Covington, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Great Ohio River Swim benefiting Adventure Crew returns August 28 to Cincinnati’s Public Landing

This year’s Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, the only open water swim across the Ohio River and back, is scheduled for Sunday, August 28. The event is a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. Participants take the plunge at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, then swim to the Kentucky side of the river and back — a distance of approximately one-half mile — while the river is closed to motorized traffic. Registration is open at www.greatohioriverswim.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
Kenton County, KY
Covington, KY
Kentucky Entertainment
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Campbell Co. Cooperative Extension Service to hold annual open house, community celebration Sept. 10

The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service with hold its sixth annual Community Celebration and Open House Saturday, September 10 at its main office in Alexandria. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., showcasing the many resources the community has to offer. Extension agents, assistants, and volunteers will highlight opportunities available to county residents from each of the Extension’s five program areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU’s Haile College of Business officially opens Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring NKU administrators and officials from Verst Group Logistics, the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University officially opened the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence. The hub, founded through the partnership and generosity of Paul Verst and Verst Group Logistics, will be...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues presents the annual State of Northern Kentucky event September 20

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Northern Kentucky Tuesday, September 20. Join the NKY Chamber from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger as local leaders share how they are confronting challenges and collaborating to improve the future of the NKY Metro region.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kenton County’s 911 Dispatch operating out of Cov government center this week, fully functioning

This week Kenton County Emergency Communications (911 Dispatch), normally headquartered in Independence, is operating out of the Kenton County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Covington while their building undergoes maintenance. The Emergency Operations Center is designed so that 911 Dispatch can function there in the event the Independence location is...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

