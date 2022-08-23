ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Lake Oswego Review

Denyse McGriff makes history in Oregon City mayoral election

Commission president becomes city's first mayor of color by wide margin over three other candidates.According to unofficial results, Oregon City Commission President Denyse McGriff overwhelmingly won the Aug. 23 mayoral election. McGriff said she was "elated and humbled by the support" of 80% of voters in a race that included three other candidates. McGriff acknowledged that she has made Oregon City history for a third time with her mayoral election, first with her appointment by city commissioners in March 2019 to become the first person of color to serve on the Oregon City Commission, and secondly by having earned...
OREGON CITY, OR
WWEEK

Law Enforcement Groups Line Up to Support Betsy Johnson in Governor’s Race

Prominent law enforcement groups and the state’s leading crime victims’ rights organization have all endorsed Betsy Johnson in Oregon’s three-way race for governor. The endorsements are a valuable chip in a year when Portland’s historically high murder rate and the soaring rate of automobile thefts have gotten widespread attention.
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

County staff recommend 'no' vote on Warren RV park proposal

Columbia County planning staff say application for 103-space RV park on golf course site hasn't addressed concerns.Columbia County planning staff have recommended that the planning commission reject a bid to add a 103-space RV park to a Warren golf course. OHM Equity Partners seeks to add a 103-space RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course, a nine-hole course that has not operated since 2018. The 77-acre property would still include a nine-hole course and operate at Ironwood Golf Course and RV Park. But in a staff report, county planning staff said OHM Equity Partners "has not shown that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon government will be filled with new faces

SALEM – There will be a new look at the Oregon state capitol when the legislature convenes its 2023 session. InterMountain Education Service District Mark Mulvihill has spent years developing relationships with lawmakers, and he said Salem will be a blank slate. “The governor will change,” he said. Peter...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

An open letter to ODOT Director Strickler

The lack of a vote on the tolls is not indicative of public involvement and customer service, it is quite the opposite. My husband and I have lived in Oregon for over two decades. Never have we seen ODOT allow garbage and biohazardous materials including syringes and human waste to pile up along the rights of way of I-205 and I-5 to the extent that they are now. We have recently been on road trips in several other states including our neighboring states of Washington and California. None of them look like they have been abandoned by those states' DOTs like...
WEST LINN, OR
KGW

Abortion rights advocates gather in Portland to denounce Idaho ban

PORTLAND, Ore. — Reproductive rights leaders gathered in downtown Portland on Wednesday in support of abortion access and to denounce a ban on abortion in neighboring Idaho. Idaho's near-total ban on abortion was set to take effect Thursday — but on Wednesday, a federal judge blocked the state from enforcing part of the strict law.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

‘We’re all exhausted’: U.S. teacher shortage affecting local districts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teacher shortage across the country is affecting school districts in Oregon. Portland Public Schools currently has over​ 200 open instructional positions, 80 of which are teaching positions in core subjects. The district also has an additional 90 open positions for custodial staff and nutritional services, according to a presentation by the PPS Superintendent Tuesday night.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Scrambles To Cash In On Semi-Conducter Expansion Needs

The winds of change are blowing not only over Oregon but across the farmland surrounding Hillsboro, again. Despite just receiving thousands of acres of new industrial land, the City of Hillsboro is pursuing more expansion. This time everyone in Oregon is looking to serve up land and funds to Intel. The Herald recently covered the Intel expansions into Ohio and the new research facility they will be building here in Hillsboro. Local residents who thought the growth we have had in the past decade was incredible better strap in for the ride. Things are about to get much wilder!
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’

The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to List of Police Officers Whose Past Actions Could Raise Questions on the Stand

Last week’s WW cover story examined the list kept by Multnomah County prosecutors of local police officers whose past actions could raise questions if they testify in court (”The Odd Squad,” Aug. 10). Such lists are commonly known as Brady lists, although the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says its is broader than is typical. Funny, that: Just three current Portland police officers are on the list, two of them for drunken driving convictions. Readers were struck by the brevity of the list, as well as Officer Andrew Caspar’s false claim he couldn’t chase a theft suspect because of Obama administration policies. Here’s what our readers had to say:
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Elementary Schools in East Portland Have a Novel Plan to Reduce Racial Disparities in Student Discipline

Students returning to nine elementary schools in East Portland will see a new face this fall. That person’s job is to keep kids from being sent home. Every elementary school in the David Douglas School District has added a new staffer called the assistant principal of restorative practices. Their job? To get student retention up by finding ways to talk with, rather than punish, kids who misbehave.
PORTLAND, OR

