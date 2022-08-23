SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police say a student has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made on social media early Friday morning at the University of Utah. Jason Hinojosa, U of U's Acting Chief of Police, said a call came in shortly after 1 a.m. from an individual who saw the post. The message reportedly involved an explosive device at the school's Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO