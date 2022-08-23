MIAMI -- Mookie Betts was able to erase three errors from the Dodgers’ defense with his bat in the series opener against the Marlins. On Saturday, Betts hit his 30th homer of the season and Dustin May delivered a quality start, but the Dodgers weren’t so lucky to overcome mistakes this time, as two misplays in the sixth inning from May and Chris Taylor -- and a dominant performance by NL Cy Young Award frontrunner Sandy Alcantara, were ultimately too much to overcome in a 2-1 loss against the Marlins at loanDepot Park.

