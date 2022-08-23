Read full article on original website
Related
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
weeklyvillager.com
All’s Fair In…Maybe Not
Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
coolcleveland.com
Immerse Yourself in Hungarian Culture at the 66th Hungarian Festival in Parma
Sun 9/4 @ 10AM-9PM The Cleveland area is packed with an increasingly diverse group of ethnicities, as the expanding number of gardens at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens shows. And while we celebrate newcomers, we should also take the time to honor the earlier waves of immigrants who settled here. Among...
coolcleveland.com
LGBTQ+ Blazing River Freedom Band Goes into Space for Its Next Concert
Cleveland’s Blazing River Freedom Band, formed in 2003, is a just-for-fun marching band of musicians of all skill levels who are LGBTQ+ or allies. Enthusiasm and love of music are more important than virtuoso chops. You may have caught them in the annual pride parade. Sometimes they do concerts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coolcleveland.com
Dance to Mo’Mojo’s Zydeco-Infused Music in Downtown Library’s Outdoor Garden
Akron-based Mo’Mojo is a fun band. Their lively music, which they dubbed “Party-gras,” is infused with the Louisiana sounds of zydeco, with fiddle, washboard and accordion. Fronted by lead vocalist/ accordion player/guitarist Jen Maurer and vocalist/washboard player/percussionist Leigh Ann Wise, the band infuses its sound with reggae, R&B, world music and rock & roll. It’s music for dancing.
coolcleveland.com
Akron Pizzafest Celebrates Third Year at Lock 3
Who doesn’t love pizza? College students would probably die without it. (Ever been to a small college town and seen that every other business is a pizza shop?) For three days, you can stop by downtown Akron’s Lock 3 where Akron Pizzafest will be hosting its 3rd annual event, and try pizzas from a bunch of local vendors, either full pies or slices if you’d like to do a comparison thing, and find your favorite Whether you like vegetables, sausage, anchovies or even something more exotic, it’ll probably be offered somewhere.
Heading to Cleveland’s garlic festival? We peeled off the details
It's probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it's filling Shaker Square with some of the city's top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that's ripe for the picking for families and children. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.
WKYC
100 kids in Lorain County receive new beds: Show us something good
Nordson workers in Amherst partnered with Good Knights to build 100 beds for children in Lorain County. They were delivered Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pearl Crossing gains final Middleburg Heights commission approval
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Redevelopment plans for a 3.8-acre former Ganley collision center site at the corner of West 130th St. and Pearl Road received Middleburg Heights Planning Commission’s final approval at its Wednesday (Aug. 24) meeting. The $6 million planned mixed-use (PMU) development, called Pearl Crossing, will...
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area
If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
Homeless advocates call downtown flier 'disturbing'
Two local organizations aren’t on the same page of how to best help the homless community on downtown Cleveland.
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Rabid bat found in NE Ohio
The Lake County General Health District has confirmed that a bat found in the Kirtland area has tested positive for the rabies virus.
Area’s past comes to life in old photos
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.
Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins Opening Pizza Shop with Family
Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins, who resigned in April as a condition of a plea agreement related to campaign finance crimes, will open a pizza shop with his family in the small suburban village where he was first elected mayor in 2011. Elkins and his wife Laura have acquired a building formerly occupied by another pizza shop, Mike's, on E. 42nd Street in Newburgh Heights. They plan to spruce up the joint and and open in the fall as "Three Girls Pizza," named in honor of their three daughters, Imani, Emma and Isabel.
PHOTOS: Waterspout spotted on Lake Erie
A waterspout was spotted off the shores of Lake Erie late Friday morning.
coolcleveland.com
The Blossom Music Center Hills Will Be Alive With “The Sound of Music”
The woods and hills at Blossom Music center will be alive with the sound of music this weekend, as the orchestra season (apart from special-event pop concerts) ends with the Blossom Festival Orchestra, under the baton of Andy Einhorn, taking the stage for one final time this season. The Blossom Festival Orchestra will be joined by members of Baldwin Wallace University’s nationally celebrated Music Theatre program, led by Victoria Bussert.
Comments / 0