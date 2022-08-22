There was a time when Lourdes "Lola" Leon didn't know what she wanted to do in life. "I can sing," she once told Interview. "I just don't care about it." Well, that was way back in 2021 and times have changed. Lola Leon, best known as Madonna's eldest child, is 25 and has now released her first song as Lolahol, called "Lock & Key." It's got a real electronica vibe that nod to her superstar musician mom.

