Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless
10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
NBA Reacts To The Los Angeles Lakers Squad For The 2022-23 Season: "We Gonna Sit Here And Act Like This Is A Good Team?"
The 2022-23 NBA season is very important for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the NBA championship in 2020, the iconic franchise fell off big time. They have had back-to-back unsuccessful seasons. In one season, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and in their most recent...
Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook
After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
Kendrick Perkins Rips Kevin Durant For Disastrous Attempt To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets: "KD Don't Have The Power, KD Don't Have The Juice"
Kevin Durant's nearly 2-month-long trade saga ended with a whimper after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the player had reconciled with coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai and will be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season. This means the Nets are going to hope to contend atop the East with their core intact, even though they were the best team for KD's championship-winning purposes all along.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Comments On LeBron James Potentially Breaking His Scoring Record: "I'll Be Very Happy For Him... The Game Will Always Improve When Records Like That Are Broken."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever, and there is no doubt that he has a case for being the best all-around player that we have ever seen. He has almost no weaknesses offensively and is a stout defender as well. Next season, it is possible that LeBron...
Knicks Insider Says It Is Rumored Team Is Interested In OG Anunoby: "The Knicks Have Enough To Get A Deal Done..."
OG Anunoby is one of the elite 3 and D forwards in the NBA. He is a multi-positional defender that can also provide supplementary offensively. He averaged 17.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 2.6 APG for the Toronto Raptors during the 2021-22 season. Recently, it was reported by Fred Katz of...
Jayson Tatum Recounts The Lowest Point Of Last Season For Him: "We Were Up 25 In New York And RJ Barrett Hit A Three Over Me To Win The Game."
While there was undoubtedly a lot of disappointment for the way things ended, 2021-22 definitely was a great season for the Boston Celtics. For a long time, their detractors had said that the team, as constructed, didn't have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs and they proved all of them wrong by making it all the way to the Finals.
Lakers Fans Are Confused After The Latest Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are making an offseason move and it’s leaving more than a few fans upset. Followers of the Lakers have grown used to disappointment but they were shaking their heads again when they heard that Patrick Beverley had been traded to the team. They weren’t upset...
Rumors Point Toward An Impending Donovan Mitchell Trade
For weeks now, conventional wisdom said that the New York Knicks were the frontrunners to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. The Knicks were trying hard to make this happen and had already allegedly offered the Jazz a deal, although it hasn’t resulted in any progress. But now...
Luka Doncic Talks About His First Time Meeting Michael Jordan: "I Was Asking People To Give Me That Video So I Could Post It"
Luka Doncic is going to grace the cover of SLAM Magazine to promote his first-ever signature shoe released by Jordan. Doncic is in an elite group of people to have received his own signature shoe, something he had to wait for longer than players like Zion Williamson, who received a signature shoe as a rookie.
LeBron James Reveals Experience Of Playing Pickup Basketball With Michael Jordan In 2001: "If You Pinched Me, I Would Hope I Don't Wake Up."
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are always going to be names that are connected through the annals of basketball. MJ retired from the league the season before LeBron was drafted, so we never got to see the two players play against each other on an NBA court. There also isn't any footage of the pair playing against each other.
Jazz trade Patrick Beverley to Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a huge trade that will deliver them one of their former rivals. The Lakers and Utah Jazz are finalizing a deal that will send Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Not only is the acquisition of Beverley a big...
Anonymous NBA GM Revealed Why Kevin Durant's Trade Request Failed: "After The Rudy Gobert Trade, They Would’ve Had To Get More For Durant..."
A star of Kevin Durant's caliber is very rarely up for grabs in the NBA. So when the Nets swingman put in his trade request to team owner Joe Tsai, it took the basketball world by storm. At first, everyone was preparing for the Nets to receive a flurry of...
The Knicks Continue To Ignore An Obvious Factor For Success
The New York Knicks have not been a model of success since the turn of the century. In the ‘90s, the Knicks were a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. They made the playoffs 10 times, appearing in two NBA Finals and four Eastern Conference Finals. Starting in 2000, New...
