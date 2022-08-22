Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
KEYC
Hutchinson overwhelms St. Cloud Apollo in season opener
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hutchinson football team opened up the season Thursday night against St. Cloud Apollo. Tigers win by a final of 46-0.
When is the least busy day to go to the Minnesota State Fair?
Want to go to the Minnesota State Fair but don't want to have to join a throng of 200,000 people? We don't blame you. The fair is back and there are signs that visitor numbers could be a little closer to pre-pandemic levels, albeit likely won't hit the 2.1 million record seen in 2019.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In St. Cloud, Minnesota
When you think of Minnesota, what comes to mind? Its 10,000 lakes, the Minneapolis skyline, or Paul Bunyan and his blue ox Babe? All of those are certainly iconic aspects of the state. But there’s another side to Minnesota that often goes overlooked: its food. If you’re looking for a great restaurant scene outside of the Twin Cities, look no further than St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Report identifies 371 Minnesota schools to receive additional support from the state
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Education is expanding its Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success program, also known as COMPASS, to provide greater support to schools across the state. According to the MDE, the state's North Star Accountability system, which was launched in 2019, identified 371 public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Final preparations underway for the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Before the gates at the Minnesota State Fair open Thursday morning, there is a lot of behind the scenes work to be done.On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources building filled its fish pond."Every year we do this I'm like 'God, this doesn't get old!'" DNR Fisheries Supervisor T.J. DeBates said.Nearly 40 different fish species that call Minnesota home fill the outdoor pond at the fair for 12 days. The DNR also offers "Pond Talks" to allow visitors to ask questions and learn about the species that inhabit Minnesota's waters.RELATED: It's not too late to apply for...
Who, What, How Much & When At The 2022 Minnesota State Fair
It's that time of the year again and the Minnesota State Fair is in full swing. Most of your favorite venders are back this year. You may notice some nominal price increases on some things this year. Looks like most prices are up about a dollar this year. You will...
kfgo.com
Weekly Minnesota #Fishing Report-August 25, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Limits of walleye along with some really big fish are coming from Lake of the Woods. Most anglers are catching walleye using one of three methods: drifting spinners, trolling crankbaits, and jigging. When using spinners, add hammered gold, orange or glow red blades along with a two- or three-hook harness and a crawler. Jigs should be tipped with minnows. When the wind is low, let the boat drift while jigging off the bottom. Anglers using crankbaits should test a few until it becomes clear what the fish prefer. Gold, pink, UV firetiger and traditional firetiger are good color choices. Use lead core line to get the lures down to the fish using lead core line. Nice fish continue to be pulled from the area around Garden Island on the north end of the lake.
The Minnesota State Bird Proving To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird
Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fly Away From of Minnesota for Only $49 This Fall
Sun Country Airlines promotional emails can feel a bit torturous at times. You go to check your inbox and see an email for a trip to a fun place, but you're stuck behind a desk. At least they provide a good opportunity to daydream. Sun Country's latest offer includes $49...
mprnews.org
Scattered rain and thunderstorms developing through this evening
Keep an eye on the radar today. In fact, check out our brand new interactive radar on the MPR weather page while you’re at it. The image below from 1:10 p.m. shows scattered showers favoring western Wisconsin. You can pan and zoom our radar to see precipitation at your location, across all of Minnesota, and beyond.
Supermarket News
Coborn’s joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion
Chris Coborn, chairman and CEO of regional grocer Coborn’s Inc., has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion coalition. St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s said Wednesday that, with the move, the company will participate in a partnership of more than 2,200 CEOs who have committed to cultivate a trusting environment where all ideas are welcomed, and employees feel comfortable and empowered to have discussions about diversity and inclusion.
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand: 140 years of magic
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Jerry Hammer's first job was working at the Minnesota State Fair greenhouse as a teenager. Today, he's the fair's CEO."I grew up about a block away from the fairgrounds, so it was just natural," Hammer said.He's also a walking encyclopedia of fair knowledge."This is the Fair. This is really Minnesota's cathedral," Hammer said.Then that makes the Grandstand Minnesota's chapel. Originally, it was built out of wood in 1885, but like a bag of mini-donuts, it didn't last long."There were events here that attracted so many people, they cautioned the audience, 'Don't move too much,'" he said.So...
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
Slim Chickens Restaurant Confirmed for St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is getting a Slim Chickens restaurant. Back in September, we learned the Letnes Restaurant Group had planned to open 13 new Slim Chickens restaurants with locations in cities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Now the group confirms one of those locations will be here in...
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
Comments / 0