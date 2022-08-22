ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In St. Cloud, Minnesota

When you think of Minnesota, what comes to mind? Its 10,000 lakes, the Minneapolis skyline, or Paul Bunyan and his blue ox Babe? All of those are certainly iconic aspects of the state. But there’s another side to Minnesota that often goes overlooked: its food. If you’re looking for a great restaurant scene outside of the Twin Cities, look no further than St. Cloud, Minnesota.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Final preparations underway for the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Before the gates at the Minnesota State Fair open Thursday morning, there is a lot of behind the scenes work to be done.On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources building filled its fish pond."Every year we do this I'm like 'God, this doesn't get old!'" DNR Fisheries Supervisor T.J. DeBates said.Nearly 40 different fish species that call Minnesota home fill the outdoor pond at the fair for 12 days. The DNR also offers "Pond Talks" to allow visitors to ask questions and learn about the species that inhabit Minnesota's waters.RELATED: It's not too late to apply for...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Weekly Minnesota #Fishing Report-August 25, 2022

BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Limits of walleye along with some really big fish are coming from Lake of the Woods. Most anglers are catching walleye using one of three methods: drifting spinners, trolling crankbaits, and jigging. When using spinners, add hammered gold, orange or glow red blades along with a two- or three-hook harness and a crawler. Jigs should be tipped with minnows. When the wind is low, let the boat drift while jigging off the bottom. Anglers using crankbaits should test a few until it becomes clear what the fish prefer. Gold, pink, UV firetiger and traditional firetiger are good color choices. Use lead core line to get the lures down to the fish using lead core line. Nice fish continue to be pulled from the area around Garden Island on the north end of the lake.
BEMIDJI, MN
MIX 94.9

The Minnesota State Bird Proving To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird

Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
mprnews.org

Scattered rain and thunderstorms developing through this evening

Keep an eye on the radar today. In fact, check out our brand new interactive radar on the MPR weather page while you’re at it. The image below from 1:10 p.m. shows scattered showers favoring western Wisconsin. You can pan and zoom our radar to see precipitation at your location, across all of Minnesota, and beyond.
MINNESOTA STATE
Supermarket News

Coborn’s joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

Chris Coborn, chairman and CEO of regional grocer Coborn’s Inc., has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion coalition. St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s said Wednesday that, with the move, the company will participate in a partnership of more than 2,200 CEOs who have committed to cultivate a trusting environment where all ideas are welcomed, and employees feel comfortable and empowered to have discussions about diversity and inclusion.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 108

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand: 140 years of magic

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. –  Jerry Hammer's first job was working at the Minnesota State Fair greenhouse as a teenager. Today, he's the fair's CEO."I grew up about a block away from the fairgrounds, so it was just natural," Hammer said.He's also a walking encyclopedia of fair knowledge."This is the Fair. This is really Minnesota's cathedral," Hammer said.Then that makes the Grandstand Minnesota's chapel. Originally, it was built out of wood in 1885, but like a bag of mini-donuts, it didn't last long."There were events here that attracted so many people, they cautioned the audience, 'Don't move too much,'" he said.So...
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
WJON

Slim Chickens Restaurant Confirmed for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is getting a Slim Chickens restaurant. Back in September, we learned the Letnes Restaurant Group had planned to open 13 new Slim Chickens restaurants with locations in cities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Now the group confirms one of those locations will be here in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE

