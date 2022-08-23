Read full article on original website
40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of lighting his motorhome on fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bizarre fire led to an arrest in Salt Lake City on Thursday, where police said a 40-year-old man lit his motorhome on fire. Officials said they received reports around 11 a.m. from a woman reporting someone in a mental health crisis near 6050 West 700 South.
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
CATNAPPING: Owners beg suspected cat thieves to return their cat 'Thrasher'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Owners of a Flame Point Siamese cat are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate their stolen pet. Gabriel McClister said that her cat Thrasher was kidnapped, or “catnapped,” from her front yard by two individuals who stopped to pet her cat around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
Police release body cam video of officer-involved shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — West Valley City police released body cam video showing one of their officers shooting suspect 39-year-old Michael Halsey. The shooting happened on Aug. 7 in the parking lot of the Indoor Swapmeet Market at 1400 West 3500 South. The video is one minute...
Charges dropped against teen accused of retaliation against witness in Sandy assault
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Charges brought against a teenager accused of retaliating against a witness after a July Sandy assault were dropped on Monday, according to court documents. Hayden Stowell, 19, had been charged with hate crimes including retaliation against a victim and criminal mischief on August 15. Stowell...
Woman dies in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday morning closed a section of Mountain View Corridor after an auto-pedestrian crash left a woman dead. The fatal incident happened near Real Vista Drive at approximately 5:45 a.m., where a driver was turning northbound onto Mountain View, authorities said. The driver hit...
Ogden officials seeking public's help in fire investigation after blaze destroys building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Ogden officials are seeking the public's assistance in the investigation of a fire that destroyed an apartment building. Firefighters responded to a fire at a 3-story apartment building on 34th Street and Washington Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. The building was unoccupied and under...
Fatal crash prompts calls for new stoplight on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Drivers are pleading with the city and UDOT officials to make change to a busy Herriman intersection. An auto-pedestrian collision at Mountain View Corridor and Real Vista Drive in Herriman left one woman dead Wednesday morning. This isn’t the first serious crash the intersection has...
GALLERY: UHP blitz in Utah County cracks down on speeding, distracted driving
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol is cracking down on drivers in Utah County who aren't obeying the state's traffic laws as the 100 Deadliest Days of summer come to a close. So far in 2022, there have been more than 200 fatalities on Utah roads, and...
Stockton looking to inquire $3 million loan to help replace water system
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Stockton issued a letter to residents stating that the water system needs to be replaced and that a $3 million loan is required. The proposed loan would raise residents' monthly rates by $66 per month, and the mayor stated that if the loan is not approved, the town may be forced to unincorporate.
Stockton issues emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses fighting Jacob City Fire
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton issued an emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses sustained while fighting the Jacob City Fire. In a letter released from the town's mayor, he said they will need to take out a $3 million loan to replace the water system. He also states...
Utah business ordered to pay over $600k back to employees after violating overtime rules
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A Davis County business has been ordered to pay over $600k in back wages to employees after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found they violated overtime rules. C&E Stone Masonry LLC, a tile installation company in Woods Cross, reportedly denied 127...
Debate brewing over how to pay for new high school in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The debate continues to brew over how to pay for a new Wasatch County high school. On Thursday Aug. 18, more than 100 Wasatch County residents poured into the small meeting room at the Wasatch School District building. Kirsta Albert, the media director for...
Stockton residents express concern of water issues during emergency meeting
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton residents met Thursday evening, during an emergency meeting, to discuss water problems that could lead to the town dissolving entirely. The mayor of Stockton put out a letter to residents saying the water system needs to be replaced. That project would require a $3...
Utah teacher on leave after controversial social media video about 'non-white' classroom
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District has placed an elementary school teacher on leave after a social media post she made earlier this month. The video in question shows a teacher, who has not been identified, saying that her classroom is "built for non-white students." “What I...
Friends say family lost everything in Eagle Mountain house fire
Friends of the family who escaped a house fire in Eagle Mountain Monday night said they have lost everything. “They’re in shock and very overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that’s been sent their way,” said Sammy Johnson, a family friend. “Definitely, for the most part, they’re overwhelmed and very in shock. They don’t really know what to think as they literally just lost everything they own.”
Davis, Weber school districts begin new year with new superintendents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands more Utah students are attending their first day of school during the week of Aug. 22 - 26 -- leaving just a handful of areas where classes haven't yet begun. Two of the school districts returning to school this week are doing so...
Davis County community theater spreads hope to cancer patients, families
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Davis County theater is giving back through the performing arts. Each show that runs at Hopebox Theatre in Kaysville is dedicated to helping someone who is battling cancer. "I am a four-time cancer survivor myself," said Jan Williams, the founder of Hopebox Theatre. Williams...
Tony Hawk's 'Vert Alert' returns to Utah State Fairpark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tony Hawk's "Vert Alert" returns to the Utah State Fairpark Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday Aug. 27 and once again it is free to the public. The preliminary rounds for men and women are Friday and Hawk will perform in the "Legends Demo". Saturday...
