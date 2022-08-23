Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Denyse McGriff makes history in Oregon City mayoral election
Commission president becomes city's first mayor of color by wide margin over three other candidates.According to unofficial results, Oregon City Commission President Denyse McGriff overwhelmingly won the Aug. 23 mayoral election. McGriff said she was "elated and humbled by the support" of 80% of voters in a race that included three other candidates. McGriff acknowledged that she has made Oregon City history for a third time with her mayoral election, first with her appointment by city commissioners in March 2019 to become the first person of color to serve on the Oregon City Commission, and secondly by having earned...
WWEEK
Law Enforcement Groups Line Up to Support Betsy Johnson in Governor’s Race
Prominent law enforcement groups and the state’s leading crime victims’ rights organization have all endorsed Betsy Johnson in Oregon’s three-way race for governor. The endorsements are a valuable chip in a year when Portland’s historically high murder rate and the soaring rate of automobile thefts have gotten widespread attention.
Denyse McGriff holds large lead in race for Oregon City mayor
The special election will decide who will finish out the end of Rachel Lyles-Smith's term through the end of this year.
Dan Ryan says he's a 'No' on the plan to reform Portland's government
PORTLAND, Ore. — When Portland's charter commission approved a proposed overhaul of the city's government earlier this year, the group did so by a large enough margin to send the package straight to the November ballot, meaning the Portland City Council didn't get a chance to vote on the proposal.
ijpr.org
National GOP leader McCarthy piles on Portland criticism in pitch for Oregon Republicans
Oregon Republicans have made a ritual of tearing into Portland and its policies in election years. On Wednesday, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives decided to get in on the action. As he raises funds for Republican congressional candidates throughout the West, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
WWEEK
Emails Between the President of the Portland Business Alliance and a City Staffer Deepen the Mystery Behind a Labor Policy Dispute
The Portland Business Alliance isn’t known as a close ally of organized labor. But documents show its president went to great lengths this spring to protect a labor policy that favors contractors who are on good terms with unions. Two years ago, the city of Portland required its contractors...
County staff recommend 'no' vote on Warren RV park proposal
Columbia County planning staff say application for 103-space RV park on golf course site hasn't addressed concerns.Columbia County planning staff have recommended that the planning commission reject a bid to add a 103-space RV park to a Warren golf course. OHM Equity Partners seeks to add a 103-space RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course, a nine-hole course that has not operated since 2018. The 77-acre property would still include a nine-hole course and operate at Ironwood Golf Course and RV Park. But in a staff report, county planning staff said OHM Equity Partners "has not shown that...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon government will be filled with new faces
SALEM – There will be a new look at the Oregon state capitol when the legislature convenes its 2023 session. InterMountain Education Service District Mark Mulvihill has spent years developing relationships with lawmakers, and he said Salem will be a blank slate. “The governor will change,” he said. Peter...
kptv.com
Governor Kate Brown reaffirms Oregon abortion access as Idaho trigger ban goes into effect
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown held a press conference at the Hillman East Portland Health Center to reaffirm Oregon’s support for reproductive health care as Idaho’s near-total abortion ban goes into effect Thursday. “We believe that healthcare is a fundamental right and that abortion is healthcare,”...
Air quality advisory issued for Salem, Oregon City areas
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Salem and Oregon City, citing increased levels of smog.
streetroots.org
PPB and Fire Bureau have one of the most expensive pensions in the country
Nearly half of all property taxes paid by Portlanders go to an unusual — and costly — pension program for police and fire personnel. For those who pay property taxes in Portland, their tax bill has a line item reading "PORTLAND FIRE/POLICE PENSION." Let’s say, for example, the...
An open letter to ODOT Director Strickler
The lack of a vote on the tolls is not indicative of public involvement and customer service, it is quite the opposite. My husband and I have lived in Oregon for over two decades. Never have we seen ODOT allow garbage and biohazardous materials including syringes and human waste to pile up along the rights of way of I-205 and I-5 to the extent that they are now. We have recently been on road trips in several other states including our neighboring states of Washington and California. None of them look like they have been abandoned by those states' DOTs like...
Abortion rights advocates gather in Portland to denounce Idaho ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — Reproductive rights leaders gathered in downtown Portland on Wednesday in support of abortion access and to denounce a ban on abortion in neighboring Idaho. Idaho's near-total ban on abortion was set to take effect Thursday — but on Wednesday, a federal judge blocked the state from enforcing part of the strict law.
Channel 6000
‘We’re all exhausted’: U.S. teacher shortage affecting local districts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teacher shortage across the country is affecting school districts in Oregon. Portland Public Schools currently has over 200 open instructional positions, 80 of which are teaching positions in core subjects. The district also has an additional 90 open positions for custodial staff and nutritional services, according to a presentation by the PPS Superintendent Tuesday night.
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Scrambles To Cash In On Semi-Conducter Expansion Needs
The winds of change are blowing not only over Oregon but across the farmland surrounding Hillsboro, again. Despite just receiving thousands of acres of new industrial land, the City of Hillsboro is pursuing more expansion. This time everyone in Oregon is looking to serve up land and funds to Intel. The Herald recently covered the Intel expansions into Ohio and the new research facility they will be building here in Hillsboro. Local residents who thought the growth we have had in the past decade was incredible better strap in for the ride. Things are about to get much wilder!
Readers respond: Portland’s demoralizing ‘recovery’
The Aug. 18 story, “Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds,” is as demoralizing as it is predictable. I live downtown and witness the face of that anemic recovery daily. The federal and state courthouses continue to cower behind makeshift walls, and the Justice Center remains boarded up as if for war despite the ebbing of violent protest activity months ago. Police presence downtown is rarely apparent, perhaps making crime, both petty and murderous, more likely. Graffiti continues to metastasize, the message apparently being that no consequences follow from defacing property. Homeless campers proliferate throughout downtown, not just Old Town, for lack of effective and compassionate solutions to homelessness. A number of campers’ tents fully block sidewalks, and their garbage, including feces and used hypodermic needles, spills around their tents, making ordinary use of public sidewalks disgusting, dangerous or impossible.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to List of Police Officers Whose Past Actions Could Raise Questions on the Stand
Last week’s WW cover story examined the list kept by Multnomah County prosecutors of local police officers whose past actions could raise questions if they testify in court (”The Odd Squad,” Aug. 10). Such lists are commonly known as Brady lists, although the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says its is broader than is typical. Funny, that: Just three current Portland police officers are on the list, two of them for drunken driving convictions. Readers were struck by the brevity of the list, as well as Officer Andrew Caspar’s false claim he couldn’t chase a theft suspect because of Obama administration policies. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
WWEEK
Elementary Schools in East Portland Have a Novel Plan to Reduce Racial Disparities in Student Discipline
Students returning to nine elementary schools in East Portland will see a new face this fall. That person’s job is to keep kids from being sent home. Every elementary school in the David Douglas School District has added a new staffer called the assistant principal of restorative practices. Their job? To get student retention up by finding ways to talk with, rather than punish, kids who misbehave.
WWEEK
Former City of Portland Employee Who Was Working Remotely From Hawaii Sues Over Vaccine Mandate
A former city employee has sued the city of Portland over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate it implemented last year, alleging the city discriminated against her based on religion, then retaliated against her. The plaintiff, a former accountant for the city named Natalya Vasilenko, filed the complaint in U.S. District Court...
