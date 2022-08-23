Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
kmyu.tv
33-year-old man dies after rollover crash during Knolls 200 race in Tooele County
KNOLLS, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died after a rollover crash in the Knolls 200 race. Officials with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said the driver and the victim, identified as 33-year-old Charles Jerome Glover, were in a trophy truck when the rollover occurred. They said the...
kmyu.tv
40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of lighting his motorhome on fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bizarre fire led to an arrest in Salt Lake City on Thursday, where police said a 40-year-old man lit his motorhome on fire. Officials said they received reports around 11 a.m. from a woman reporting someone in a mental health crisis near 6050 West 700 South.
kmyu.tv
Police searching for suspect in Rose Park drive-by shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was critically injured after a drive by shooting in the Rose Park area of Salt Lake City. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near 700 North and 900 West. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said a 25-year-old...
kmyu.tv
3 injured, one sent to hospital from turbulence on Delta flight from Orlando to Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Multiple people were treated for injuries at Salt Lake City International Airport after heavy turbulence during a flight from Florida to Utah. The incident happened Friday afternoon on Delta flight #394 from Orlando to Salt Lake. Witnesses told 2News the turbulence took passengers and...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Bluffdale bridge marks completion of new east-west corridor at Point of Mountain
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The new Porter Rockwell bridge is now finished and will open to traffic Friday afternoon, just in time for the evening commute, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the City of Bluffdale. With the bridge in place, Mountain View...
kmyu.tv
Driver injured after Nebo District bus transporting 45 students crashes into field
GOSHEN, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a Nebo School District bus on Friday was transported in fair condition after the vehicle crashed while transporting approximately 45 students to class. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety, none of the children on board were taken...
kmyu.tv
Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit. This is video of Ethan Elvoid Hall jumping a fence in Murray provided to 2News Investigates by the homeowner. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Friday night. Sgt. Melody...
kmyu.tv
CATNAPPING: Owners beg suspected cat thieves to return their cat 'Thrasher'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Owners of a Flame Point Siamese cat are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate their stolen pet. Gabriel McClister said that her cat Thrasher was kidnapped, or “catnapped,” from her front yard by two individuals who stopped to pet her cat around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City Police body cams show pursuit, arrest of suspect who later died at hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department on Friday released body cam footage of the moments before officers arrested a man who died after being taken into custody. The Aug. 14 incident prompted authorities to activate the officer-involved critical incident protocol. Police arrested the individual,...
kmyu.tv
Stockton looking to inquire $3 million loan to help replace water system
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Stockton issued a letter to residents stating that the water system needs to be replaced and that a $3 million loan is required. The proposed loan would raise residents' monthly rates by $66 per month, and the mayor stated that if the loan is not approved, the town may be forced to unincorporate.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Gas prices still higher in Utah than national average
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The national average for gas has dropped below $4, but in Utah it’s still about $4.49, according to AAA. In some counties it’s even higher than that. In Summit County a gallon of gas is higher than the state average at $4.73.
kmyu.tv
Emergency meeting called as Stockton's failing water infrastructure could dissolve town
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton residents called an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss water problems that could lead to the town dissolving entirely. The mayor of Stockton put out a letter to residents saying the water system needs to be replaced. That project would require a $3 million loan...
kmyu.tv
U of U student in custody after bomb threat made on social media
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police say a student has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made on social media early Friday morning at the University of Utah. Jason Hinojosa, U of U's Acting Chief of Police, said a call came in shortly after 1 a.m. from an individual who saw the post. The message reportedly involved an explosive device at the school's Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building.
kmyu.tv
High School Football: Corner Canyon Defeats Bingham on FNR
(KUTV) - In Week 3 of the high school football season the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top. Corner Canyon looked impressive in a 38-28 win at Bingham. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove went on the road and a shutout Orem 47-0. Watch highlights of both of these games right here, plus 12 other matchups from around the state.
kmyu.tv
Utah runner with cerebral palsy attempting half-marathon world record
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Emily Fairbanks said her mother told her she didn’t learn to walk, she learned to run, despite being diagnosed at six months old with cerebral palsy. Now the 46-year-old woman—mother, wife, and avid runner—will try to set a record half-marathon time for a...
kmyu.tv
Tony Hawk's 'Vert Alert' returns to Utah State Fairpark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tony Hawk's "Vert Alert" returns to the Utah State Fairpark Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday Aug. 27 and once again it is free to the public. The preliminary rounds for men and women are Friday and Hawk will perform in the "Legends Demo". Saturday...
kmyu.tv
BYU pulls LGBTQ resource pamphlets from new freshmen gift bags
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Provo non-profit is speaking out after a resource pamphlet created for LGBTQ students at Brigham Young University was suddenly pulled from materials for incoming freshmen. Maddison Tenney, executive director of RaYnbow Collective, said the decision came as a surprise since she thought her...
kmyu.tv
Concert review: Boy George & Culture Club at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — So, I made my way up the mountain to what will likely be my last visit to the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater to see Boy George & Culture Club. It’s hard to believe that their last visit to the venue was back in 2016. I remember the night fondly. Albeit through a certain haze. Time does strange things to even the most sober of memories.
