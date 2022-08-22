ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single

There was a time when Lourdes "Lola" Leon didn't know what she wanted to do in life. "I can sing," she once told Interview. "I just don't care about it." Well, that was way back in 2021 and times have changed. Lola Leon, best known as Madonna's eldest child, is 25 and has now released her first song as Lolahol, called "Lock & Key." It's got a real electronica vibe that nod to her superstar musician mom.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calum Scott
TODAY.com

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown recalls night she left marriage, feeling ‘hope for the first time’

“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown is ready to move on after ending her plural marriage with Kody Brown. Christine, who became the third of Kody’s four wives when they entered into the plural marriage in 1994, announced on Instagram last year that she was ending the union. The tumult of their relationship was addressed in a trailer for the upcoming 17th season of “Sister Wives,” which will premiere Sept. 11 on TLC.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#New World
TODAY.com

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel finally gets a release date

The long-awaited sequel to the holiday classic “A Christmas Story” is slated to be released this fall! The upcoming movie, called “A Christmas Story Christmas,” will be set a few decades after the original.Aug. 25, 2022.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy