MLB
Ramírez continues to make noise in AL MVP race
SEATTLE -- So much attention has fallen on Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge because of the ridiculously hot season he’s had in 2022 -- and rightfully so. But because of that, what José Ramírez has been able to do for Cleveland has been largely overshadowed. Ramírez topped his...
MLB
Alvarez endures long August: 'Nobody stays hot all year'
HOUSTON -- The only run the Astros have managed in the first two games of what has been a frustrating series for them offensively against the Orioles at Minute Maid Park came in the seventh inning Saturday night when Yordan Alvarez singled into right field to score Jose Altuve. The...
MLB
Patience pays: 3 walks and Twins walk off
MINNEAPOLIS -- When the skies opened up above Target Field following the seventh inning of Saturday’s game, the FOX national broadcast switched over to the matchup between the Cardinals and Braves -- and so did the Twins’ attention, apparently. “I think we got inspired by the Cardinals' walk-off,”...
MLB
Cessa provides needed length amid rotation injuries
WASHINGTON -- Reds manager David Bell had a good feeling Luis Cessa could pitch more than the two innings he completed in his last start. And because of the club’s dire need for starting pitching due to recent injuries, they had to have more. The veteran right-hander, who was...
MLB
Colorado-born pitchers duel in 'a night to remember'
NEW YORK -- Two mile-high southpaws came to sea level for a friendly pitchers' duel at Citi Field on Saturday, as Kyle Freeland and David Peterson faced each other for the first time. Freeland and Peterson are both Colorado natives who grew up in the Denver area; Freeland went to...
MLB
Defense stings Dodgers in pitchers' duel
MIAMI -- Mookie Betts was able to erase three errors from the Dodgers’ defense with his bat in the series opener against the Marlins. On Saturday, Betts hit his 30th homer of the season and Dustin May delivered a quality start, but the Dodgers weren’t so lucky to overcome mistakes this time, as two misplays in the sixth inning from May and Chris Taylor -- and a dominant performance by NL Cy Young Award frontrunner Sandy Alcantara, were ultimately too much to overcome in a 2-1 loss against the Marlins at loanDepot Park.
MLB
Quietly one of MLB's best relievers, Domínguez nearing return
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the most valuable, but perhaps most underrated relief pitchers in baseball this season is Seranthony Domínguez. It is why everybody is closely watching his recovery from right triceps tendinitis. “I feel better, way better,” Domínguez said Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “Now I’m able...
MLB
Tattoo infection sends Aroldis Chapman to IL
OAKLAND -- The Yankees placed left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman on the injured list with a leg infection prior to Saturday's game against the A's. The move was retroactive to Aug. 24, and there was no immediate corresponding transaction. Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not know which of Chapman's legs is...
MLB
Consistent playing time serving Thomas well
WASHINGTON -- Lane Thomas had strived for regular playing time since making his Major League debut in 2019. He achieved it in the Nationals outfield three years later, and the increase in playing time this season has paid off. “I feel like the more reps you get, the better you’re...
MLB
Ohtani outduels Manoah with 7 shutout innings
TORONTO -- Alek Manoah blinked first. Shohei Ohtani didn’t blink at all. The Angels’ two-way star dazzled in his Saturday start, shutting out a powerful Blue Jays lineup and prevailing over Manoah for a 2-0 Halos win at Rogers Centre. Ohtani pitched seven innings and allowed just two...
MLB
The best player at each position to debut in '22
There is a celebration associated with Major League debuts, because we love bright, new, shiny things and the optimism associated with freshly promoted prospects. But there is great difficulty in maintaining that celebration because -- news flash -- the big leagues are pretty darn hard. So it is only natural that many young players need time -- in some cases years -- to sharpen and hone their skills at the highest level.
MLB
1 big reason Mariners could be legit October threat
When you think back to recent examples of teams that rode dominant bullpens to World Series titles, the 2015 Royals, 2013 Red Sox and last year’s Braves are probably among the first teams that come to mind. The 2022 Mariners could join that list … if they manage to...
MLB
Free passes doom Giants in walk-off loss
MINNEAPOLIS -- For more than two hours and seven innings, the Giants' pitching was holding down the Twins and looking to carry the team while the offense had just one hit. When the teams came back after a 51-minute rain delay, San Francisco’s one-run lead evaporated. After a strong night of pitching, too many free passes undid the Giants’ slim margin for error.
MLB
Keuchel's Rangers debut dampened by hungry Tigers
ARLINGTON -- When Dallas Keuchel signed a Minor League deal with the Rangers and headed off on assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, he was on a mission to get back to being himself on the baseball field. Texas signed Keuchel on July 26 after he was designated for assignment by...
MLB
Abreu to slumping Sox: 'We have to believe'
CHICAGO -- The message from José Abreu, delivered through the media prior to Saturday night’s contest with the D-backs at Guaranteed Rate Field, presented a beacon of light for the fading White Sox. • Box score. A little self-confidence can go a long way -- or so said...
MLB
Hill makes quick work of Rays in 11-K outing
BOSTON -- Pitching like a man who had an early dinner reservation on this beautiful summer Saturday, Rich Hill carved up the Rays by pitching at a breakneck pace and turning in an exquisite performance for a 42-year-old, or, really, a pitcher of any age. Backed by a vintage performance...
MLB
Bobby V's disguise lives forever in Mets lore
The Mets brought back Old-Timers' Day on Saturday, and Bobby Valentine, ever the showman, came out during the introductions sporting a fake mustache much like the one he made famous back in 1999. Below is the full story behind the mustache:. There have been myriad memorable mustaches to grace the...
