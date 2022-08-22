Read full article on original website
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement that...
N. Carolina commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly outline the...
Puerto Rico super PAC president sentenced in dark money case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The president of a super PAC in Puerto Rico who pled guilty to hiding the identity of donors who supported the U.S. territory's governor during his 2020 election campaign was sentenced Friday to 14 months in federal prison. Joseph Fuentes Fernández also served as...
Biden to attend groundbreaking of Intel's $20B Ohio plants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intel Corp. will break ground Sept. 9 on its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor facilities with President Joe Biden in attendance, the company and the the White House said Thursday. When the company's two factories, known as fabs, open in 2025, the facility will employ 3,000...
NC commission rejects proposal for tighter restrictions on poll watchers
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Rules Review Commission on Thursday voted to prevent the state’s elections board from going forward with tightened rules for poll watchers ahead of the November election. The move follows state elections officials’ unanimous vote last week to approve temporary changes to more...
Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken Wednesday from a maximum-security prison...
EXPLAINER: California EV requirements face some obstacles
DETROIT — California will require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 in an ambitious move away from gasoline-powered vehicles and the pollution they emit. The requirements come in phases starting in 2026, and it will take 13...
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwest Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest
CONCORD, N.H. — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
Always wanted to 'hit the gas': Blind Michigan judge drives
MT. MORRIS, Mich. — A blind Michigan judge went for a drive and a sheriff rode shotgun. As 100 people watched, Richard Bernstein of the Michigan Supreme Court drove a car on a dirt track Tuesday at the Genesee County fairgrounds, northwest of Flint. “I’ve always wanted that feeling...
Democrats: NC educators need financial and moral support
RALEIGH, N.C. — As many traditional public schools return to class next week, North Carolina Democratic legislative leaders called on colleagues Thursday to support providing more financial resources to recruit and retain educators. Districts across the state trying to fill thousands of teacher and staff positions would benefit from...
Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing
WATERBURY, Conn. — A lawyer for c onspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. New Haven-based attorney Norman...
Michigan Chipotle store's workers unionize, a 1st for chain
LANSING, Mich. — Workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain’s 3,000 locations to do so amid a broader unionization push across the country. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said workers at a Chipotle store in Lansing,...
WRAL News
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water was then...
80 nominees named for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
The North Carolina Chamber announced Thursday the 80 nominees for its “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Online voting also began Thursday in the third annual contest, which spotlights the state’s manufacturing industry. The 2022 contest will recognize two winners: One for businesses with fewer than 100...
Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy
DENVER — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved in...
With average NC student debt nearly $40,000, local students react to loan forgiveness
Durham, N.C. — Students around the Triangle celebrated at the news of President Joe Biden's proposal to forgive a large chunk of student loans. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students – 85% of which are using some form of financial aid.
ER visits for COVID symptoms, hospital admissions for COVID-19 decline for three consecutive weeks
Data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms are down for the third consecutive week. For the week ending on Aug. 20, about 5.8% of the state’s emergency room visits were for COVID-like symptoms. The figure was 7.5%...
Southeastern NC could see new 472 area code this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new area code assigned to future phone service in southeastern North Carolina could begin getting issued as soon as this fall, the state Utilities Commission says. The new code — 472 — will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code,...
Judge orders more document production in Musk-Twitter suit
DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge ordered both Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to turn over more information to opposing lawyers in their tussle over Musk's agreed-to-then-abandoned $44 billion deal to acquire the social platform. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Thursday ordered Twitter to provide Musk’s attorneys...
