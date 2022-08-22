Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
'American Idol' alum Lauren Alaina talks touring, fashion and how she's the 'world's worst' with beauty routines
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. This celebrity picked these items: some may be from their own product line and some may be from a brand they are paid to promote. When you buy through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more. Country singer Lauren Alaina has been in the...
TODAY.com
See Mickey Guyton perform ‘All American’ live on TODAY plaza
Country artist Mickey Guyton performs her hit song “All American” live on the plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY.Aug. 26, 2022.
TODAY.com
Mickey Guyton performs fan-favorite song ‘Rosé’ on TODAY
As part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY, Mickey Guyton performs fan-favorite song “Rosé” off her debut album, "Remember Her Name."Aug. 26, 2022.
TODAY.com
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single
There was a time when Lourdes "Lola" Leon didn't know what she wanted to do in life. "I can sing," she once told Interview. "I just don't care about it." Well, that was way back in 2021 and times have changed. Lola Leon, best known as Madonna's eldest child, is 25 and has now released her first song as Lolahol, called "Lock & Key." It's got a real electronica vibe that nod to her superstar musician mom.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
Hoda honors bedtime classic ‘Goodnight Moon’ with audio version
The beloved bedtime story “Goodnight Moon” turns 75 in September. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb celebrates its special anniversary with an audio version and the story behind the sleep-inducing tale.Aug. 26, 2022.
TODAY.com
‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown recalls night she left marriage, feeling ‘hope for the first time’
“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown is ready to move on after ending her plural marriage with Kody Brown. Christine, who became the third of Kody’s four wives when they entered into the plural marriage in 1994, announced on Instagram last year that she was ending the union. The tumult of their relationship was addressed in a trailer for the upcoming 17th season of “Sister Wives,” which will premiere Sept. 11 on TLC.
TODAY.com
Madonna shares new photos of her 10-year-old twins in honor of their birthday
The iconic singer, actor, and mom to many is celebrating another year around the sun for her twins, Estere and Stella. In a post on Instagram, the “Frozen on Fire” singer wished them a happy birthday. “Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale!” she wrote in a post shared...
TODAY.com
‘Corn Kid’ goes viral – and gets a remixed song!
An adorable child named Tariq has captured the hearts of millions after going viral online for his love of corn. The popularity of the viral video has even inspired a song that has more than 30 million views on TikTok.Aug. 25, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel finally gets a release date
The long-awaited sequel to the holiday classic “A Christmas Story” is slated to be released this fall! The upcoming movie, called “A Christmas Story Christmas,” will be set a few decades after the original.Aug. 25, 2022.
Comments / 0