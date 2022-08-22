Read full article on original website
Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction
The 2022 college football season kicks off — where else? — in Dublin, Ireland, as Nebraska and Northwestern meet out of the Big Ten. Both teams are coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign and are hoping this fall will bring an opportunity to get their programs on stronger footing. Here's what ...
Kirk Herbstreit Has Surprising Prediction For Nebraska In 2022
With the college football season finally here, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has unveiled a bold prediction for Nebraska. Believe it or not, Herbstreit has the Cornhuskers making it to the Big Ten Championship. He revealed his prediction for the program while talking about Ohio State's ceiling for this fall. "My sense...
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost ‘speaks from ignorance’, says late player’s mom
On the eve of Nebraska football’s first game of the season, it turns out that comments made by head coach Scott Frost have surfaced yet again. Those comments, about his offensive linemen puking 15-20 times per practice because they were working so hard, raised a lot of eyebrows when he said them. In fact, they drew enough attention that Frost had to address them in a press conference where he said that he was “exagerrating.”
Trev Alberts’ Nightmare
A 5-7 record for Nebraska football in 2022? That would be a worst-case scenario for the athletic director and the fan base.
mycouriertribune.com
In CFB Week 0, public loves ... Nebraska?
Nebraska is a two-touchdown favorite over Northwestern on Saturday, and bettors are bringing their cheddar to back the Cornhuskers. The game, set to be played in Dublin, Ireland, is the Big Ten opener and a rematch of a lopsided Nebraska victory (56-7) in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska unveils incredible 'time to fight' hype video, narrated by Terence 'Bud' Crawford
Nebraska is gearing up for the 2022 season opener in Dublin, Ireland. With just over 24 hours to go until kickoff, it is officially “time to fight” for the Huskers. That’s the theme of a hype video Nebraska dropped Friday morning ahead of Week 0. Narrated by boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford, it is a beautiful way to head into the weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022
A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
WOWT
Huskers fans, businesses excited for big game
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than two days out from Nebraska’s first game of the season, and already fans and businesses are getting ready for the big game. Fans and business owners are hoping for a good season and the pressure is on the Huskers to deliver. The Huskers...
Corn Nation
Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers
Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska. He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class. Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida...
huskers.com
Huskers Open Season with Ameritas Players Challenge
• The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team officially starts the 2022 season by hosting the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • Nebraska will play three times this weekend. The Huskers open the season on Friday at 11 a.m. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, an NCAA Tournament qualifier in 2021. Nebraska faces Tulsa on Friday at 6:30 p.m. That will be the only televised match of the weekend, appearing on Nebraska Public Media. The Huskers cap the weekend against Pepperdine, another 2021 NCAA Tournament team, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Look: There's A Heavy Favorite To Be First Big Ten Coach Fired
It's that time of year when college football betting odds come out. In this case, the latest odds involve the Big Ten and which coach in the conference will lose his job first. At the top of the list by a wide margin is Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. It's...
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: Irish article addresses problems with Nebraska football, but lacks balance
Of all the storylines for the Nebraska football team’s trip to Ireland to face Northwestern this weekend, the ones that lean into the international nature of the competition have interested me the most. I had the opportunity to travel internationally for seven weeks this summer — my first time...
saturdaytradition.com
Viral video star 'Corn Kid' delivers special shoutout to Nebraska football
Some things are just meant to be. Much like Decoldest Crawford getting an HVAC NIL deal, internet sensation ‘Corn Kid’ gave a message to Nebraska with the season opener coming up. ‘Corn Kid’ went viral after a video of him was posted on YouTube talking about how much...
Kearney Hub
'A different level': Here's how Nebraska packed up its football team and sent it overseas
DUBLIN — Garrett Nelson abruptly paused amid a sea of red polos. As members of the Nebraska football team trickled into Mansion House in the heart of Dublin ahead of their welcome dinner Tuesday evening, the junior captain pulled out his phone to take a few photos of Dawson Street’s architecture.
Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Starting Quarterback Decision
Nebraska's Casey Thompson has a fan in freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. The Texas transfer was officially named the Huskers starting quarterback after leading the Big-12 in passing touchdowns as a Longhorn last season. On Wednesday, Ervin told Husker Online that Thompson's spot on the depth chart is well-deserved.
cdcgamingreports.com
Nebraska: Warhorse Gaming announces agreement with Playersoft for mobile signups
Warhorse Gaming Thursday announced a partnership with Playersoft Technologies to facilitate player registration. Through the agreement, Playersoft will deploy its Mobile Enrollment technology, enabling team members to quickly sign-up players anywhere at WarHorse Casino, the first casino in Lincoln, Nebraska,. “We are excited to be the first casino operator in...
1011now.com
Husker fans having a great time at “Buskers” in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bar named “Buskers” is the home away from home for Husker fans in Ireland. “Buskers is great, unbelievable, I love it,” Jay Jensen of Omaha said. “If you’re not here at Buskers and you’re back home, you’re missing out, this is the...
iheart.com
Corn Kid Taking the Internet by Storm, Does Video for Nebraska Cornhuskers
If you've never heard of the "Corn Kid", let's get you caught up. A viral video has been making the rounds of a cute kid sharing his love for corn:. Then, some creative people took clips of that interview, added music, and made a very catchy song:. Corn Kid has...
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
