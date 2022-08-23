Read full article on original website
Madera Tribune
Ground moves for AutoZone
AutoZone executives perform the AutoZone cheer during the groundbreaking ceremony for their new distribution center in Chowchilla. After an almost two year wait, the City of Chowchilla was proud to finally turn dirt for the AutoZone Distribution Center. “I have been here for 25 years and there are things that...
Madera Tribune
Madera said goodbye to Sgt. James
For more than 50 years, Madera held a 4th of July parade down Yosemite Avenue in honor of American Independence. Its celebration in 1913, however, took on special meaning. The town was saying goodbye to an old soldier on that day. One hundred nine years ago a huge parade inched...
Madera Tribune
Opinion: Dad’s birthday
August is winding down, kids are back in school and pumpkin season means Halloween can’t be far behind. A special August date is my dad’s birthday Friday, the 26. He would have been 96 years old. Born in 1926, he grew up during the great depression. Family legend...
Madera Tribune
Corn lovers rejoice! MSHS corn is here
Madera South High School FFA members from left, Jocelyn Duarte, Oswaldo Montes, Rogelio Sandoval, and Mathew Machado walk through the cornfield they grew on campus and will be harvesting and selling. Fresno may have its Fresno State corn, but Madera has its Madera FFA corn and it’s the hottest seller...
Madera Tribune
Fair jam packed with entertainment
The Madera Fair has become known for its first-class free entertainment with paid admission. This year, that tradition continues with two legendary bands from the 60s and 70s, and a top country music act with over a dozen chart-topping hits. In addition to these acts, playing on the headliner stage...
Madera Tribune
Pro Late Model class set for Saturday at speedway
An outstanding clash between Jadan Walbridge and Kyle Keller for the 2022 Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model championship resumes Saturday at the Madera Speedway. The seventh round of the series is an 80-lap feature. Each driver is battling to be one step closer to securing the championship with the finale looming large on October 15.
Madera Tribune
Stallions fall to top-ranked opponent
Madera South’s Elissa Escobar (7), Karina Alvarado (19) and Hannah Eades (3) celebrates a block for a point during Monday’s three-set loss to Exeter. Madera South girls volleyball coach Travis McEowen scheduled the Exeter Monarchs to give his team a test early in the season. Although the Stallions...
