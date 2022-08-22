So, at what point would the cop have arrested the white guy for filing false reports? At what point would Walmart have fired the white guy for harassing black customers? The police department was well aware of the white guy's history of filing false reports. Walmart claims to treat all of its customers with dignity and respect. Yet, neither the police department nor Walmart did anything to stop this constant harassment of black customers. Walmart got what it deserves, and I hope this gentleman still wins on appeal.
This is the reason he won " because of the employee’s reputation for making false reports to police". Walmart should have fired this person long ago.
That employee should have been fired for making false claims in the past. Sure Walmart has the money to pay. If they would have fired this employee long time ago this would not be in the news. So it’s not the employee fault. It’s Walmart fault for keeping him employed.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Comments / 1357