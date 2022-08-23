ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Meg Zaletel legal fight against her own recall cost city $30,000 in attorney fees, now awarded to recall group

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092j9E_0hRRppLU00

Supreme Court ruling today awarded full attorney fees to citizen advocate Russell Biggs, after the Anchorage Municipal Clerk obstructed and delayed 10 months the release of a recall petition against Assembly member Meg Zaletel.

The blocking of the citizen recall effort against Zaletel cost the city $30,000 in legal fees, as well as another $100,000 for a special election that had to be held, when the delay prevented the recall from being placed on a regular election ballot.

The recall was prompted after Zaletel and leftists on the Assembly improperly closed the Assembly chambers to the public in July of 2020. The public could not witness the diversion of millions of dollars in CARES Act funds that were funneled to special project of the former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and his Assembly allies.

Zaletel joined the municipal lawsuit in an attempt to block the recall petition. Biggs appealed this issue to the Supreme Court of Alaska, where Zaletel and Clerk Barbara Jones lost. The recall effort went forward, but the delays cause by by the Municipal Clerk Jones and Zaletel, led to the recall having to go to a special election, which gave Zaletel time to get national Big Union money to help her. Because it was a low participation election, she was able to survive. The delays worked.

The Recall process is incredibly difficult, expensive, and time consuming, Biggs said. It should not be made harder by highly partisan meddling of the Anchorage legal team and should not take a court case costing tens of thousands of dollars to work the mechanism that is available to citizens that allow them to hold their Assembly members accountable for clear violations of law.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anchorage, AK
Government
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
Daily Mail

Ex-Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vasquez is busted by FBI for bribery scheme in which she pushed out government official in exchange for $300k bribes with Venezuelan bank owner

The former governor of Puerto Rico was arrested on Thursday for allegedly removing a high-ranking government official in return for over $300,000 in funds for her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Wanda Vasquez, 62, allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for ousting the head of Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Berkowitz
Daily Mail

Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada is arrested by FBI for bribery and attempted money laundering: Republican politician and his top aide are indicted in federal corruption probe

Tennessee's former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide have been arrested on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering involving federal funds. Casada, a GOP state representative who resigned from the speaker's chair in 2019 amid an ethics probe, was arrested on Tuesday morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
abovethelaw.com

Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge

Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Ghislaine Maxwell's trial lawyers are suing her family for $878,302 in unpaid legal bills

The trial lawyers for convicted British sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell are suing her family for $878,302 in unpaid legal bills. The Denver-based law firm Haddon, Morgan & Foreman also claim in a civil lawsuit that Maxwell's kin conspired to hide the true wealth of the fallen socialite, who was found guilty in December of recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney Fees#The Recall#Politics State#Assembly
CNBC

3M combat earplug lawsuits to proceed, judge rules, despite bankruptcy case

3M must face more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing it of selling defective earplugs to the U.S. military, after a U.S. judge on Friday ruled that the bankruptcy of a subsidiary did not stop lawsuits against the non-bankrupt parent company. Aearo and 3M had argued that bankruptcy offered a faster and...
LAW
CNN

Billions in pandemic fraud requires "100 years" of investigative work

The misuse of Covid relief funds is being called one of the worst frauds in American history, running into the hundreds of billions. “We have over 280,000 hotline complaints,” says the Inspector General of the Small Business Administration. “Over 40,000 of those are actually actionable - which means we have 100 years’ worth of work.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Detroit Free Press

Judge says Michigan's UIA must halt collection efforts for claimants with pending appeals

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency must halt collection activities for claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits in the pandemic and then appealed that decision, according to a Thursday order from a state judge. This order clarifies that it's not just the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that the agency needs to stop collection efforts, such as garnishing wages or seizing tax refunds, for. Instead, it applies to any claimant with an overpayment letter who appealed or protested the decision...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

DC attorney general pushes to revive antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) filed a notice of appeal Thursday to revive the antitrust case against Amazon that a judge dismissed earlier this year. The lawsuit, first filed in 2021, alleges Amazon has used its position as a giant in the e-commerce field to maximize profits at the expense of consumers, third-party sellers...
LAW
guitar.com

Dean appeals against landmark Gibson trademark ruling

Dean parent company Armadillo has officially appealed the final judgement, as well as numerous other court orders, of its trademark battle with Gibson. In a new filing, Armadillo gives notice that “all appearing Defendants/Counterclaim-Plaintiffs” – that is, Armadillo and Concordia Investment Partners – “hereby appeal to the.
LAW
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy