ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in federal custody for trying to set up an ISIS training center in the city, and recruiting others to help plan and carry out terrorist attacks in the United States and overseas. Herman Wilson is accused of trying to open a mosque here in Albuquerque, that would act as a training center and a ‘safe haven’ for ISIS, those planning to fight for the terrorist organization.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO