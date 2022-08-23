ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thefastmode.com

UK Banking Giant Barclays Deploys Microsoft Teams Collaboration Platform Globally

Barclays Bank (Barclays) and Microsoft announced Barclays has deployed Microsoft Teams as its preferred collaboration platform, powering collaboration for more than 120,000 colleagues and service partners in key locations around the globe. Under the agreement, Barclays is streamlining its existing communications and collaboration solutions, with Teams replacing several point solutions...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Why Digital CX Is Now the Key Battleground in Telecoms - And How CSPs Can Set Themselves Apart Featured

For me, the turning point in the evolution from customer service to customer experience came in the early 2000s when the internet, mobility, and connectivity converged. People wanted to access the internet through their devices, a fact we take for granted today. Moreover, they didn’t simply want service when things went wrong - they expected service providers to proactively engage with them, anticipate their needs, and invest in long-term relationships with them.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Remote Desktop Security: Snapping the Security Lock Shut Featured

A farmer went to the hardware store in a nearby town and purchased the very best, most expensive padlock to secure his barn. He took it home, removed the packaging, attached the lock and then left the key in it. It just seemed too much trouble to have to remember where the key was every time he wanted to enter the barn.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Vodafone NZ to Deploy 4G/5G to Fully Replace 3G in Late 2024

Vodafone New Zealand has announced that by 31 August 2024 it will have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G, and it will then begin to switch off its legacy 3G network. The two-year notice period ensures that customers have time to transition to using faster,...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Privitar Announces GA of New Data Security Platform

Privitar announced the general availability of the Privitar Modern Data Provisioning (MDP) Platform, a new data security platform designed to help organizations maximize their use of data effectively and responsibly, within their organizations and beyond. The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform uses a policy-based approach that enables organizations to comply...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Juniper Networks Unveils New NaaS Enhancements to its Leading AIOps Platform

Juniper Networks announced new Network as a Service (NaaS) enhancements to their leading AIOps platform that further facilitate the deployment and management of wired, wireless and secure SD-WAN network services via Juniper MSP and reseller partners. By combining best-in-class platform capabilities, such as a microservices cloud, open APIs and Mist...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

NEC, Fortinet to Jointly Build Secure 5G Networks for CSPs

NEC and Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, have entered a global agreement to jointly build secure 5G networks for communication service providers (CSPs). Through the partnership, Fortinet will provide its comprehensive best-in-class security solutions, including FortiGate – the world’s most deployed next-generation firewall and...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Cradlepoint's New NetCloud Exchange Amplifies 5G Experience with SD-WAN & Zero Trust Capabilities

Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions, announced NetCloud Exchange, an architectural extension of its NetCloud solution, to help lean IT organisations transform their business and amplify their 5G experience with advanced SD-WAN and Zero Trust capabilities. NetCloud Exchange is an intuitive, cloud-native solution built...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Rakuten Mobile's New Open Innovation Lab Supports Open vRAN Verification

Rakuten Mobile announced the opening of the Rakuten Mobile Open Innovation Lab, a technology verification environment that utilizes the technologies and experience acquired by the operator through building its Open vRAN commercial mobile network. As of today, the virtualized Open vRAN verification platform will be made available to operators, vendors,...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Three Ireland Launches VoLTE & VoWiFi Services

Three, Ireland’s largest mobile telecommunications provider, has announced the launch of its next generation voice services, Voice over LTE and Voice over Wi-Fi. These new services will allow customers to make and receive calls over 4G and also over Wi-Fi. The introduction of VoLTE and VoWiFi will mean superior call quality for Three Ireland customers, as well as faster call setup times and seamless coverage when moving between indoor Wi-Fi and outdoor 4G. VoWiFi will also see indoor coverage improved when Wi-Fi is available as well as allowing customers to retain 4G data connectivity while making voice calls outside of the home or office.
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Broadcom, Tencent to Accelerate Adoption of Co-Packaged Optics Network Switches for Cloud

Broadcom and Tencent Holdings announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of high bandwidth co-packaged optics (CPO) network switches for cloud infrastructure. Under this partnership, Broadcom will provide the 25.6-Tbps Humboldt CPO switch device that features Broadcom’s best-in-class StrataXGS® Tomahawk® 4 switch chip directly coupled and co-packaged with four...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Semtech Launches Next-gen 400G and 800G Data Center Interconnects

Semtech, a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the launch of the new CopperEdge™ product portfolio for use in next generation 400G (4x100G) and 800G (8x100G) data center interconnects using copper cable and backplane interconnects. The CopperEdge GN8112 is a quad...
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Amlogic SoC Powers Foxxum OS 4 for Connected TVs Build on RDK

After announcing the partnership with RDK as one building block of Foxxum OS 4, the latest version of the 2020 successfully introduced Foxxum CTV OS, Foxxum announced a strategic and long-term partnership with Amlogic, a CTV semiconductor innovation leader and volume market leader in China, as the first SOC provider powering Foxxum OS 4.
RETAIL
thefastmode.com

Casa Systems, Google Cloud to Further Advance Integrated Cloud Native Offerings

Casa Systems announced a strategic technology and distribution partnership with Google Cloud to further advance and differentiate Casa Systems and Google Cloud’s integrated cloud native software and service offerings. The partnership also provides for formalized and coordinated global sales, marketing, and support engagement, whereby Casa Systems and Google Cloud...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Nokia's iSIM Secure Connect Solution Receives GSMA Accreditation

Nokia announced that its iSIM Secure Connect solution has been accredited by the GSMA, the telecom industry group and leading wireless industry representative body, after a rigorous process of demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing information security risks and protecting data. GSMA’s Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS) confirms the...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

NTT DATA Launches Innovation Center in Six Countries Worldwide

NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, has launched Innovation Center in six locations worldwide in August 2022. These local centers, situated in countries where customers have high sensitivity to the latest trend, will focus on leading-edge technologies with the potential to become mainstream within five to ten years, aiming to generate new business through joint R&D with such customers.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Intellian, Speedcast Partner to Serve Multiple Markets with Future-proof Satellite Connectivity

Intellian, a leading provider of future-proof satellite communications technology solutions, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Speedcast, one of the world’s largest satellite communications service providers. The multi-million-dollar agreement will enable Intellian and Speedcast to collaborate in serving multiple markets with future-proof satellite connectivity, including the maritime and...
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability

A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
BUSINESS

