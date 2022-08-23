ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

“Enough with this propaganda!” Novak Djokovic’s fans do not want him to withdraw before the US Open draw to teach the authorities a lesson

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 11

Dennis Barkley
2d ago

how many people are coming to America un vaccinated for Everything, though our southern border everyday? That's a worse problem than a tennis player that was smart enough to not get the covid shot

Reply(1)
7
Frank Marchese
3d ago

Absolutely ridiculous what NY is doing as He is more healthier then most visitors and that stadium 👌

Reply
11
Pamela Evanger
2d ago

NO tennis FAN wants Novak to disrupt the US Open..we already had enough of that in Australia!!..his fan base is about as charming as he is..choice was made..period

Reply
4
Related
SPORTbible

John McEnroe brands decision to ban Novak Djokovic from US Open 'a joke'

Tennis icon John McEnroe has labelled the decision to ban Novak Djokovic from next week’s US Open ‘a joke’. The Serbian star is likely missing out on the prestigious tournament with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocking unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
ClutchPoints

Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn

NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Us Citizens#Usta#Cdc#Uso#Faa#Norrie 9 12
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
ESPN

US Open 2022: Tennis tournament news, draw, schedule and analysis

The US Open, tennis' fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, takes place in Queens, New York, beginning on Monday. There is a lot of money up for grabs, as total player compensation for the Open is $60 million. That is more prize money than this year's Australian Open ($52 million), Wimbledon ($49 million) and French Open ($49 million).
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic makes announcement on status for US Open

While there was initially some hope Novak Djokovic could play in the US Open despite being unvaccinated, it’s not going to happen. Nole announced on Thursday morning that he will not travel to Flushing Meadows as he’s been snubbed from being able to chase his 22nd Major: “Sadly, I will not be able to travel […] The post Novak Djokovic makes announcement on status for US Open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed on tour since a third-round loss at Wimbledon on July 1. She is currently ranked 52nd. “For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason,” Kerber wrote Wednesday. “I will miss all of you.”
TENNIS
960 The Ref

Gauff, Nadal play in US Open exhibition to benefit Ukraine

NEW YORK — (AP) — Coco Gauff's shoes carried the message "Play for Peace" as she joined Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and other tennis stars in a pre-U.S. Open exhibition event Wednesday night that helped generate more than $1 million for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. “You guys all...
TENNIS
AOL Corp

Novak Djokovic won't travel to compete in U.S. Open

Though no official announcement has been made, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic announced Thursday on Twitter he won't travel to the United States to play in the U.S. Open this year. It will be the second major tournament he'll miss because of his vaccination status. This decision comes months after...
TENNIS
International Business Times

Rafael Nadal Benefited From Djokovic's COVID-19 Vaccine Fiasco, Says Former World No. 1

Former World No. 1 John McEnroe believes Rafael Nadal has "benefited" from the fiasco around Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status. A nine-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic was not allowed to enter the country for the calendar year's opening Grand Slam earlier this year. In his absence, Nadal clinched the singles title and took his major titles tally to 21. The Spaniard then extended his lead by winning the Roland Garros, where he defeated Djokovic in the quarter-final.
TENNIS
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been remarkable...
TRAVEL
Larry Brown Sports

Novak Djokovic issues statement about US Open

The tennis world will have yet another major taking place without Novak Djokovic. Djokovic issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday regarding his participation in the US Open. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy