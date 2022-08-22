TAMPA, Fla — Campaign fundraising and spending have ballooned over the past decade and to find the next big money race, look no further than Florida. Congresswoman Val Demings took the stage in Orlando Tuesday night, delivering a victory speech after being declared the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Her race was the earliest-called statewide, after she took home nearly 85% of the vote against three other candidates.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO