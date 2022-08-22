Indiana State Police say that a southwestern Indiana man is in custody on multiple charges after an early morning chase Wednesday in Knox County. Reports indicate that at around 3 a.m. EDT, a trooper was patrolling near US 41 and 6th Street when he attempted to stop a 2009 Toyota SUV for no taillights. The driver refused to stop and sped up traveling north on the Old Bruceville Road at speeds close to 85 mph. The vehicle left the roadway and the male suspect fled on foot into a bean field. A Knox County Sheriffs Department K-9 Unit tracked down the subject and he was arrested after a brief struggle. The driver was identified as 28 year old David Neidige of Washington. A search of his person revealed a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. He also showed signs of impairment. The SUV Neidige was driving was also discovered to be stolen from Daviess County Indiana. Neidige was booked into the Knox County Jail and has been preliminarily charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine and Operating a vehicle While Intoxicated.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO