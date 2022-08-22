ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

1 man, 1 woman dead in northeast Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officials say officers arrived around 5:21 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a shooting at 9223 Marron Cir. NE. Police found two dead bodies, one male and one female, at the home. They had both been shot. A homicide investigation […]
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Police upping security in downtown Albuquerque

Albuquerque Police have arrested 16 alleged repeat offenders in the last three days, all for shoplifting. They also recovered $4,500 total in merchandise that was stolen from businesses. One of those 16 was Kellie Shugart. Shugart is connected to as many as 69 commercial burglaries. Police say Shugart barricaded herself...
KRQE News 13

SWAT situation in Los Chavez ends after several hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County neighborhood was evacuated for hours as police searched for two fugitives who barricaded themselves in a home. Police swarmed the Los Chavez neighborhood near Juan P. Sanchez Road and Highway 314 while trying to get two men out. It appears that they are in custody. It started around 1:30 Friday […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, […]
kyma.com

Brazilian migrant dies from suicide attempt at New Mexico facility

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On August 24, a young man from Brazil, Kesley Vial, died from a suicide attempt seven days prior. In a press release, his death was a result abhorrent conditions and treatment by ICE while in their custody at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Albuquerque, NM.
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man indicted for helping terrorist organization

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in federal custody for trying to set up an ISIS training center in the city, and recruiting others to help plan and carry out terrorist attacks in the United States and overseas. Herman Wilson is accused of trying to open a mosque here in Albuquerque, that would act as a training center and a ‘safe haven’ for ISIS, those planning to fight for the terrorist organization.
KRQE News 13

Man accused in deadly shooting asks judge to dismiss charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryus Chavez, the man accused in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Chavez is one of four people charged for the murder of Trevonte Robbins in July 2021. Investigators say the shooting happened near Central and 4th Street, where people in a […]
KRQE News 13

Man caught on video beating gas station attendant pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney McCalep, the man who was caught on video brutally beating a gas station attendant, pleaded guilty Friday. In September 2021, McCalep punched, stomped and kicked a female gas station attendant at the Speedway near 4th and Osuna. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say McCalep walked into the Speedway near Fourth and Osuna, […]
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate apartment shooting, one man killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers in the northeast are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting took place at 4009 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The shooting left one man shot and "clinging to life," according to the department's public information officer. He was transported to University...
KRQE News 13

Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
KRQE News 13

NMSP identify victim in fatal motorcycle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police released information about a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The motorcycle rear-ended the back of a tractor-trailer and hit another vehicle while trying to pass between the two in-between lanes. Story continues below. Albuquerque: Albuquerque residents fed up...
