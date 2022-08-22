ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

N. Carolina commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly outline the...
ELECTIONS
WRAL News

Biden to attend groundbreaking of Intel's $20B Ohio plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intel Corp. will break ground Sept. 9 on its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor facilities with President Joe Biden in attendance, the company and the the White House said Thursday. When the company's two factories, known as fabs, open in 2025, the facility will employ 3,000...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Georgia Government
WRAL News

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing

Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken Wednesday from a maximum-security prison...
TUCSON, AZ
WRAL News

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwest Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WRAL News

Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest

CONCORD, N.H. — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
LONDONDERRY, NH
WRAL News

Democrats: NC educators need financial and moral support

RALEIGH, N.C. — As many traditional public schools return to class next week, North Carolina Democratic legislative leaders called on colleagues Thursday to support providing more financial resources to recruit and retain educators. Districts across the state trying to fill thousands of teacher and staff positions would benefit from...
EDUCATION
WRAL News

Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing

WATERBURY, Conn. — A lawyer for c onspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. New Haven-based attorney Norman...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Dupont#Business Industry#Linus Business#Twin Pines Minerals
WRAL News

Michigan Chipotle store's workers unionize, a 1st for chain

LANSING, Mich. — Workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain’s 3,000 locations to do so amid a broader unionization push across the country. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said workers at a Chipotle store in Lansing,...
LANSING, MI
WRAL News

Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding

JACKSON, Miss. — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water was then...
JACKSON, MS
WRAL News

80 nominees named for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest

The North Carolina Chamber announced Thursday the 80 nominees for its “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Online voting also began Thursday in the third annual contest, which spotlights the state’s manufacturing industry. The 2022 contest will recognize two winners: One for businesses with fewer than 100...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy

DENVER — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved in...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WRAL News

Southeastern NC could see new 472 area code this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new area code assigned to future phone service in southeastern North Carolina could begin getting issued as soon as this fall, the state Utilities Commission says. The new code — 472 — will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Judge orders more document production in Musk-Twitter suit

DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge ordered both Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to turn over more information to opposing lawyers in their tussle over Musk's agreed-to-then-abandoned $44 billion deal to acquire the social platform. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Thursday ordered Twitter to provide Musk’s attorneys...
DELAWARE STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy