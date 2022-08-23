The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for “The Lifespan of a Fact” running August 31st-October 2nd #capem…

What a surprise!! Our friend Gayle Stahlhuth from East Lynne Theater (second from right) brought Jared Noah Aronoff in to visit us! Both Jared (left) and Andy Bispels (second from left) began working at Bath Time while working on summer shows with East Lynne Theater Company! Other ELTC actors and interns who found work at Bath Time while in Cape May were Michael Beebe and Leon Morgan. Jared left after his 2017 performance in the play AH, WILDERNESS! But Andrea has returned each summer! Jared visited Gayle for the day and it became a wonderful surprise visit for all of us!!

