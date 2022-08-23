FREMONT -- Two people suspected in a series of violent armed robberies and a carjacking in Livermore were arrested in Fremont Thursday. On August 17, two cannabis delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in separate instances; one on Alameda Drive and the second on Cottonwood Avenue. Livermore police said in both cases, the suspects placed a cannabis order with a dispensary and the drivers were robbed of cash and cannabis products when they arrived.Two days later, officers responded to an armed carjacking on Louis Court and it was later determined that the victim was also a cannabis dispensary driver...

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO