast of The Challenge: USA. On Wednesday's new episode, Leo was eliminated from the CBS reality series after being thrown into a Hall Brawl against Enzo Palumbo. Temory revealed that he was under the impression this...
