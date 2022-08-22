ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood Village, OR

ElevCraft5
5d ago

So, at what point would the cop have arrested the white guy for filing false reports? At what point would Walmart have fired the white guy for harassing black customers? The police department was well aware of the white guy's history of filing false reports. Walmart claims to treat all of its customers with dignity and respect. Yet, neither the police department nor Walmart did anything to stop this constant harassment of black customers. Walmart got what it deserves, and I hope this gentleman still wins on appeal.

Tony Scott
5d ago

This is the reason he won " because of the employee’s reputation for making false reports to police". Walmart should have fired this person long ago.

the world is getting closer to the end!!
5d ago

That employee should have been fired for making false claims in the past. Sure Walmart has the money to pay. If they would have fired this employee long time ago this would not be in the news. So it’s not the employee fault. It’s Walmart fault for keeping him employed.

Daily Mail

Moment black man shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart is 'profiled and harassed' by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave as store is ordered to pay him a record $4.4M in damages

This is the moment a black man who was shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart was profiled and harassed by an employee who called the cops when the shopper refused to leave the store. Video shows Michael Mangum confronting Walmart employee Joe Williams, a theft prevention worker, after he...
