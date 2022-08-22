Read full article on original website
MLB
Two wacky plays help, hurt Mets in Subway finale
NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso huffed and puffed and nearly tripped rounding third base as Aaron Judge corralled the ball on the right-center-field warning track and hurled it back toward the infield. While being waved home from first, Alonso stopped, turned and almost retreated to the safety of the hot corner, thinking his momentum had slowed enough that he’d be an easy out for a relay throw to the dish.
MLB
'Older and wiser' Verlander eyes big picture, exits despite no-no bid
HOUSTON -- Maybe 10 years ago, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander wouldn’t have been so willing to pump the brakes. But age and experience can change your perspective, especially when you’re coming off Tommy John surgery, are the front-runner for the American League Cy Young Award and have your team atop the AL standings.
MLB
Homers back Ray's no-hit bid as Mariners answer 'Costco' challenge
SEATTLE -- Even if the Mariners are allowing themselves to envision the postseason, Scott Servais tersely shot down the notion that the unspoken yet added pressure of a 21-year drought has crept into the Mariners’ clubhouse. Speaking ahead of a six-game homestand after a not-so-great road trip, Servais was...
MLB
Félix comin': Bautista embraces closer role with five-out save
Félix Bautista has been alerted as to where his viral entrance originates, though he hasn’t seen the entirety of “The Wire” quite yet. That doesn’t change what the message -- both on T-shirts and to the public -- is when Omar Little’s famed whistle blares over the sound system at Camden Yards:
MLB
'Bring him up': Phils win again as Harper homers twice in rehab
PHILADELPHIA -- Seventy miles north of Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper homered in his first and fifth plate appearances in his first rehab game with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. It was his first look at live pitching in almost two months. It was a great sign. It was...
MLB
Back in familiar environs, Norris out to find results in 'pen
DETROIT -- The locker that Daniel Norris currently uses at Comerica Park is one down from the spot he held for years. The pour-over coffee maker that made him a popular member of the pitching staff is believed to be in storage somewhere in the ballpark, but no one has dug it out.
MLB
Slumping Twins fall short after disagreement on mound visits
HOUSTON -- Despite a late rally, the Twins’ offensive woes continued on Tuesday night against the Astros. After mustering up no hits against Astros ace Justin Verlander for six innings, Minnesota’s bats started to stir late, and the Twins loaded the bases with the go-ahead run on first in the ninth, only to fall short again, 4-2, and see their losing streak stretch to four.
MLB
Woodford making a case to remain in rotation
CHICAGO -- Searching for weeks for a reliable fifth starter until they can get injured pitchers Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz back, the Cardinals just might have found an option Tuesday in well-traveled spot starter Jake Woodford. Woodford was a candidate for the starting rotation back in March in Spring...
MLB
Bats, López's gem join to end two droughts
OAKLAND -- The Marlins were on a near-historic run of weak offensive output, having scored four or fewer runs in 23 straight games. Now that they've snapped that streak, they're hoping to keep the good energy going. The Marlins rode a four-run sixth inning and six shutout frames from Pablo...
MLB
Oneil Cruz crushes hardest-hit ball possibly ever
PITTSBURGH -- Oneil Cruz was born to break Statcast. The Pirates’ 6-foot-7 shortstop has already set marks with his crazy strong arm, but in Wednesday’s 14-2 loss to the Braves, he recorded the hardest-hit ball in Statcast history with a 122.4 mph single that nearly went out for a homer at PNC Park.
MLB
Correa sees himself playing for Twins 'for a long time'
HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa entered free agency for the first time last season and could become a free agent again this coming offseason, but he said on Tuesday he wants to remain with the Twins. The shortstop went 1-for-4 in the 4-2 loss to the Astros on Tuesday with a single in the seventh to break up Houston's no-no bid started by Justin Verlander.
MLB
The significance behind this reliever's ink
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Veteran reliever Jake McGee doesn’t have to look far for motivation when he takes the mound. Permanently inked on his fingers are reminders...
MLB
Rodón has craft, credentials to lead Giants to postseason
DETROIT -- The Giants have all the elements of a playoff contender, but they’ve missed the consistency this season that would help them firmly latch onto an NL Wild Card spot. Now, as the calendar nears September, is the time to step up or go home early. Carlos Rodón...
MLB
New Giant Davis showing off 'tremendous power'
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When J.D. Davis underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left middle finger on Oct. 5, 2021, his surgeon told him it would take about 10 to 12 months for him to fully regain his grip strength. That timeline ended up aligning nearly perfectly with the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, when Davis was sent from the Mets to the Giants as part of the Darin Ruf deal.
MLB
Sox fall back in WC race: 'We have to keep going'
BOSTON -- Could the Red Sox still be in the thick of the postseason race if they had found a way to be more competitive against the Blue Jays this season?. It was a reasonable thing to wonder on Tuesday night, as Toronto kicked off its third visit to Fenway Park this season by again battering Boston, this time by a final score of 9-3.
MLB
5th inning sinks Webb as Giants drop series finale
DETROIT -- Logan Webb was cruising along during Wednesday’s finale at Comerica Park, his difficult last start a thing of the past as he carved through the Tigers’ lineup again and again. The Giants’ No. 2 starter took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, fanned six Tigers and...
MLB
Why Twins might be feeling sense of urgency
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins are mired in a bad funk right now, having scored only six runs in their four-game series over the weekend against the non-contending Rangers, and things won’t get any easier from here, as they’re primed for consecutive series against the Astros, Giants, Red Sox, White Sox, Yankees and Guardians.
MLB
With shutdown 6th, Manning evokes Tigers legends
DETROIT -- Matt Manning needed to strand a runner on third and keep the Tigers in a scoreless game, hoping they could muster a base hit off Giants starter Logan Webb. He went at LaMonte Wade Jr. like he was pitching with a six-run lead -- three fastballs in the zone at 95+ miles per hour, the last of which Wade hit for an easy fly ball to center fielder Riley Greene for the final out.
MLB
Irvin goes all-in on heater to fry Fish with 11 K's
OAKLAND -- Cole Irvin and Jesús Luzardo developed a close bond during their time as teammates with the A’s last season, often spending their off-days taking part in group fishing trips and breakfast gatherings while on the road. The relationship remained intact even after Luzardo was traded to...
MLB
'He's an ace': Valdez's historic streak key to Astros' success
HOUSTON -- The Astros continue to show that they may have one of the most potent 1-2 punches on the mound as any team in the Majors. After Justin Verlander flirted with another no-hit bid in Tuesday's series opener, Framber Valdez followed that effort on Wednesday night with his 21st consecutive quality start, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight across seven innings in Houston's 5-3 win over the Twins at Minute Maid Park.
