NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants' bullpen falters in extras to Twins
On a quiet and gloomy night in the Twin Cities, the Giants couldn't get out of their own way in a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings on Saturday at Target Field. Alex Cobb (5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) took the mound against Twins righty Sonny Gray and both starters dealt early on while offenses for both teams were nowhere to be found.
Ildemaro Vargas homers to eke Nationals past Reds
Ildemaro Vargas’ tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning lifted the Washington Nationals to a 3-2 victory over the visiting
NBC Sports
Alex Cora shares message for Jarren Duran after demotion to Triple-A
This season has been a learning experience for Jarren Duran, to say the least. The Boston Red Sox optioned the 25-year-old outfielder to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to clear a roster spot for Trevor Story, who returns to the active roster after a lengthy injury hiatus. Duran spent more than...
NBC Sports
Dodger for life – or not
In the course of a few traumatic days in May 1998, Michael J. Piazza’s world was turned upside down. After all, he was baptized to be a Dodger. Tommy Lasorda and Vince Piazza, Mike’s father, both grew up in the Philadelphia working class suburb of Norristown. The two were best friends and Lasorda was godfather to Vince’s son Tommy, Mike’s younger brother. When Lasorda signed a contract to pitch for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he became Vince’s idol.
NBC Sports
Marlins cut ties with veteran power-hitting 1B Jesús Aguilar
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins designated power-hitting Jesus Aguilar for assignment, moving past the first baseman after falling out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. The 32-year-old Aguilar led the Marlins with his 15 home runs and 49 RBIs but he was hitting only .236. With Miami...
NBC Sports
Stew reveals contract he would offer Judge in free agency
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is eyeing a big payday this offseason. The 30-year-old will become a free agent after the season, and there will be no shortage of suitors lining up for his services. In May, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan said on "The Rich Eisen Show" that...
NBC Sports
Zaidi reveals number of wins he pegged for Giants in 2022
Coming off a franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the Giants were expected to take some sort of step backward in 2022. But a record around .500? Not even president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi saw that coming. Zaidi joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Wednesday, where he was asked...
NBC Sports
Giants legend Mays' No. 24 retired by Mets in surprise move
Willie Mays is known as one of the most prolific Giants to ever play the game, but the Mets have loved him long after his return to New York. And on Saturday, the team made that adoration official by retiring Mays’ No. 24 in a surprise announcement during their Old Timers’ Day celebration at Citi Field.
NBC Sports
Phillies hope Wheeler's trip to the injured list is a quick one
As the Phillies get one of their stars back, another is going down. Zack Wheeler, the team's top starting pitcher, is headed to the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis, the club announced about an hour before Thursday’s night game against the Cincinnati Reds. President of baseball operations...
NBC Sports
What a win! A's stun Yanks with walk-off on throwing error
For the first time since July 4, 1925, the Athletics and New York Yankees were scoreless through nine innings on Saturday night. Then things got a bit whacky in extra innings, capped off by a throwing error from DJ LeMahieu that allowed Shea Langeliers to score in the 11th inning to give the A's a wild 3-2 win over the Yankees at the Oakland Coliseum.
NBC Sports
Breakout Giants prospects Brown, McCray earn promotions
It has been a disappointing year overall for the Giants' farm system, but two lesser-known outfielders have been huge success stories. Both players will finish the 2022 season at a new level. Vaun Brown was promoted to Double-A Richmond on Thursday and Grant McCray took his spot in High-A Eugene’s...
NBC Sports
Danilo Gallinari injury: Worst-case scenario avoided, per report
The Boston Celtics avoided the worst-case scenario with new forward Danilo Gallinari, it appears. Gallinari has a torn meniscus in his left knee but suffered no ligament damage, the Italian national basketball team announced Sunday morning. Gallinari suffered a scary-looking non-contact injury Saturday in Italy's FIBA World Cup qualifying game...
