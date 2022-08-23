ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
OREM, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
kmyu.tv

Woman dies in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday morning closed a section of Mountain View Corridor after an auto-pedestrian crash left a woman dead. The fatal incident happened near Real Vista Drive at approximately 5:45 a.m., where a driver was turning northbound onto Mountain View, authorities said. The driver hit...
HERRIMAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv

Stockton looking to inquire $3 million loan to help replace water system

STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Stockton issued a letter to residents stating that the water system needs to be replaced and that a $3 million loan is required. The proposed loan would raise residents' monthly rates by $66 per month, and the mayor stated that if the loan is not approved, the town may be forced to unincorporate.
STOCKTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kmyu.tv

Friends say family lost everything in Eagle Mountain house fire

Friends of the family who escaped a house fire in Eagle Mountain Monday night said they have lost everything. “They’re in shock and very overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that’s been sent their way,” said Sammy Johnson, a family friend. “Definitely, for the most part, they’re overwhelmed and very in shock. They don’t really know what to think as they literally just lost everything they own.”
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kmyu.tv

Tony Hawk's 'Vert Alert' returns to Utah State Fairpark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tony Hawk's "Vert Alert" returns to the Utah State Fairpark Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday Aug. 27 and once again it is free to the public. The preliminary rounds for men and women are Friday and Hawk will perform in the "Legends Demo". Saturday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy