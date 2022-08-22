Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th YearDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed Has Been Charged with the Third MurderDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Teachers Union Has Declared an Impasse and the Albuquerque Public Schools Board Has Tabled ChangesDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
1 man, 1 woman dead in northeast Albuquerque homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officials say officers arrived around 5:21 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a shooting at 9223 Marron Cir. NE. Police found two dead bodies, one male and one female, at the home. They had both been shot. A homicide investigation […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police upping security in downtown Albuquerque
Albuquerque Police have arrested 16 alleged repeat offenders in the last three days, all for shoplifting. They also recovered $4,500 total in merchandise that was stolen from businesses. One of those 16 was Kellie Shugart. Shugart is connected to as many as 69 commercial burglaries. Police say Shugart barricaded herself...
16 arrested by Albuquerque police in plan to target shoplifters
Attorney General Balderas said he is pleased with the APD's operation because it will make Albuquerque safer.
Man charged with beating 4-year-old James Dunklee to death wants to back out of plea deal
The four-year-old was found beaten to death at Zerrick Marquez' apartment near Louisiana and Central in December of 2019.
SWAT situation in Los Chavez ends after several hours
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County neighborhood was evacuated for hours as police searched for two fugitives who barricaded themselves in a home. Police swarmed the Los Chavez neighborhood near Juan P. Sanchez Road and Highway 314 while trying to get two men out. It appears that they are in custody. It started around 1:30 Friday […]
Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, […]
kyma.com
Brazilian migrant dies from suicide attempt at New Mexico facility
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On August 24, a young man from Brazil, Kesley Vial, died from a suicide attempt seven days prior. In a press release, his death was a result abhorrent conditions and treatment by ICE while in their custody at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Albuquerque, NM.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque man indicted for helping terrorist organization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in federal custody for trying to set up an ISIS training center in the city, and recruiting others to help plan and carry out terrorist attacks in the United States and overseas. Herman Wilson is accused of trying to open a mosque here in Albuquerque, that would act as a training center and a ‘safe haven’ for ISIS, those planning to fight for the terrorist organization.
Albuquerque police arrest woman suspected of sneaking into businesses through open window panes
Not only was a woman arrested, but a second suspect was arrested.
Attorney general intends to prove Sheryl Williams Stapleton stole at least $1M
In July 2021, the Attorney General's Office searched the home of Sheryl Williams Stapleton.
Man accused in deadly shooting asks judge to dismiss charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryus Chavez, the man accused in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Chavez is one of four people charged for the murder of Trevonte Robbins in July 2021. Investigators say the shooting happened near Central and 4th Street, where people in a […]
Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses
Albuquerque Police Department (APD) believes they've identified the window pane thief.
Man caught on video beating gas station attendant pleads guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney McCalep, the man who was caught on video brutally beating a gas station attendant, pleaded guilty Friday. In September 2021, McCalep punched, stomped and kicked a female gas station attendant at the Speedway near 4th and Osuna. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say McCalep walked into the Speedway near Fourth and Osuna, […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate apartment shooting, one man killed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers in the northeast are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting took place at 4009 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The shooting left one man shot and "clinging to life," according to the department's public information officer. He was transported to University...
Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
APD: Man in critical condition after shooting
The shooting reportedly took place near Comanche South Park.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
KOAT 7
New Mexico state and local leaders focusing on retail crime solutions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There's a new partnership between the Coronado Mall and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. “So for those would-be thieves out there. Look out, because there's a new sheriff in town,” said Randy Chavez, general manager for the Coronado Mall. The sheriff's office now has a...
Former Lobo football player accused of robbing mail carrier at gunpoint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico Lobo football player Marquae Kirkendoll is facing federal charges for the robbery of a postal worker. Federal investigators say Kirkendoll was part of a duo who held up a mail carrier at gunpoint, near Central and Louisiana in January and stole the key to mail bags and lock […]
KRQE News 13
NMSP identify victim in fatal motorcycle crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police released information about a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The motorcycle rear-ended the back of a tractor-trailer and hit another vehicle while trying to pass between the two in-between lanes. Story continues below. Albuquerque: Albuquerque residents fed up...
Comments / 0