Palo Alto, CA

Deborah Fry
2d ago

and he says he wasn't doing anything wrong??? he attacked the dog first so the dog bite him GOOD FOR THE DOG.

Update: Arrest in shooting near 7-Eleven in Menlo Park

UPDATE, THURSDAY — Menlo Park Police have arrested an East Palo Alto teen for the shooting that occurred near the 7-Eleven on Oak Grove on Sunday. Police arrested Sosefo Ahofono, 19, yesterday (Aug. 24) after police worked “around the clock sorting through volumes of witness statements, officer reports and evidence.” Chief Dave Norris said in a statement.
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

SWAT officers in Fremont arrest suspects in Livermore cannabis delivery robberies

FREMONT -- Two people suspected in a series of violent armed robberies and a carjacking in Livermore were arrested in Fremont Thursday. On August 17, two cannabis delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in separate instances; one on Alameda Drive and the second on Cottonwood Avenue. Livermore police said in both cases, the suspects placed a cannabis order with a dispensary and the drivers were robbed of cash and cannabis products when they arrived.Two days later, officers responded to an armed carjacking on Louis Court and it was later determined that the victim was also a cannabis dispensary driver...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose suspect who stole woman's car, bulldog arrested; victim reunited with pet

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were able to reunite a stolen dog and its owner Thursday following the arrest of the suspect who stole the victim's car and pet earlier this month.According to a press release, on August 3rd, SJPD officers responded to take a report of a vehicle and pet American bulldog being stolen as well as an assault with a firearm. The victim told police that a male suspect stole her vehicle and her dog. While the victim was able to recover her vehicle, the suspect demanded payment of an undisclosed amount of cash for the safe...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Plunge down shaft kills construction worker, California police say

A construction worker in his 40s died after falling down a shaft at an overnight Palo Alto construction project, California police say. Officers responded to the site at 525 University Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, a Palo Alto police news release said. Police and firefighters learned a worker...
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco

Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland shooting suspect arrested; automatic weapons, bags filled with drugs seized

OAKLAND -- Using a description of the get away vehicle, Oakland police have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 18 shooting and seized automatic weapons and bags filled with drugs.Oakland investigators said the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in a very distinct vehicle. Fortunately, no one was wounded by the gunfire.On Tuesday,  Area 3 Community Resource Officers located the vehicle and began a surveillance operation. Some time later, officers saw an individual enter the vehicle and safely took them into custody.During the investigation, officers identified and...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed classmate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old Pittsburg man was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison Monday for selling the fentanyl that killed a high school classmate. Gage Pascoe pleaded guilty to one charge of distributing fentanyl Feb. 14, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of […]
PITTSBURG, CA
padailypost.com

Fraud investigation leads to drug lab

Mountain View police officers busted a drug lab inside of an apartment today (Aug. 24.), police said. Officers were executing a search warrant in a fraud case at an apartment complex at 555 San Antonio Road when “they found material that is used to manufacture narcotics,” police said.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

San Rafael police officer drops off homeless man in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco City Attorney’s Office is investigating after a San Rafael police officer was caught on camera dropping off a man suffering from homelessness and mental illness in San Francisco’s Richmond District. KRON4 spoke with the city attorney and obtained the video, which you can see above. “San Francisco […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Watsonville Police Arrest Out-of-Town Scammers

Originally Published By: Watsonville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Watsonville Police Officers have arrested a group of out-of-town scammers as they were attempting to swindle another community member. We first told you about this group of fake jewelry scammers earlier this week after multiple victims came forward to report that the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward police deploy drone in burglary investigation, 1 arrest made

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Hayward Police Department have arrested one suspect in the burglary of a residential home, the department announced in a social media post. Officers arrived on the scene while the burglary was in progress to investigate, the post states. Video surveillance footage from the victim’s home confirmed that several […]
HAYWARD, CA

