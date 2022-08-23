ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
Motor1.com

$25,000 Bugatti Veyron Wheel Gets Cut Open In The Name Of Science

Friends, everything about the Bugatti Veyron is expensive. Depending on who you talk to, its big aluminum wheels can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. This particular video from the Waterjet Channel on YouTube pegs the cost at $25,000, though with its specially-made 365-series Michelin tire attached, the total cost is around $35,000. That is, if it were new.
SCIENCE
CarBuzz.com

2023 Bugatti W16 Mistral

We recently paid tribute to the last breaths of the internal combustion engine with seven truly special cars and the equally iconic engines that power them. Naturally, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and its sublime 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 were on that list. But Bugatti wanted an even more special farewell for this power plant, and that's why the W16 Mistral is here. A beguiling drop-top, the Mistral is based on the Chiron but has been altered enough to appear as though it's a completely new model. With 1,578 horsepower, Bugatti's other lofty goal with this car is for it to become the fastest roadster in the world while simultaneously saying goodbye to the incredible 16-cylinder engine that has powered all modern Bugattis.
CARS
Motor1.com

Old VW Amarok Drag Races New Ford Ranger In V6 Diesel Duel

There's a new Amarok, born out of the collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen. Those who have been waiting for the new Amarok should already know that VW opted to adopt Ford's Power Stroke diesel engine and 10-speed transmission for its midsize truck. Yes, it dropped the previous TDI V6 and 8-speed torque converter that make more power than the Blue Oval oil burner. Is this a good move for VW? That, we have yet to see.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mate Rimac
CarBuzz.com

The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV

Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
CARS
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Chiron#Bugatti Rimac
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year

Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
ECONOMY
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy