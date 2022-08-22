ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Surprising Prediction For Nebraska In 2022

With the college football season finally here, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has unveiled a bold prediction for Nebraska. Believe it or not, Herbstreit has the Cornhuskers making it to the Big Ten Championship. He revealed his prediction for the program while talking about Ohio State's ceiling for this fall. "My sense...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost ‘speaks from ignorance’, says late player’s mom

On the eve of Nebraska football’s first game of the season, it turns out that comments made by head coach Scott Frost have surfaced yet again. Those comments, about his offensive linemen puking 15-20 times per practice because they were working so hard, raised a lot of eyebrows when he said them. In fact, they drew enough attention that Frost had to address them in a press conference where he said that he was “exagerrating.”
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
mycouriertribune.com

In CFB Week 0, public loves ... Nebraska?

Nebraska is a two-touchdown favorite over Northwestern on Saturday, and bettors are bringing their cheddar to back the Cornhuskers. The game, set to be played in Dublin, Ireland, is the Big Ten opener and a rematch of a lopsided Nebraska victory (56-7) in 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022

A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Espn#Fpi#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Nebraska Cornhuskers#Huskers#Football Power Index
WOWT

Huskers fans, businesses excited for big game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than two days out from Nebraska’s first game of the season, and already fans and businesses are getting ready for the big game. Fans and business owners are hoping for a good season and the pressure is on the Huskers to deliver. The Huskers...
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers

Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska. He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class. Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Open Season with Ameritas Players Challenge

• The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team officially starts the 2022 season by hosting the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • Nebraska will play three times this weekend. The Huskers open the season on Friday at 11 a.m. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, an NCAA Tournament qualifier in 2021. Nebraska faces Tulsa on Friday at 6:30 p.m. That will be the only televised match of the weekend, appearing on Nebraska Public Media. The Huskers cap the weekend against Pepperdine, another 2021 NCAA Tournament team, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Starting Quarterback Decision

Nebraska's Casey Thompson has a fan in freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. The Texas transfer was officially named the Huskers starting quarterback after leading the Big-12 in passing touchdowns as a Longhorn last season. On Wednesday, Ervin told Husker Online that Thompson's spot on the depth chart is well-deserved.
LINCOLN, NE
cdcgamingreports.com

Nebraska: Warhorse Gaming announces agreement with Playersoft for mobile signups

Warhorse Gaming Thursday announced a partnership with Playersoft Technologies to facilitate player registration. Through the agreement, Playersoft will deploy its Mobile Enrollment technology, enabling team members to quickly sign-up players anywhere at WarHorse Casino, the first casino in Lincoln, Nebraska,. “We are excited to be the first casino operator in...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Husker fans having a great time at “Buskers” in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bar named “Buskers” is the home away from home for Husker fans in Ireland. “Buskers is great, unbelievable, I love it,” Jay Jensen of Omaha said. “If you’re not here at Buskers and you’re back home, you’re missing out, this is the...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy