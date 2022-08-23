Read full article on original website
This Ultra-Rare McLaren P1 Prototype Has Under 4,000 Miles on the Dash. Now It Could Be Yours.
To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
Road & Track
The RUF Bergmeister Is a Tribute to Porsche's Lightest Car
Alois Ruf has collected many things over the years, among them, a 993 Cabriolet bodyshell left over after Porsche stopped building air-cooled 911s in the late Nineties. Almost 25 years later, that shell has become a car. Dubbed Bergmeister, this a tribute to the ultra-rare Porsche 909 Bergspyder, and designed by no less than Tony Hatter, who penned the original 993.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
This Speedboat Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Porsche Boxster. Now It Can Be Yours.
You’ve been able to venture off road in a Porsche for a while now, but now you can go off land in one too. A 1995 Craig Craft 168 Boss nicknamed the “Porsche Boat” is currently up for auction up on Bring a Trailer. The sporty watercraft isn’t actually a Porsche, but it’s got several design cues that harken back to the German marque’s sports cars from that decade. The Craig Craft 168 is a 16-foot speed boat that looks just like a Porsche as it cuts through the water. Specifically, it looks like the Boxster, the two-seat roadster that the automaker...
motor1.com
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe hits 203 mph top speed on Autobahn with ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Zenvo's New Hypercar Will Have A Hybrid V12 With Up To 1,800 HP
This past week has been chock-full of mesmerizing reveals from Monterey Car Week, with plenty of hypercars raising the bar for performance once again. It was also an opportunity for some niche automakers to show the well-heeled a glimpse of their future plans, which Danish hypercar company Zenvo teased would be part of its attraction at The Quail.
Future VWs Are Only Allowed To Use Synthetic Blinker Fluid
Volkswagen recently filed a groundbreaking trademark in Mexico. CarBuzz has discovered via The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) that VW's head office filed a trademark for the slogan, "nur synthetische blinkerfleussigkeit verweden," which translates as "use only synthetic blinker fluid." We've been waiting for a manufacturer to improve the...
topgear.com
Audi to spend next decade in Formula One aggressively tailgating
Newest F1 team confirms plans to avoid winning, and just follow car in front really closely. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. Audi will spend the next decade in Formula...
topgear.com
Audi will enter Formula One in 2026!
Official confirmation that it’ll build its own engine and ‘line up’ with an existing team. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Huge (if expected) news: Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 with its...
topgear.com
Land Rover Defender 90 - long-term review
Is the new Land Rover Defender the ultimate dating app?. According to Global Dating Insights, over 300 million people around the world are feverishly swiping their way through more than 1,500 apps in search of love. But forget Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, as I think I’ve found a foolproof solution to dating: Land Rovers.
topgear.com
Take a closer look around the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Video: TG checks out the new hardcore 992 with Porsche's GT boss. We all knew it was coming, but here it is, the new 992 generation 911 GT3 RS. It’s packed with racing tech, and probably some actual magic to make the most hardcore, exciting 911 to date. Power...
topgear.com
Gordon Murray’s next car is ‘Project 3’, and it’ll come with a V12
GMA team “just starting” on next supercar, and it’s starting from a very good place. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Gordon Murray’s next model will come with a V12. End of transmission.
topgear.com
The man who led the Ferrari F40 project has died
In a business that has its fair share of plus-size egos, TG.com salutes the passing of a man who did more than most to shape the concept of the ‘supercar’ in its formative years, but yet flew determinedly under the radar. Nicola Materazzi, who passed away this week aged 83, will be a familiar figure to anyone with a working knowledge of the Ferrari F40, a towering achievement by any reckoning. But there’s so much more.
topgear.com
Bugatti is working on a “completely new combustion engine”
The Chiron’s successor will be a plug-in hybrid, says Mate Rimac, and he’s developing a new engine from scratch. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The open-top Mistral – the final ever outing for the...
Autoweek.com
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Is the Electric Muscle Car
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an all-electric concept that shows signs of what the company plans to do for its 2024 production muscle machine. Dodge didn't disclose the powertrain, but it operates on an 800-volt system and uses a multi-speed electro-mechanical transmission. Dodge also looked at its original Charger...
topgear.com
This is the UK’s first female-focused car show
The UK’s first female-focused car show was held in Hemel Hempstead last week.‘Garage Girls’ was set up in 2020 by Charlotte York with the aim of creating an “unjudgmental” space for females and their cars, and the group’s latest event saw hundreds of car enthusiasts gather at the Drift Limits circuit.
topgear.com
Top Gear’s Top 9: naughty genius racing loopholes
Every McLaren road car since the MP4-12C has had a system called ‘BrakeSteer’ on it, where the car nips the inside rear brake disc as the driver turns into a corner to slow the side of the car nearer the apex, and help pivot the car onto its line. Clever stuff. It’s inspired by a system dreamt up for the 1997 McLaren F1 car, where a second brake pedal was used to slow wheels on one side of the car – and changed depending on whether there were more left or right-handers on any given circuit.
