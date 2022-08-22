ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis joins Rubio, Demings fires back as campaign trail leads to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Following Tuesday's election night, Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis hopped on the campaign trail and spoke on stage among a crowd of people in Tampa. Rubio on Wednesday joined DeSantis, alongside a list of other Republican officials. DeSantis also campaigned as he battles Democratic nominee Rep. Charlie Crist for governor.
Florida agriculture commissioner race: Blemur vs. Simpson

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The stage is set for the November race for the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture. Because current Commissioner Nikki Fried ran for the Democratic nomination for governor, there is no incumbent in this position. Fried, who lost the nomination to fellow Democratic candidate U.S. Rep. Charlie...
Rubio vs. Demings sets up nation's next big money race

TAMPA, Fla — Campaign fundraising and spending have ballooned over the past decade and to find the next big money race, look no further than Florida. Congresswoman Val Demings took the stage in Orlando Tuesday night, delivering a victory speech after being declared the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Her race was the earliest-called statewide, after she took home nearly 85% of the vote against three other candidates.
Moody vs. Ayala: What's the Florida attorney general race matchup?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Aramis Ayala beat out candidates Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder on Tuesday night to become the Democratic nominee for attorney general. In November, she'll face off against Republican incumbent Ashley Moody, who ran unopposed in the primary. Now that the stage is set, here's what you...
Where to play some of the best golf in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — If you drove around Florida today, there’s a decent chance that you’ll pass at least one golf course. According to the National Golf Foundation, there are more than 1,200 golf courses in the state. For comparison, the state with the next highest number of...
DeSantis: 4 Broward school board members suspended for 'neglect of duty' after Parkland shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a statement on Friday that he was suspending four elected Broward County School Board members from office. The suspension was recommended by the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury because of the officials' "incompetence", "neglect of duty" and "misuse of authority", following the deadly Parkland shooting, the statement explained.
What happens if no one claims the Mega Millions jackpot?

WASHINGTON — It's been nearly four weeks since the Mega Millions $1.337 billion prize found its match in a single Illinois ticket, but no one has come forward to claim the life-changing jackpot. Rules for claiming a jackpot prize vary by state. In Illinois, the lottery allows up to...
Flight instructor, passenger killed in Florida plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — A flight instructor and passenger were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened in a wooded area right after the plane sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the agency detailed in a post on Facebook.
