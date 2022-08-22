ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."

The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless

10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook

After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
Kendrick Perkins Rips Kevin Durant For Disastrous Attempt To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets: "KD Don't Have The Power, KD Don't Have The Juice"

Kevin Durant's nearly 2-month-long trade saga ended with a whimper after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the player had reconciled with coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai and will be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season. This means the Nets are going to hope to contend atop the East with their core intact, even though they were the best team for KD's championship-winning purposes all along.
Jayson Tatum Recounts The Lowest Point Of Last Season For Him: "We Were Up 25 In New York And RJ Barrett Hit A Three Over Me To Win The Game."

While there was undoubtedly a lot of disappointment for the way things ended, 2021-22 definitely was a great season for the Boston Celtics. For a long time, their detractors had said that the team, as constructed, didn't have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs and they proved all of them wrong by making it all the way to the Finals.
Lakers Fans Are Confused After The Latest Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are making an offseason move and it’s leaving more than a few fans upset. Followers of the Lakers have grown used to disappointment but they were shaking their heads again when they heard that Patrick Beverley had been traded to the team. They weren’t upset...
Rumors Point Toward An Impending Donovan Mitchell Trade

For weeks now, conventional wisdom said that the New York Knicks were the frontrunners to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. The Knicks were trying hard to make this happen and had already allegedly offered the Jazz a deal, although it hasn’t resulted in any progress. But now...
LeBron James Reveals Experience Of Playing Pickup Basketball With Michael Jordan In 2001: "If You Pinched Me, I Would Hope I Don't Wake Up."

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are always going to be names that are connected through the annals of basketball. MJ retired from the league the season before LeBron was drafted, so we never got to see the two players play against each other on an NBA court. There also isn't any footage of the pair playing against each other.
The Knicks Continue To Ignore An Obvious Factor For Success

The New York Knicks have not been a model of success since the turn of the century. In the ‘90s, the Knicks were a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. They made the playoffs 10 times, appearing in two NBA Finals and four Eastern Conference Finals. Starting in 2000, New...
