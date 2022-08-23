Read full article on original website
The Phoenix Suns Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns made a big announcement that should have fans very excited.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless
The point guard also made an interesting prediction about his fit with L.A. in May...
2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz
There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Lakers Trade Scenarios After Acquiring Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made a trade. They completed a deal for a Utah Jazz guard, but it was not NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Instead, they acquired Patrick Beverley from the Jazz, who ended up in Salt Lake City earlier this offseason via the Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate
Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
Jeanie Buss omits Russell Westbrook while expressing excitement for LeBron, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to move off of point guard Russell Westbrook in any fashion possible after his disastrous fit with the squad last season. While speaking with GQ, controlling owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss discussed how excited she is to watch...
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Lakers’ heartwarming gift celebrating Kobe Bryant’s birthday would surely make him smile
The Los Angeles Lakers made sure to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s birthday in a way that the Black Mamba would approve. On Twitter, the Lakers revealed how they surprised the August 23 newborns at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital with Kobe gears. The parents seems to get Kobe shirts and jerseys as well to celebrate the joyous occasion.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star Guard
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Brooklyn Nets have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
Benzinga
Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?
The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
Patrick Beverley and Kevin Durant Have Heated Exchange Over Trade Drama
The two once had a rivalry on the Clippers and Warriors.
