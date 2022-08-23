Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Purple People Bridge Company, Baynum Painting team up for special paint, Boom on the Bridge event
To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Purple People Bridge, and to promote the bridge re-painting efforts, crews from Newport-based Baynum Painting were on the bridge this week painting the entryway arch on the Newport side of the bridge. “We are incredibly excited to have Baynum Solutions sponsor our annual...
Great Ohio River Swim benefiting Adventure Crew returns August 28 to Cincinnati’s Public Landing
This year’s Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, the only open water swim across the Ohio River and back, is scheduled for Sunday, August 28. The event is a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. Participants take the plunge at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, then swim to the Kentucky side of the river and back — a distance of approximately one-half mile — while the river is closed to motorized traffic. Registration is open at www.greatohioriverswim.com.
In a BLINK it will be time for the richest outdoor art experience ever; second wave of artists announced
The excitement for BLINK’s experiential takeover is growing, not just because it’s getting close to the opening official date on October 13, but also thanks to the announcement of the second wave of artists. With a hand-selected group of local and global artists across a variety of mediums...
The River: Remembering ‘best River Gal’ he ever knew — his late mom — on occasion of her birthday
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. This column is reprinted from August, 2021, in honor of the birthday of Anna Margaret Sanders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beyond the Curb: It’s River City Living apartment-style in the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. On this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers will peek inside two of the apartments and see more of the vibrant neighborhood. According to Valerie Bender, the tenant featured in the...
Campbell Co. Cooperative Extension Service to hold annual open house, community celebration Sept. 10
The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service with hold its sixth annual Community Celebration and Open House Saturday, September 10 at its main office in Alexandria. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., showcasing the many resources the community has to offer. Extension agents, assistants, and volunteers will highlight opportunities available to county residents from each of the Extension’s five program areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
Sparrow Ridge, a 55+ community offering affordable living options, celebrated grand opening this week
Sparrow Ridge, a new affordable community with 96 apartments for residents age 55 or older who earn between 30 and 80% area median income (AMI) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting this week. Sparrow Ridge was co-developed by nonprofit Housing Services Alliance and affordable housing leader Woda Cooper Companies,...
People Working Cooperatively, FC Cincinnati team up to help Covington veteran with home repairs
People Working Cooperatively (PWC) teamed up with FC Cincinnati to help a Covington veteran as part of the club’s “Salute to Service” match that honors those who have served in our nation’s military. PWC is a nonprofit providing professional, critical home repair, weatherization, and accessibility modification...
RELATED PEOPLE
M&P Logistics’ $4 million headquarters development in Florence will bring 210 jobs to Northern Kentucky
Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P), a woman-owned logistics provider based in Northern Kentucky, will invest nearly $4 million in a new headquarters operation in Florence, creating 210 full-time jobs, including positions for at least 120 Kentucky residents. “As a Northern Kentucky native, I’m proud to be from this area...
NKY Chamber forms new membership partnership with Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced a new membership partnership with the Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce designed to help businesses in both regions. The new partnership will enable small businesses in Gallatin County that are not currently NKY Chamber members to join the latter organization...
NKU’s Haile College of Business officially opens Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence
Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring NKU administrators and officials from Verst Group Logistics, the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University officially opened the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence. The hub, founded through the partnership and generosity of Paul Verst and Verst Group Logistics, will be...
NKU Athletics announces naming of Scudamore Field at its soccer stadium, honoring Richard Scudamore
The Northern Kentucky University Department of Athletics will hold an official dedication ceremony for the naming of its soccer field during the women’s soccer game tonight at 7 p.m. A gift from the estate of Joyce “Brenda” Hoskins (née Scudamore) includes naming rights for the field at NKU Soccer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues presents the annual State of Northern Kentucky event September 20
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Northern Kentucky Tuesday, September 20. Join the NKY Chamber from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger as local leaders share how they are confronting challenges and collaborating to improve the future of the NKY Metro region.
Beyond the Curb: River City Living features new townhomes on Dayton riverfront Manhattan Harbour
If you’re curious about what’s happening at Dayton’s riverfront Manhattan Harbour development, this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living will answer your questions. The episode takes viewers inside the model townhome that is one of a pair recently completed along the river. The...
Kenton County Animal Services offering ‘Back to School’ special for new pet adoptions Aug. 25-27
Kenton County Animal Services (KCAS) is having a “Back to School” adoption special for all pets from August 25 to August 27. Adopters will have the option of naming their adoption fee when bringing home their new furry friend. Shelter staff will still be conducting their standard screening...
NKY Chamber’s Government Forum with Dennis Keene and Chris McDaniel is Tuesday during lunch
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its next Government Forum on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. The luncheon event will take place at the Newport Aquarium Riverside Room. Dennis Keene, Kentucky Department for Local Government Commissioner and former District 67 State Representative, and Senator Chris McDaniel, State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kenton County Public Works to host annual fall cleanup for residents September 30 – October 1
Kenton County Public Works is hosting its annual Fall Clean-Up on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at their facility located at 420 Independence Station Road in Independence. The Clean-Up is an opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted trash, debris,...
Court of Appeals sides with Brian Painter as GOP nominee in Campbell County commissioner’s race
Brian Painter is entitled to be the Republican nominee for Campbell County Commissioner in the Nov. 8 general election, said the Kentucky Court of Appeals Friday in reversing a ruling by Campbell Circuit Court. In a unanimous ruling, the three-member appellate court said a June 27 decision by a special...
Kenton County’s 911 Dispatch operating out of Cov government center this week, fully functioning
This week Kenton County Emergency Communications (911 Dispatch), normally headquartered in Independence, is operating out of the Kenton County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Covington while their building undergoes maintenance. The Emergency Operations Center is designed so that 911 Dispatch can function there in the event the Independence location is...
Latest CDC data shows state’s community levels of COVID still declining; NKY counties in yellow zone
The latest Kentucky COVID-19 Community Level map, which is issued each week based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows a drop in the number of counties that have a high community level. The Community Levels map breaks down by county whether the COVID level...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0